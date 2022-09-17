ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Joe Biden’s $40k watch collection from 007-style band also worn by Prince William to campaign-trail favorite

TIME waits for no one, and Joe Biden's schedule is just as expensive as his watches.

President Joe Biden is keen on wearing some of the most simple yet elegant suits, but as he sat down and took the oval office, we couldn't help but notice how stylish his watch collection was.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uUt2M_0hysoEWY00
President Joe Biden has shown off his extensive watch collection during many of his public appearances Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05KtoV_0hysoEWY00
Here is the Rolex Datejust 41, similar to what the president has worn in the past Credit: Rolex

Being the United States president for nearly two years brought Biden many perks, such as rocking one of the most exclusive watches.

One of the most exclusive watches own to man is the Seamaster Diver 300M 007 edition, which was also spotted on Prince William.

We are not the only ones intrigued by his style choice.

Many collectors around the world commend him for choosing timeless pieces.

Follow us as we break down his most expensive and fashionable watches in this article.

Omega Seamaster 300 M Mid Size

President Joe Biden has rocked this classic piece many times, making us think this is his favorite watch.

He rocks while dressing in his finest threads or when he casually leaves the White for a day with him and his family.

It's pretty pricey but not his most expensive item. It comes in at a total of $3,190.00.

Quartz Rolex Datejust 41

Rolex will never go out of style; if you were born rich, this might be your father's baby shower gift.

The Quartz Rolex Datejust 41 is another smooth watch in Joe Biden's collection, as many presidents before him wore them too, just not this particular style.

President Lyndon B. Johnson started the Rolex look during the 1960s when he was spotted wearing the classic gold Day-Date watch.

Johnson also gifted his White House colleagues Rolex's, which is why the gold Day to Date watch is considered the "President's watch."

This piece is a whopping $13,550, which makes this one of his most expensive watches.

Omega Seamaster Diver Professional 300m

Every watch lover has a trusty watch on hand, and when it's time for Joe to get the job done, Mr. President doesn't look any further than the Omega Seamaster Diver Professional 300M.

In 2021, Biden was in the sweet state of Virginia when he wore his lucky watch as he pitched an in-fracture proposal to the Old Dominion state.

Unfortunately, this watch is no longer in production. It was priced at $9,200.

Vulcain Cricket

The White House is full of traditions, as Vulcain Cricket was gifted to every US president in the 1950s.

Similar to the gold Day-Date Rolex, this is also called the "Presidents Watch."

In 1953 President Truman was gifted the 14-carat Vulcain Cricket from the White House photographer on his last day in office.

A Finnish jewelry store owner, Mr. Paajenen, was inspired by his kindness and wanted to present every US president with the watch, including President Barack Obama and President Biden.

The current price is $4,054.

Seiko Alarm Chronograph Tissot

The Seiko Alarm watch is one of the most affordable watches in Joe Biden's collection.

During his presidential campaign against Donald Trump, he was seen wearing this piece often, which appeared to his audience as humble.

It is also known as one of his favorite beater watches on a casual day. This watch comes in at $425.00.

Tissot T-Touch Ref, T013.420.47.202.00

The following watch in Joe Biden's collection is the sporty Tissot T-Touch Ref, T013.420.47.202.00.

As this watch was created for people who live an active lifestyle, this seems like a shock since Biden has been seen rocking this piece since his vice president days.

The price for the Tissot T-Touch Ref T013.420.47.202.00 is $569.00.

Omega Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch

Biden's watch collection is long and extensive, but we might have reasons to be live that the Omega Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch is one of his favorites.

In 2017, Biden wore the Omega watch in an American lifestyle magazine.

He wore this watch multiple times during his first year in the oval office. This piece is priced at $6,400.

Apple Watch Series 7

Did you not think Biden would leave out the handy dandy Apple Watch?

Joe Biden may be older, but he is hip to technology too. He is the first President spotted wearing an Apple Watch, which shows that he is effortlessly adapting to the modern lifestyle.

Someone with a busy schedule like Biden should invest in an Apple Watch because its compatibility with your iPhone is perfect.

It has calendar reminders, iMessages are shared on the mini screen, and it is one of the least expensive items in his closet.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is currently $799.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nOoD6_0hysoEWY00

As we explored Joe Biden's watch collection, we understood his role as the 46th president of the United States.

Older but in tune with the latest technology change, he isn't afraid to be relatable to his audience by staying humble and rocking pieces that may appear modest to his crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00YPof_0hysoEWY00
Many collectors around the world have commended Biden for choosing timeless pieces Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AUDRy_0hysoEWY00
He has also worn more modest pieces as well Credit: Getty

