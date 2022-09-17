Read full article on original website
Have your voice be heard during the Birmingham Academy of Civic Engagement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Academy of Civic Engagement is starting its next 7-week session this fall. ACE is a leadership program that gets community members directly involved with city government. It is part of the city’s goal to have a more inclusive and transparent government. This past summer,...
Anniston installing more stop signs
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston City Council voted to approve adding two more stop signs on Summer Gate Road. Councilor Jay Jenkins presented the idea after residents contacted him about the congested area. The intersection will soon become a four-way stop. City leaders are hopeful this will alleviate some...
New Citizen’s Advisory Board in Talladega
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - People in Talladega will now have the opportunity to share their opinions and concerns with their new Citizen’s Advisory Board. Talladega County NAACP President Rev. Hugh Morris says this is something he’s tried to bring to Talladega since 2015. He thinks it’s a great way to address public concerns and get problems resolved.
City council believes shot spotter technology is critical to police’s job
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has renewed their contract with Shot Spotter an additional three years. It will cost the tax payers approximately $2.8 million. The amount that has some questioning whether the crime tech is worth it. City leaders once hoped that the tech would lead...
Lawsuit: Leeds mayor, city admin. accused of slandering public official, local licensed contractor
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - A lawsuit filed by a Leeds public official accuses Leeds Mayor David Miller and City Administrator Brad Watson of hurting their personal business. Cary Kennedy says his business was hurt because he did not agree to a request from a well-known Leeds family. Kennedy served on...
Tuscaloosa City Schools address unfounded security threats
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Parents in Tuscaloosa want answers after three Tuscaloosa city schools dealt with 3 threats in less than a week. Bryant High School, Eastwood Middle School and the most recent threat came Monday morning against Westlawn Middle School. That meant police didn’t find anything and the...
WBRC, BBB & others sponsor Community Shred Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6, Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama and others are presenting a Community Shred Day. It’s set for Friday, September 30, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon. The Shred Day will be held at Railroad Park on 1st Avenue S from 14th...
Tuscaloosa city leaders cracking down on bar overcrowding
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa can see huge crowds during football season, but city leaders want to crack down on some of that overcrowding. A city attorney sent out warnings, saying some bars could be put of business temporarily if they get too overcrowded. Right now, this is just a...
Tuscaloosa city attorney warns businesses about overcrowding during football season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A bombshell of a threat from the city of Tuscaloosa to bars and other businesses. The city attorney issued a warning recently for those businesses to crack down on overcrowding issues now that football season is here. City Attorney Scott Holmes said in the letter distributed...
Metro Crime Stoppers showcasing techniques that allow informants to remain anonymous
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you are familiar with Crime Stoppers and their mission to serve as a bridge between our community and law enforcement, but over the years the non-profit has begun to battle a handful of public misperceptions that are now hurting their efforts. The non-profit hopes...
Home Depot, Utz Brands to open warehouses in Birmingham; will bring up to 90 jobs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two companies are closer to opening distribution warehouses in Birmingham and creating dozens of new jobs. Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Jefferson County for road improvements along the Acipco Industrial Drive corridor. Both Home Depot and Utz Brands have purchased property...
Birmingham Police looking to improve community relationships and trust with new training opportunity
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are working to get more involved with the community to work towards a better relationship between citizens and the department. They are bringing back their community police academy, where you can work with officers directly. This is part of the department’s effort for community policing, where residents are willing to call and provide information on a case when they have it.
New homes coming to Gadsden
GASDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of new homes could be headed to the city of Gadsden. Leaders are working with a developer who’s looking to build about 80 houses. Public Affairs Coordinator Michael Rodgers says the developer has set a goal to build about 80 homes using land through the Gadsden Land Bank. The land bank owns tax-delinquent and abandoned property throughout the city. The investment group has plans set for land near the old Gadsden High School on Cansler Avenue.
Cookie Fix awarded Alabama’s Gold Retailer of the Year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cookie Fix first opened its doors in Homewood in 2016. Now, the local stop for sweet treats serves warm cookies in Cahaba Heights and Huntsville. On Wednesday, Cookie Fix was awarded Alabama’s Gold Retailer of the Year. Founder and Owner Amy Jason said they are...
More than 210 fentanyl deaths so far this year in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County health leaders are warning parents against the deadly opioid fentanyl. So far this year, there have been 212 deaths from fentanyl and leaders with the Health Department said it’s on track to surpass last year’s overdose deaths. Dr. Darlene Traffanstedt, Medical Director...
Birmingham area businesswoman opens rolling cigar bar
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2017, Joy King didn’t see herself taking people for rides, the same way most people outside of Birmingham didn’t see it as having an impactful restaurant scene. “I had a transportation company approach me about doing something with their party bus,” says King....
Jimmie Hale Mission celebrates ownership with ‘note burning’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jimmie Hale Mission celebrated getting a deed/ownership of its downtown location with a “note burning” Monday. The “note burning” is meant to celebrate having ownership or being paid up on a building. Jimmie Hale Mission leaders held the lease burning at...
‘Massive’ amount of rounds fired in deadly shooting at Birmingham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At least one person is dead after a shooting at a Birmingham Apartment Complex overnight. It happened around 10 p.m. at the Adona Apartment Complex on Aspen Dr. in Birmingham. When officers arrived they found one man who had been shot inside a crashed car. He...
UAB researchers say social media scams common among local community groups
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB expert Dr. Ragib Hasan is tracking social media scams and he sees them the most in local neighborhood watch, market place and community groups. He said the scammers are hacking your friends and family, then using their account to try and scam you. They ‘ll make a fake post, pretending to be your friend, trying to sell an item for extra cheap, or ask for baby or pet name advice to learn your potential security questions, or they’ll ask you to answer an easy puzzle.
Birmingham family says state fair not ADA compliant
