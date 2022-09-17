(Des Moines, IA) – The International Festivals & Events Association (IFEA) recognized the Des Moines Arts Festival® for outstanding quality and creativity in the festivals and events industry last night during the IFEA Pinnacle Awards Ceremony held at the IFEA’s 65th Annual Convention, Expo & Retreat in McAllen, TX. The Festival was honored with 12 awards for the 2021 Festival including a Silver in the Grand Pinnacle, the highest award given by the IFEA.

