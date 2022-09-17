Read full article on original website
Becky Kehoe of Winterset
Becky Kehoe, 73, of Winterset and formerly of Urbandale passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 30 from 9-11 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will follow at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa, at 11:30 a.m.
Broadlawns DEI Chief also used West Des Moines council position to punish First Amendment exercise in 2021
On Monday we presented in great detail how Broadlawns Medical Center punished a Christian ministry due to the ministry’s religious beliefs. At the center of the decision to terminate the contract between Freedom Blend Coffee and Broadlawns Medical Center — a government entity — was a woman called Renee Hardman.
Homecoming court at Panorama revealed
PANORA, IA — The five candidates for Homecoming queen and five possibilities for king at Panorama have been announced. Willow Buttler, Kaidyn Dencklau, Kylie Doran, Justice Sheeder, and Kiera Simmons are the quintet vying for queen honors, Dever Davis, Braedon Draper, Dane Kemble, Austin Stewart, and Thomas VanMeer are among the group from which the king will be selected.
Perry harriers pay visit to ADM Invite
ADEL, IA — The entire retinue to Perry cross country runners were in action Monday as ADM hosted varsity/junior varsity/middle school races for both boys and girls. ADM won the girls varsity race with 45 points, with Perry ninth of 10 at 207. A total of 65 runners took part, with ADM senior Geneva Timmerman winning in 18 minutes, 45.4 seconds while standout Woodward-Granger freshman Eva Fleshner, ranked sixth in 1A, was second in 19:38.3.
Community celebrates expansion of Progressive Foundry
The long-anticipated completion of the expansion of the Progressive Foundry in Perry was marked Monday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony and tours for interested community members. In the three years since the Perry City Council voted to vacate the block of Second Street between Bateman and Rawson streets, the...
Committee to consider book ban to meet Tuesday in PHS library
The first meeting of the Reconsideration of Instructional Materials Committee, formed last week in order to consider a complaint lodged against a book used in Perry High School English classes, will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 4:15 p.m. in the Brady Library at Perry High School. The initial meeting...
Hawk cross country teams compete at Adel Monday
ADEL, IA — Hillcrest Country Club was the site for a full-blown cross country co-ed invite Monday, with ADM hosting races at the varsity, junior varsity and middle school level. ADM won the girls varsity race at 45, with Woodward-Granger fourth among 10 teams. Tiger senior Geneva Timmerman won,...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 19
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Tonja Dille, 58, of 3217 61st St., Urbandale, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while suspended. Ben Ramirez, 19, of 2665 Summer Meadows Dr., Perry, was arrested on a warrant...
Des Moines Arts Festival® wins 12 prestigious awards from the International Festivals & Events Association
(Des Moines, IA) – The International Festivals & Events Association (IFEA) recognized the Des Moines Arts Festival® for outstanding quality and creativity in the festivals and events industry last night during the IFEA Pinnacle Awards Ceremony held at the IFEA’s 65th Annual Convention, Expo & Retreat in McAllen, TX. The Festival was honored with 12 awards for the 2021 Festival including a Silver in the Grand Pinnacle, the highest award given by the IFEA.
Haunted Church fundraiser in Bouton quickens holy spirits
Unquiet spirits of the dead will be raised every Saturday night in October when the Bouton and Perry firefighters associations host a Haunted Church fundraiser at 204 Luther St. in Bouton. The holy hauntings will start Saturday, Oct. 1 from 7-10 p.m. and continue weekly through Saturday, Oct. 29. Admission...
One-vehicle rollover south of Berkley brings local responders
A motorist was shaken up but apparently not seriously injured Tuesday morning when the motorist’s vehicle left the blacktop south of Berkley and struck a guard rail. The incident occurred about 9:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Clover Avenue (County Road P54) in Boone County. The driver was...
Perry coach reflects on Homecoming victory
It did not take long for third-year Perry football head coach Bryce Pierce to nail down his greatest source of joy after Friday’s 27-21 Homecoming win over Des Moines Hoover. “The seniors,” Pierce said. “This means so much to me to see the seniors finally get that win. They...
Powerhouse Van Meter too much for Panorama
PANORA, IA — Ranked either number one or two — depending upon your poll of preference — io Class 1A, defending state champion Van Meter simply overwhelmed an already-undermanned Panorama team, 69-3, in district 7 action Friday. “Van Meter is one of the best teams in the...
Adel Police Report September 12-18
Christina Evelyn Hillgren, 39, of 29456 Old Portland Rd., #91, Adel, was arrested for domestic assault. A hit-and-run accident was reported in the 24000 block of U.S. Highway 6. Damages were estimated at $100. Rebekahlee Renee Brown, 25, of 2121 Greene St., #A11, Adel, was arrested for domestic assault. Alberto...
Injured Adel man arrested on numerous warrants Tuesday
An Adel man was arrested Tuesday night on Dallas County warrants in connection with incidents occurring between Sept. 6 and Sept. 18 in which he allegedly assaulted an Adel woman and committed numerous other crimes. Justin Paul Atkins, 32, of 412 S. 12th St., Adel, was charged with interference with...
Open burning of yard waste to run October 31 to November 20
The Perry City Council devoted about one-third of Monday night’s 90-minute meeting to a vigorous discussion of the annual open-burning season. After weighing the arguments and the options, the council voted four to one to allow the usual three-week window for fall burning from Monday, Oct. 31 to Sunday, Nov. 20.
W-G volleyballers play in Ballard tourney
HUXLEY, IA — Woodward-Granger struggled to collect victories at the Ballard tourney Saturday, with the Hawk netters dropping all four of their matches by 2-0 margins. W-G (3-11) fell to Pella (21-11, 21-18), Grand View Christian (21-13, 21-13), North Polk (21-17, 21-9), and Ballard (21-12, 21-17). Anna Weaver’s 26...
Eye of the Panther
GILBERT — Creston’s record remains unblemished at 4-0, after a thrilling 40-36 victory against the Gilbert Tigers. The Panthers scored 26 unanswered points over final 6:10 of the game. “We’ve had some good ones throughout the course of me being head coach,” Creston head coach Brian Morrison said....
