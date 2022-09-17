Read full article on original website
Related
iowa.media
Injured Adel man arrested on numerous warrants Tuesday
An Adel man was arrested Tuesday night on Dallas County warrants in connection with incidents occurring between Sept. 6 and Sept. 18 in which he allegedly assaulted an Adel woman and committed numerous other crimes. Justin Paul Atkins, 32, of 412 S. 12th St., Adel, was charged with interference with...
iowa.media
Adel Police Report September 12-18
Christina Evelyn Hillgren, 39, of 29456 Old Portland Rd., #91, Adel, was arrested for domestic assault. A hit-and-run accident was reported in the 24000 block of U.S. Highway 6. Damages were estimated at $100. Rebekahlee Renee Brown, 25, of 2121 Greene St., #A11, Adel, was arrested for domestic assault. Alberto...
iowa.media
Broadlawns DEI Chief also used West Des Moines council position to punish First Amendment exercise in 2021
On Monday we presented in great detail how Broadlawns Medical Center punished a Christian ministry due to the ministry’s religious beliefs. At the center of the decision to terminate the contract between Freedom Blend Coffee and Broadlawns Medical Center — a government entity — was a woman called Renee Hardman.
iowa.media
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 19
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Tonja Dille, 58, of 3217 61st St., Urbandale, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while suspended. Ben Ramirez, 19, of 2665 Summer Meadows Dr., Perry, was arrested on a warrant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iowa.media
BARNSTORMING THROUGH RINGGOLD COUNTY
Last Thursday, anyone driving down Highway 2 through Mount Ayr was treated to a bit of history as they passed by the airport on the east side of town. A 1929 Travelair 4000 Biplane was parked, facing the higway with banners advertising rides. It wasn’t a planned destination for pilot...
iowa.media
Perry Fareway donates bottled water to Minburnites under boil order
Xenia water customers in Minburn, still laboring under a boil order issued Sunday, received a little relief Tuesday afternoon when the Perry Fareway delivered 2,000 units of bottled water to the city for free distribution. Fareway Manager Travis Landgrebe and Meat Department Manager Brandon Callahan delivered the donated water to...
iowa.media
George Novak
George Novak, 95, of Creston, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Greater Regional Health in Creston. Services are pending with Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center.
iowa.media
Eleanor Carney
Eleanor Carney, 86, of Creston, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Greater Regional Health in Creston. Services are pending at Powers Funeral Home in Creston. Online condolences may be made at www.powersfh.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iowa.media
Homecoming court at Panorama revealed
PANORA, IA — The five candidates for Homecoming queen and five possibilities for king at Panorama have been announced. Willow Buttler, Kaidyn Dencklau, Kylie Doran, Justice Sheeder, and Kiera Simmons are the quintet vying for queen honors, Dever Davis, Braedon Draper, Dane Kemble, Austin Stewart, and Thomas VanMeer are among the group from which the king will be selected.
iowa.media
Becky Kehoe of Winterset
Becky Kehoe, 73, of Winterset and formerly of Urbandale passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 30 from 9-11 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will follow at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa, at 11:30 a.m.
iowa.media
Tuesday’s heat does not slow construction projects in Perry
It might be 100 degrees in Perry Tuesday afternoon, but laborers were hard at work on a number of construction projects around town. On Bateman Street east of First Avenue, Crow River Construction of New London, Minnesota, was digging deep in phase one of a street widening and repaving project. The crew will work a 10-day-on-and-four-day-off schedule.
iowa.media
Haunted Church fundraiser in Bouton quickens holy spirits
Unquiet spirits of the dead will be raised every Saturday night in October when the Bouton and Perry firefighters associations host a Haunted Church fundraiser at 204 Luther St. in Bouton. The holy hauntings will start Saturday, Oct. 1 from 7-10 p.m. and continue weekly through Saturday, Oct. 29. Admission...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iowa.media
Committee to consider book ban to meet Tuesday in PHS library
The first meeting of the Reconsideration of Instructional Materials Committee, formed last week in order to consider a complaint lodged against a book used in Perry High School English classes, will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 4:15 p.m. in the Brady Library at Perry High School. The initial meeting...
iowa.media
Iowa 27, Nevada 0: Thunderstruck
Well, hey, about that Iowa football marathon game last night, huh? It was one of the longest, and weirdest, Iowa games in recent memory, thanks to three different lightning delays that resulted in the Hawkeyes and Wolf Pack playing approximately 15 minutes of football in a four-hour (most ludicrous was the “action” between second and third stoppages, when all of one play happened before the teams were ushered off the field and hustled back to their locker rooms). But Iowa did prevail over Nevada in the end, 27-0. It was Iowa’s first shutout victory since blanking Rutgers (30-0) and Northwestern (20-0) in 2019.
iowa.media
Des Moines Arts Festival® wins 12 prestigious awards from the International Festivals & Events Association
(Des Moines, IA) – The International Festivals & Events Association (IFEA) recognized the Des Moines Arts Festival® for outstanding quality and creativity in the festivals and events industry last night during the IFEA Pinnacle Awards Ceremony held at the IFEA’s 65th Annual Convention, Expo & Retreat in McAllen, TX. The Festival was honored with 12 awards for the 2021 Festival including a Silver in the Grand Pinnacle, the highest award given by the IFEA.
iowa.media
Community celebrates expansion of Progressive Foundry
The long-anticipated completion of the expansion of the Progressive Foundry in Perry was marked Monday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony and tours for interested community members. In the three years since the Perry City Council voted to vacate the block of Second Street between Bateman and Rawson streets, the...
iowa.media
DMACC board unanimously approves new member from Carroll
Jim Gossett replaces DMACC luminary Jim Knott, who announced his retirement after 50 years of service. Swearing-in ceremony took place at the Board’s September meeting. Gossett is experienced in community and economic development. Gossett replaces retiring longtime educator Jim Knott, who is stepping down from his service to DMACC...
iowa.media
Hawk cross country teams compete at Adel Monday
ADEL, IA — Hillcrest Country Club was the site for a full-blown cross country co-ed invite Monday, with ADM hosting races at the varsity, junior varsity and middle school level. ADM won the girls varsity race at 45, with Woodward-Granger fourth among 10 teams. Tiger senior Geneva Timmerman won,...
iowa.media
Celebrating Grinnell College’s Humanities and Social Studies Center: Dedication will take place October 1
GRINNELL, Iowa — The Grinnell College community is invited to the upcoming formal dedication of the Humanities and Social Studies Center (HSSC). Join trustees, faculty, staff, and students to celebrate the ways the new and renovated spaces support teaching, learning, and collaboration. WHEN:. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. 9 a.m....
iowa.media
Powerhouse Van Meter too much for Panorama
PANORA, IA — Ranked either number one or two — depending upon your poll of preference — io Class 1A, defending state champion Van Meter simply overwhelmed an already-undermanned Panorama team, 69-3, in district 7 action Friday. “Van Meter is one of the best teams in the...
Comments / 0