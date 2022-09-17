ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

Party in the park and register to vote

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Artists for Change is scheduled to host several voter engagement events in recognition of National Voter Registration Day. National Voter Registration Day is Sept. 20, and Memphis residents can attend the "Party at the Park” event at Jesse Turner Park from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MSCS may not be able to keep Germantown schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There was a full house for Monday night’s Memphis-Shelby County Schools community meeting to discuss the fate of four schools. The meeting comes as the deadline approaches to make a decision regarding the controversial “3G” bill involving three schools in Germantown. The district said the meeting was all about informing families and dozens […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
desotocountynews.com

Sacred Heart School celebrates 75th anniversary

DeSoto County has enjoyed several opportunities for educating its youth over the years with public school and private, faith-based beliefs. Catholic education has had its role in education for 75 years in DeSoto County with Sacred Heart School, first situated in Walls in 1947 and now with the building on Tchulahoma Road in Southaven, which has stood since 1999.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
localmemphis.com

Young actress visits Memphis church, credits faith for success

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young star visited Memphis on Sunday, giving inspiration to attendees at the New Olivet Worship Center. Seen in films such as "Hidden Figures" and having worked with stars like Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, 12-year-old actress Selah Jones spoke about how her faith has guided her down the path of success and what it means to her life.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Corn Maze returns to Memphis for its 21st year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Corn Maze opened Friday, September 16th on Smythe Farm Road, next to the Agricenter. It will be open until October 31st. It's a 10-acre maze that was designed this year by GPS technology using robots. This is the first time, in its 21 years, that the maze was designed this way, as other methods have been old-fashioned.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Local personal protection specialist gives AirTag safety tips

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local personal protection specialist is giving his take on Apple Airtags after a Memphis man was arrested on Monday for using one to stalk a woman. Ernie Hall works in personal protection for a number of local clients in the Mid-South. He saw Monday’s story about the woman who was stalked and harrassed for months.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mayoral race heats up in Memphis as Strickland’s term nears end

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The race for the City of Memphis mayor is heating up. Incumbent Mayor Jim Strickland’s second and final term will come to an end next fall. As of now Tuesday morning, three Memphians have announced their intentions to be the Bluff City’s next mayor.
MEMPHIS, TN
societyofrock.com

Robert Plant Honors Priscilla Presley In Memphis

Robert Plant honored the wife of Elvis Presley for her efforts in preserving Elvis Presley’s house Graceland. Priscilla Presley was given this acknowledgement by Plant last September 15 during her induction ceremony at the 2022 Memphis Music Hall of Fame. Plant described Graceland as “a hallmark and a touchstone...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Happy 60th birthday to the Southaven Library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Library is celebrating 60 years of reading and fun in the north Mississippi community. Wednesday, librarians and residents gathered for a birthday party. Speakers at the event included Southaven mayor Darren Musselwhite and Desoto County curator Robert Long. The library began in the basement...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WATN Local Memphis

