Northaven students in Memphis receive check for 7,000 to help fund their school store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Northaven Elementary School students had a special presentation on their campus Wednesday morning. One of the school's sponsors, the Victory Bicycle Studio, presented a donation for their behavioral supply store. The "Stinger Store" is part of behavior, discipline, and attendance incentives at school. Students can...
New efforts underway to make Memphis nightlife safer with ‘Safe Bar’ program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An East Memphis bar is taking steps to keep its patrons safer. Prive has become the first Mid-South restaurant and bar to implement the nationally-recognized “Safe Bar” program. “It’s a great opportunity for a Black-owned business to be able to be one of the...
Celebrate Memphis: What music means to the Latinx community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All month long, ABC24 is celebrating our Hispanic Heritage. Every culture has its own sound that makes it unique and when it comes to Latinx music, whether upbeat or slow, it is hard to not move your body. Whether it's the beat, the rhythm, or the...
Party in the park and register to vote
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Artists for Change is scheduled to host several voter engagement events in recognition of National Voter Registration Day. National Voter Registration Day is Sept. 20, and Memphis residents can attend the "Party at the Park” event at Jesse Turner Park from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Hispanic Heritage Month | How one business owner followed dreams to success
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Inside Crosstown Concourse, you may come across a passionate florist named Miriam Cordero. "I've been doing this all my life at home, at family reunions, bridal showers, things like that," Cordero said. Cordero decided to ground her roots in the Bluff city and begin her floral...
MSCS may not be able to keep Germantown schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There was a full house for Monday night’s Memphis-Shelby County Schools community meeting to discuss the fate of four schools. The meeting comes as the deadline approaches to make a decision regarding the controversial “3G” bill involving three schools in Germantown. The district said the meeting was all about informing families and dozens […]
Sacred Heart School celebrates 75th anniversary
DeSoto County has enjoyed several opportunities for educating its youth over the years with public school and private, faith-based beliefs. Catholic education has had its role in education for 75 years in DeSoto County with Sacred Heart School, first situated in Walls in 1947 and now with the building on Tchulahoma Road in Southaven, which has stood since 1999.
Young actress visits Memphis church, credits faith for success
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young star visited Memphis on Sunday, giving inspiration to attendees at the New Olivet Worship Center. Seen in films such as "Hidden Figures" and having worked with stars like Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, 12-year-old actress Selah Jones spoke about how her faith has guided her down the path of success and what it means to her life.
"It's terrifying" | Mental health expert explains community trauma after mobile mass shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn — It has been two weeks since Memphis police confirmed that a 19-teen-year-old went on a random shooting rampage around the city stretching across eight different locations, taking three lives and injuring three others. Suspect Ezekiel Kelly has since been charged with first-degree murder. The crime scenes...
Corn Maze returns to Memphis for its 21st year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Corn Maze opened Friday, September 16th on Smythe Farm Road, next to the Agricenter. It will be open until October 31st. It's a 10-acre maze that was designed this year by GPS technology using robots. This is the first time, in its 21 years, that the maze was designed this way, as other methods have been old-fashioned.
Memphis chef offers limited '90s prices' to combat inflation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis chef and maker of cooking oil are teaming up to save you some money. Chef Tam's Underground Cafe is offering a special menu with 90s prices for the first 75 guests on Thursdays thanks to a partnership with Memphis-based Wesson cooking oil. Chef...
Local personal protection specialist gives AirTag safety tips
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local personal protection specialist is giving his take on Apple Airtags after a Memphis man was arrested on Monday for using one to stalk a woman. Ernie Hall works in personal protection for a number of local clients in the Mid-South. He saw Monday’s story about the woman who was stalked and harrassed for months.
Mayoral race heats up in Memphis as Strickland’s term nears end
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The race for the City of Memphis mayor is heating up. Incumbent Mayor Jim Strickland’s second and final term will come to an end next fall. As of now Tuesday morning, three Memphians have announced their intentions to be the Bluff City’s next mayor.
Robert Plant Honors Priscilla Presley In Memphis
Robert Plant honored the wife of Elvis Presley for her efforts in preserving Elvis Presley’s house Graceland. Priscilla Presley was given this acknowledgement by Plant last September 15 during her induction ceremony at the 2022 Memphis Music Hall of Fame. Plant described Graceland as “a hallmark and a touchstone...
The 'city doesn't care' South Memphis resident says as investigators search for arsonist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department investigators are asking for the public’s help with information on a series of arsons in southwest Memphis. Memphis firefighters have responded to eight fires in the 38109 zip code in three months, with six of those happening within days of each other, according to MFD.
Cooper-Young Festival 2022 kicks off | Here's how the neighborhood is celebrating
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis' largest historic neighborhood is preparing for one of the city's largest festivals. In its 31st year, Cooper-Young Festival anticipates over 130,000 attendees to come and enjoy their vendors, food, music and crafts. Over 435 artists from around the country, including the Mid-South, will be selling...
Man stalked woman with Airtag, sent harassing texts, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly stalking and harassing a woman while tracking her with an Airtag. On July 20, a woman reported to the Memphis Police Department (MPD) that she had been getting alerts on her iPhone that detected the presence of an Airtag. According...
Happy 60th birthday to the Southaven Library
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Library is celebrating 60 years of reading and fun in the north Mississippi community. Wednesday, librarians and residents gathered for a birthday party. Speakers at the event included Southaven mayor Darren Musselwhite and Desoto County curator Robert Long. The library began in the basement...
How The Gentlemen’s League is setting up young Memphis men for success
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Gentlemen's League, a group aimed at helping young men in Memphis stay on track, hosted a breakfast Wednesday to kick off its program. The Gentlemen's League is an all-male mentorship program whose goal is to educate, empower, and enrich young men. They welcomed 200-plus boys...
The revival of the famous Tennessee Castle
The story behind the Ashlar Hall, is something quite interesting. As you see this Castle like building, you start to think to yourself. What happened here. Or what's the story behind this place.
