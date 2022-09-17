Read full article on original website
MLB
Estrada adds game-winning HR to breakout season
DENVER -- Thairo Estrada arrived at Spring Training looking to compete for a utility role with the Giants. He’s now poised to end the 2022 campaign as the club’s most valuable position player. Estrada added yet another highlight to his breakout season by crushing a three-run home run...
MLB
Kershaw locks up LA's 1st-round bye with 10-K gem
LOS ANGELES – After running out of gas last postseason, the Dodgers came into Spring Training this year with a set of goals: Winning a World Series, of course, but also taking back the NL West and securing as many home games as possible in October. The Dodgers achieved...
MLB
Toglia riding the home/road roller coaster of a Rockies player
DENVER -- Twenty days later, Michael Toglia received his true welcome to the Rockies -- the boom and bust of it, the home and road of it. On Monday night at Coors Field, Toglia flushed an empty road trip against both Chicago teams by lashing two RBI triples and a single in the Rockies’ 10-7, 10-inning loss to the Giants.
MLB
Scherzer spins 6 perfect innings for 200th career win
MILWAUKEE -- About two hours after being named Mets general manager last November, Billy Eppler placed a call to Scott Boras. Unwilling to waste any time as he looked to fortify the Mets under owner Steve Cohen’s watch, Eppler ticked through a number of different players in that initial conversation with one of baseball’s most powerful agents.
MLB
Kelly continues to be bedeviled by Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- No one has faced the National League West champion Dodgers more than Merrill Kelly this season. And no team has derailed the D-backs right-hander’s great 2022 campaign more than Los Angeles. Taking on the Dodgers for the fifth time this year, Merrill Kelly was tagged for...
MLB
Key for Braves down the stretch? Getting 'dangerous' trio going
ATLANTA -- This seems to be a good time for Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley and Matt Olson to awake from their recent slumber and strengthen the Braves’ bid to win a second consecutive World Series title. Yeah, Atlanta has continued to roll despite Swanson, Riley and Olson all battling...
MLB
Real fun starts now for playoff-bound Mets
The Mets aren’t just good, and they aren’t just back in the playoffs for the first time in six years. The Mets are fun, as fun as any team in baseball this season, and as much fun to watch, whether they finish in first place in the NL East or not.
MLB
Astros' secret sauce: scouting and development
ST. PETERSBURG -- A picture hanging in the Astros’ offices at Union Station adjacent to Minute Maid Park -- taken just before Game 1 of the 2017 World Series -- shows the team lined up neatly along the baseline. The names on the backs of the jerseys are familiar ones, though five years later, very few remain in a Houston uniform.
MLB
How to watch Red Sox-Yankees FREE Friday on Apple TV+
Friday night's game between the Red Sox and Yankees is a prime-time showcase for Aaron Judge's bid for baseball history, and it's airing exclusively on Apple TV+. It is not available on your local cable provider or MLB.TV. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Judge is not only...
MLB
Seeking boost at plate, Cards recall Yepez, option Gorman
SAN DIEGO -- Looking to send a charge into their struggling offense while also finding a way to get consistent playing time for one of their top young infielders, the Cardinals recalled outfielder Juan Yepez and optioned second baseman Nolan Gorman to Triple-A Memphis, the team announced before the beginning of their three-game series against the Padres on Tuesday.
MLB
No. 60! Judge sixth all time to reach HR plateau
NEW YORK -- This has been a remarkable season for Aaron Judge, a performance destined to be remembered among the most outstanding offensive campaigns in baseball history. And fans everywhere should “all rise” for this indisputable fact: The Yankees slugger isn’t close to done yet. Judge hit...
MLB
Montas (shoulder) to IL, won't throw for 10 days
NEW YORK -- Frankie Montas has not pitched to expectations since being acquired by the Yankees prior to the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline, and now, the right-hander has landed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Saturday, after experiencing discomfort in his pitching shoulder following New York's 7-6 loss to the Brewers on Friday.
MLB
Charlie, Ke'Bryan Hayes share special 1st pitch in NY
NEW YORK -- Former Major Leaguer Charlie Hayes helped the Yankees in a big way in 1996. Besides delivering key hits in the postseason, Hayes caught the final out to help the Bronx Bombers win the ‘96 World Series over the Braves in Game 6 at Yankee Stadium. Almost...
MLB
This pair of new Rays has fit right in
ST. PETERSBURG -- It was a tumultuous day when manager Kevin Cash revealed on July 25 that the Rays would be without both Mike Zunino and Kevin Kiermaier for the rest of the season. Zunino needed surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome, while Kiermaier eventually had surgery on his left hip. Tampa Bay had to move on without its veteran power-hitting catcher and energetic, defensively elite center fielder.
MLB
Stanton slams door on Bucs with walk-off grand slam
NEW YORK -- Giancarlo Stanton threw his arms up in the air and let them hang as he flipped his bat and began an electric home run trot. He rounded the bases while his teammates jumped for joy out of the dugout and into a pileup at home plate. It’s...
MLB・
MLB
Heading to 5th straight playoffs, Braves focused on big-picture goals
ATLANTA -- The Braves clinched a fifth consecutive postseason appearance, but they would have rather moved into a first-place tie in their division. Got it? It’s just part of the excitement created by what remains a great National League East race. Travis d'Arnaud and Dansby Swanson both homered as...
MLB
Gearin debuts as D-backs' first female broadcaster
LOS ANGELES -- When Daulton Varsho hit a first-pitch homer to lead off the third inning of the D-backs’ 6-5 loss on Tuesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium, history was being made -- not on the field, but in the broadcast booth. On the D-backs’ radio play-by-play call for the...
MLB
Abreu rooting on Pujols as his friend chases history
This story was excerpted from Scott Merkin’s White Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. José Abreu has 243 career home runs, ranking third all-time in franchise history behind Frank Thomas (448) and Paul Konerko (432). Abreu also holds sole possession of 257th place in Major League history, one ahead of a group of seven tied with 242 homers, including current Astros manager Dusty Baker.
MLB
Rangers turn their second triple play of season
Josh Jung had another welcome to the big leagues moment in just his 11th game with the Rangers, starting off a triple play in the sixth inning on Tuesday night. It was the second one of the season turned by Texas, the previous one coming on April 20 vs. the Mariners.
MLB
López stays strong to reach 30-start benchmark
MIAMI -- Six months ago, Marlins right-hander Pablo López proudly spoke about the offseason training he hoped would get him through a full season for the first time. López, who had returned in the 2021 season finale after yet another issue with his right shoulder, went with a trial-and-error approach to see what might make a difference for him.
MLB・
