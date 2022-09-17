Read full article on original website
Related
Truss at UN vows UK military aid 'until Ukraine prevails'
British Prime Minister Liz Truss vowed Wednesday before the United Nations to keep up military aid to war-ravaged Ukraine until it triumphs against Russia. "At this crucial moment in the conflict, I pledge that we will sustain or increase our military support to Ukraine for as long as it takes."
UK's new leader slams Putin, hails queen in debut UN speech
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Wednesday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of making “saber-rattling threats” to cover his failed invasion of Ukraine, as she told the United Nations that its founding principles were fracturing because of aggression by authoritarian states. In her debut speech to the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday night, Truss called the war in Ukraine a battle for “our values and the security of the whole world,” and extolled the late Queen Elizabeth II as a symbol of everything the U.N. stands for. Responding to a statement from Putin that he was mobilizing reservists and would use everything at his disposal to protect Russia — an apparent reference to his nuclear arsenal —Truss accused the Russian leader of “desperately trying to justify his catastrophic failures.” “He is doubling down by sending even more reservists to a terrible fate,” she said. “He is desperately trying to claim the mantle of democracy for a regime without human rights or freedoms. And he is making yet more bogus claims and saber-rattling threats.”
Trump claims FBI took his last will and testament in Mar-a-Lago search
Former president Donald Trump claimed the FBI agents who executed a court-authorised search of his Palm Beach, Florida home took his last will and testament in addition to the 100 classified documents found in his office and a nearby storage room.“They took a lot. I think they took my will. I found out yesterday,” said the twice-impeached ex-president during an appearance on Fox News’ host Sean Hannity’s eponymous nightly programme. Mr Trump told Hannity his attorneys and the National Archives and Records Administration were “having very nice discussions, no problems,” when “all of a sudden we got hit very hard by the FBI” on 8 August.When the twice-impeached ex-president suggested that FBI agents had taken his will, Hannity responded: “Am I in it?”Mr Trump did not say. But he added that publication of his will “could cause a lot of problems”. Read More Trump complains raid was among ‘most egregious assaults on democracy’
GLIMPSES: On fringes of UN perimeter, placards and protests
Inside the grand hall of the United Nations, the world's leaders are convening this week, each taking a turn to speak at the high-level leaders' meeting at the U.N. General Assembly. It's a practice rooted in diplomatic decorum and strict protocol.But walk a few blocks — past the metal detectors and through the maze of police barricades — and another tradition unfolds: protests. Out here, fewer rules apply. And plenty of shouting is welcome.With the world's attention focused on the General Assembly and the leaders gathered there, disparate groups with far-ranging grievances congregate in the hopes of catching some...
Comments / 0