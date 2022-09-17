Read full article on original website
North Carolina state trooper shoots kidnapping suspect who opened fire from bed of truck
A North Carolina trooper shot a kidnapping suspect who opened fire on him from the bed of a truck after a traffic stop early Tuesday.
Woman held driver at gunpoint before firing shots at highway patrol, officials say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was arrested on Tuesday after officials say she crashed multiple vehicles in Burke County before kidnapping a driver and shooting at state troopers. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, multiple hit-and-run crashes were reported between Burke and McDowell counties on I-40.
Woman shot by Burke County officer during armed kidnapping on I-40
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 40 east in Burke County was closed Tuesday following an officer-involved shooting, authorities said. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-40 East were closed at exit 118, which is Old N.C. 10, in the Hildebran area because of the shooting. The road reopened at 2 p.m.
Suspect identified in Burke Co. officer-involved shooting and kidnapping
Gaston County freshman at Appalachian State wins year of free tuition at College GameDay. The poster reads ‘The only ATM that lets you withdraw $1.5 million.’. Local schools receive more threats for second day in a row. Updated: 24 minutes ago. A high school in Cabarrus County has been...
Suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run turns herself in, State Highway Patrol says
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman charged in a deadly hit-and-run incident in the mountains has turned herself in. Trooper Rohn Silvers, a public information officer for the N.C. State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), confirms 19-year-old Estafania Salgado Mata was arrested on Sept. 19 and charged with felony hit-and-run with serious injury or death.
Wanted Concord man assaults deputy, tries to flee arrest: Sheriff
A wanted Concord man assaulted a deputy and tried to flee an arrest this week, the Alexander County Sheriff's Office announced.
NC babysitter sent to prison for the fentanyl death of her friend’s 16-month-old son
Sixteen-month-old Kingston Jenkins had eaten some oatmeal and fallen asleep on a bed between his two babysitters when the women decided to watch a morning movie. That’s when Haley Godshall pulled a bag of fentanyl from her bra and passed the powerful synthetic opioid to her friend, Daisy Bare. Both women used the drug — with Kingston still napping between them — before they, too, drifted off.
Statesville man exposed himself to 5, 8-year-old girls: Sheriff
A Statesville man is facing charges for exposing himself to two young girls, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
SWAT called in on Gaston County assault suspect
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A SWAT team had to be called in on an assault suspect who refused to cooperate with Lincoln County deputies Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies were attempting to engage with 43-year-old Lincolnton resident Brandon Scronce, who was wanted for assault, at a home on […]
Old Fort man charged with felony possession of meth
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday, Sept. 21 a man has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Thomas Pickett, age 67, was charged by the sheriff's office community impact team. Detectives served Pickett with an outstanding arrest warrant on Sept. 2, 2022, at his...
WANTED: Gastonia Bojangles robbed at gunpoint, search for suspect underway
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Gastonia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a local Bojangles at gunpoint. The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at a Bojangles located at 3638 S. New Hope Road. BE...
Mooresville High shifts to remote learning Wednesday after several schools receive threats
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some students won’t be going back to the classroom Wednesday after nearly half a dozen schools in Cabarrus and Iredell counties were threatened on Tuesday. Students and teachers at Mooresville High School are learning remotely Wednesday following the threat. Investigators said they’re zeroing in on...
Police ask for help identifying suspect after indecent exposure at Lowe's store in North Carolina
FOREST CITY, N.C. — Police in North Carolina are asking for help identifying a vehicle after an indecent exposure incident at a Lowe's store. Forest City police released pictures of the car seen below. They said officers received a report of an incident exposure incident at the Lowe's store...
Wanted Iredell County man arrested after brief foot chase, deputies say
STONY POINT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man investigators said had been wanted for around a month was captured last week after a brief foot chase in Stony Point, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies responded to Plank Barn Lane after receiving information that a wanted man, identified as 35-year-old […]
Remains found behind Conover home, police investigating
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Conover Police Department is investigating after remains were found in the shallow grave behind a home in Conover. On Friday, officers received word about a body possibly being buried in the backyard of a home on Fourth Avenue SW in Conover. Conover officers, the Catawba...
5 men found with guns, drugs during Statesville traffic stop: Sheriff
Five men were arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, guns, and a large amount of cash, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
Good Samaritan helps woman escape strangler in Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a good Samaritan helped a woman escape a man who tried to strangle her. Officers said on Sep. 10, the woman was being chased by a man in the area of Jake Rusher Park when she saw a car nearby and asked for help.
Mooresville baby found with brain injuries, 2 people arrested
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Two people were arrested in Iredell County after investigators learned a baby suffered brain injuries and they failed to seek medical help. Iredell County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home on Teeter Road near Mooresville in reference to an infant receiving CPR. The child was transported to a local hospital for further medical assistance.
Officer-involved shooting closes part of I-40 East in Burke County, authorities say
WBTV's Molly Grantham shares how easy it is to sign up to be a part of a great cause. This is the second day in a row that Northwest Cabarrus High has been evacuated due to threats. Part of I-40 East in Burke County remains closed after officer-involved shooting. Updated:...
North Carolina homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder: Sheriff
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at a residence along Flat Gap Road.
