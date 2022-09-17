ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, NC

WBTV

Woman shot by Burke County officer during armed kidnapping on I-40

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 40 east in Burke County was closed Tuesday following an officer-involved shooting, authorities said. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-40 East were closed at exit 118, which is Old N.C. 10, in the Hildebran area because of the shooting. The road reopened at 2 p.m.
Raleigh News & Observer

NC babysitter sent to prison for the fentanyl death of her friend’s 16-month-old son

Sixteen-month-old Kingston Jenkins had eaten some oatmeal and fallen asleep on a bed between his two babysitters when the women decided to watch a morning movie. That’s when Haley Godshall pulled a bag of fentanyl from her bra and passed the powerful synthetic opioid to her friend, Daisy Bare. Both women used the drug — with Kingston still napping between them — before they, too, drifted off.
Fox 46 Charlotte

SWAT called in on Gaston County assault suspect

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A SWAT team had to be called in on an assault suspect who refused to cooperate with Lincoln County deputies Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies were attempting to engage with 43-year-old Lincolnton resident Brandon Scronce, who was wanted for assault, at a home on […]
my40.tv

Old Fort man charged with felony possession of meth

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday, Sept. 21 a man has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Thomas Pickett, age 67, was charged by the sheriff's office community impact team. Detectives served Pickett with an outstanding arrest warrant on Sept. 2, 2022, at his...
WCNC

Remains found behind Conover home, police investigating

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Conover Police Department is investigating after remains were found in the shallow grave behind a home in Conover. On Friday, officers received word about a body possibly being buried in the backyard of a home on Fourth Avenue SW in Conover. Conover officers, the Catawba...
WCNC

Mooresville baby found with brain injuries, 2 people arrested

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Two people were arrested in Iredell County after investigators learned a baby suffered brain injuries and they failed to seek medical help. Iredell County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home on Teeter Road near Mooresville in reference to an infant receiving CPR. The child was transported to a local hospital for further medical assistance.
