How Does Albert Pujols Compare to Hank Aaron?Eric SentellSaint Louis, MO
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust announces closure
You will have to get your baked chicken dinner or oxtails from Sweetie Pie's Upper Crust by this Sunday.
Ex-Detroit news anchor aims profanity, insults at woman who co-hosts his St. Louis radio show
Former WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) anchor Vic Faust is making news in his current on-air home of St. Louis, but not the kind a media figure would want. Faust aimed an off-the-air tirade at the woman who co-hosts his morning-drive radio show in the city. In his profanity-laden remarks, he spent about four minutes verbally insulting Crystal Cooper, according to a report on Monday by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. ...
FOX2now.com
Meet the Quinns-the married couple performing for Disney on Ice
ST. LOUIS — China and Patrick Quinn are married and work together. They both perform across the country in the Disney on Ice show. They are in town today to get ready for the September 23rd–25th performances. These athletes stop by our gym with some great ways to...
timesnewspapers.com
Kirkwood’s Ice Princess
Twelve-year-old Julia Wensley of Kirkwood recently represented St. Louis figure skating in the United States Figure Skating Solo Dance Finals on Sept. 7 in Santa Clarita, California. She finished 10th place in the Blues category and 13th in Tango. Wensley qualified for the national competition by placing third in the Midwest region during the preliminary competition.
KMOV
13-year-old shot in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A young teen was shot in St. Louis City Wednesday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 13-year-old was shot in the area of Union and Lillian before 3 p.m. This is in the Mark Twain neighborhood. Police said the boy...
FOX 2 uncovers the story behind the damage to St. Louis soccer stadium
FOX 2 News has obtained video, photos, and documents giving a full picture of the damage to the new soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis that has indefinitely delayed the arena hosting its first-ever soccer game.
SSM Health and STL Food Bank host Drive-Thru Food Fair
SSM Health and the St. Louis Area Food Bank are partnering to get food to residents in need.
FOX2now.com
5 fall splurges everyone needs in their closet
ST. LOUIS – We are going for the classic look; think quality rather than over-the-top trendy. West County Center stylist, Sean Phillips, has the top five items everyone must have in their closet. They’re items that have a long life because they are quality and can be mixed with more trendy pieces.
Post Malone is 'sorry’ for on-stage accident in St. Louis
Post Malone apologized to his St. Louis fans Sunday for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before at the Enterprise Center. In the middle of a song Saturday, Malone fell into a hole on stage that moments before was opened to lower an instrument into.
KMOV
How the St. Louis Area Foodbank helps those in need
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Area Foodbank is life-changing for those in need. Many neighbors are forced to make an impossible choice between food and medicine. Between a pandemic and inflation, many people are seeking help for the first time. The St. Louis Area Foodbank gets food...
KMOV
Tiny homes for veterans in St. Louis to be ready late fall
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The walls are up and the homes are taking shape at the Veteran’s Community village in North St. Louis. The goal is to have several veterans in their homes before the cold winter arrives. “Between Missouri and Illinois, you have close to 1,200 known homeless...
Stereogum
Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis
Post Malone fell through a trap door onstage at his show in St. Louis on Saturday night. While performing “Circles,” he took a wrong step and landed halfway in an opening that was used to lower his guitar earlier in the show. Medics came and took the rapper away. It was unclear whether or not the concert would go on until Posty emerged 15 minutes later with an apology.
KMOV
Indoor entertainment venue at The Armory to open in December
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The largest indoor entertainment venue in St. Louis will open to the public December 9 at the historic Armory building in Midtown. The first phase of the 250,000-square-foot entertainment destination will feature six acres of space to play, eat and drink. It boasts a 60-foot stage for national and regional touring acts. The space features multiple bars, a two-story slide and interactive games.
KMOV
Sweetie Pie’s closing last St. Louis location
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Sweetie Pie’s is closing its last remaining St. Louis location in the Delmar Loop. In a social media post, it was announced the restaurant that was featured on the reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” would have its last day on Sunday. Owners said the closure is due to the Cochran Veterans Hospital Expansion.
Missouri News Anchor Unleashes Profanity-Filled Tirade On Female Co-Host
A recording of the confronation was sent to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
insideradio.com
Profanity-Laced Off-Air Tirade At KFNS St. Louis Puts Morning Show In Jeopardy.
An off-air exchange between Vic Faust, morning host at Viper Broadcasting rock “100.7 The Viper” KFNS St. Louis, and co-host Crystal Cooper, where Faust berates Cooper after she allegedly called him “stupid,” has resulted in both hosts being removed from the station’s website, putting their future at the station up in the air. Faust, who also serves as a news anchor on “Fox 2” KTVI-TV, can be heard repeatedly cursing and verbally attacking Cooper in the five-minute tirade.
Review: Pearl Jam Delivers an Electrifying Show for St. Louis Fans
More than three decades after its first show in town, the iconic Seattle group proved it's still got it
KMOV
Owner and customers react after car smashes into popular South City staple
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lily’s Mexican Restaurant, which sits on the corner of South Kingshighway and Devonshire, had to close after a car crashed into its north wall early Tuesday morning. The restaurant is a staple in South City, serving authentic Mexican cuisine. “We were blessed and lucky...
Teen shot while eating pizza in south St. Louis
An Investigation is underway after a 13-year-old was shot Saturday in south St. Louis.
Man pistol-whipped, carjacked at Gravois Plaza parking lot in St. Louis
An investigation is underway after a suspect pistol-whipped and carjacked a man from the Gravois Plaza parking lot in south St. Louis.
