ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Ex-Detroit news anchor aims profanity, insults at woman who co-hosts his St. Louis radio show

Former WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) anchor Vic Faust is making news in his current on-air home of St. Louis, but not the kind a media figure would want. Faust aimed an off-the-air tirade at the woman who co-hosts his morning-drive radio show in the city. In his profanity-laden remarks, he spent about four minutes verbally insulting Crystal Cooper, according to a report on Monday by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. ...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Kirkwood’s Ice Princess

Twelve-year-old Julia Wensley of Kirkwood recently represented St. Louis figure skating in the United States Figure Skating Solo Dance Finals on Sept. 7 in Santa Clarita, California. She finished 10th place in the Blues category and 13th in Tango. Wensley qualified for the national competition by placing third in the Midwest region during the preliminary competition.
KIRKWOOD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
KMOV

13-year-old shot in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A young teen was shot in St. Louis City Wednesday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 13-year-old was shot in the area of Union and Lillian before 3 p.m. This is in the Mark Twain neighborhood. Police said the boy...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

5 fall splurges everyone needs in their closet

ST. LOUIS – We are going for the classic look; think quality rather than over-the-top trendy. West County Center stylist, Sean Phillips, has the top five items everyone must have in their closet. They’re items that have a long life because they are quality and can be mixed with more trendy pieces.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Times Square#Ssm
KMOV

How the St. Louis Area Foodbank helps those in need

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Area Foodbank is life-changing for those in need. Many neighbors are forced to make an impossible choice between food and medicine. Between a pandemic and inflation, many people are seeking help for the first time. The St. Louis Area Foodbank gets food...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Tiny homes for veterans in St. Louis to be ready late fall

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The walls are up and the homes are taking shape at the Veteran’s Community village in North St. Louis. The goal is to have several veterans in their homes before the cold winter arrives. “Between Missouri and Illinois, you have close to 1,200 known homeless...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Stereogum

Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis

Post Malone fell through a trap door onstage at his show in St. Louis on Saturday night. While performing “Circles,” he took a wrong step and landed halfway in an opening that was used to lower his guitar earlier in the show. Medics came and took the rapper away. It was unclear whether or not the concert would go on until Posty emerged 15 minutes later with an apology.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
KMOV

Indoor entertainment venue at The Armory to open in December

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The largest indoor entertainment venue in St. Louis will open to the public December 9 at the historic Armory building in Midtown. The first phase of the 250,000-square-foot entertainment destination will feature six acres of space to play, eat and drink. It boasts a 60-foot stage for national and regional touring acts. The space features multiple bars, a two-story slide and interactive games.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Sweetie Pie’s closing last St. Louis location

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Sweetie Pie’s is closing its last remaining St. Louis location in the Delmar Loop. In a social media post, it was announced the restaurant that was featured on the reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” would have its last day on Sunday. Owners said the closure is due to the Cochran Veterans Hospital Expansion.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
insideradio.com

Profanity-Laced Off-Air Tirade At KFNS St. Louis Puts Morning Show In Jeopardy.

An off-air exchange between Vic Faust, morning host at Viper Broadcasting rock “100.7 The Viper” KFNS St. Louis, and co-host Crystal Cooper, where Faust berates Cooper after she allegedly called him “stupid,” has resulted in both hosts being removed from the station’s website, putting their future at the station up in the air. Faust, who also serves as a news anchor on “Fox 2” KTVI-TV, can be heard repeatedly cursing and verbally attacking Cooper in the five-minute tirade.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy