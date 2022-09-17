Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. - A 63-year-old woman named Bessie Durham, who worked as a janitor at the Belk department store, was found dead inside the department store's public bathroom. Police said Durham was last seen on Thursday by another employee, but her body had not been discovered until Monday.
Coroner identifies body of woman found inside Belk restroom at Columbiana Centre
Columbia, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner says they have identified a woman who was reported missing and found in a restroom in the Belk location at Columbiana Centre. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, the deceased was identified as Ms. Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia.
UPDATE: Missing woman found deceased in mall bathroom identified by coroner
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Coroner says they have identified a woman who was reported missing and found in a restroom in the Belk location at Columbiana Centre. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, the deceased was identified as Ms. Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia. Investigators say the woman...
Woman found dead in bathroom of Columbiana Centre department store has been identified
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Columbia police are investigating the death of a woman found in the bathroom of the Belk Department store in Columbiana Centre. Lexington County officials say 63-year-old Bessie Durham of Columbia was discovered by a store employee after 8 p.m. on Monday, 4 days after she was last seen.
Worker’s body went undiscovered in public bathroom for 4 days
A 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days, authorities said.
Woman found dead inside department store after four days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An employee at a South Carolina department store died inside of a bathroom at the store, but was not found for several days. Investigators said that Bessie Durham, 63, was a janitor at the Belk department store at Columbiana Centre, The Associated Press reported. Durham was found Monday inside a bathroom stall. Her cleaning cart was outside the restroom, the AP reported.
