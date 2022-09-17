ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

UPDATE: Missing woman found deceased in mall bathroom identified by coroner

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Coroner says they have identified a woman who was reported missing and found in a restroom in the Belk location at Columbiana Centre. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, the deceased was identified as Ms. Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia. Investigators say the woman...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
Newberry Observer

NCSO requests help in 2019 homicide

NEWBERRY COUNTY — On September 17, 2019, deputies found 40-year-old Sharonda Sims on Drayton Street, in the Helena Section of Newberry County, deceased. This month marks three years after Sims was discovered and law enforcement is still investigating her death, which was ruled a homicide, according to a release from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg County deputy rescues driver from burning vehicle

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Earlier this month an officer with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office rescued a woman from a burning vehicle. “I just started seeing like dark cloud coming from under the vehicle so I said ‘that’s not right let me see what’s going on’,” says Corporal SheRon Knight.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

One dead in head-on crash in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a head-on crash involving an 18-wheeler in Newberry County. The crash happened on Wednesday around 4:40 a.m. on SC 121, 2 miles north of Newberry. The 18-wheeler was traveling north on SC 121 when a Toyota Camry, that was traveling...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman found dead inside department store after four days

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An employee at a South Carolina department store died inside of a bathroom at the store, but was not found for several days. Investigators said that Bessie Durham, 63, was a janitor at the Belk department store at Columbiana Centre, The Associated Press reported. Durham was found Monday inside a bathroom stall. Her cleaning cart was outside the restroom, the AP reported.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Highway Patrol: Driver dies in collision on SC-121 in Newberry

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead following a collision this morning. Troopers say it happened at 4:40 a.m. at SC Highway 121. According to investigators, the driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry crossed the center line and hit a 1996 Freightliner 18 wheeler head on.
NEWBERRY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ teenager facing multiple charges

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — Sumter Police are searching for a 19 year old facing multiple charges including pointing and presenting a firearm and shooting a gun on at least three separate occasions. According to police the first incident took place September 13, 2022 where authorities say Jamal Prince fire multiple rounds from a gun damaging a parked car and residence along Calhoun Street after an altercation police say appears to be connected to a previous relationship. Police say Sunday shots were fired into a home located along Robney Drive.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter Co. deputies investigating deadly drive-by shooting

WEDGEFIELD, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a man in Wedgefield. The incident happened on Glade Drive on Sunday around 10:30 p.m., according to deputies. Deputies said details are limited at this time. However, they noted that they have responded...
WEDGEFIELD, FL
abccolumbia.com

Lost or stolen firearms ordinance passed by City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia passed a major ordinance Tuesday on reporting lost or stolen firearms. The new ordinance gives gun owners 24 hours to report their missing firearms to Columbia police. Failure to do so will result in a fine of up to $500. City Council...
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia student charged after gun found in bookbag

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia High School student is facing charges Wednesday after a gun was found in their book bag. Investigators said the administration was alerted after a student reported seeing the gun sticking out of the suspect’s pants in the restroom. A search of the 17-year-old found a loaded pistol in his bag, which was turned over to the school resource officer.
COLUMBIA, SC

