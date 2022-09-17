Read full article on original website
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood council Sept. 21 set to discuss boards and commissions, city code
The Lynnwood City Council is hosting a special work session on Wednesday, Sept. 21 to discuss city property taxes as well as a DBS lease extension. In addition, the council is expected to discuss various issues regarding the city’s boards and commissions and the Lynnwood Municipal Code (LMC). The...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Council considers using ARPA money to fund behavioral health counselors in Lynnwood schools
The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Sept. 19, work session discussed using a portion of its $10.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to fund more behavioral health counselors in Lynnwood schools. Edmonds School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Miner spoke with the council about the number...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County League of Women Voters announces online candidate forums
This fall, Washington state voters will elect state legislators, congressional representatives and others, within newly created voting-districts. The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County announced it is scheduling a robust series of candidate forums, asking questions of candidates in these races:. Pre-recorded forums: (The league is in the process...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Patrick Neal: Celebration of Life Sept. 23 at Edmonds Waterfront Center
Patrick D. Neal was born in 1934, the fourth child to his mother Margaret and father, Dan, and as a boy his family raised chickens and pigs at several different homes in South Snohomish County. As a little boy he enjoyed racing down Butternut Hill on his bike with his sister Betty on their way to swim in Martha Lake. Pat left school early and joined the US Navy, and he served honourably during the Korean War. He earned both a Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Medal, and often spoke of his adventure of traveling through the Panama Canal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lynnwoodtoday.com
Idaho man pleads guilty to hate crime following 2018 Lynnwood-area assault of Black DJ
An Idaho man pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to hate crime and false statement charges related to the racially-motivated assault of a Black DJ at the Rec Room Bar & Grill in unincorporated Lynnwood in December 2018. Three other white supremacists earlier pled guilty for their...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Kristina Anne Brown: Remembered for her quiet strength and kind presence
May 7, 1974 – March 1, 2022. On March 1, 2022, Kristina Anne Brown died peacefully with her family at her bedside having been held with loving support in the challenging final months and weeks of her life. Throughout her struggles, her endurance was remarkable, and she never wavered in her determination and optimism as she met each difficulty with a spirit of resilience coupled with grace and generosity to all who became part of her world.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Arson suspected in commercial building fire on Hwy 99; crews also respond to second, unrelated blaze
An early morning fire at a commercial building on Highway 99 north of Lynnwood Wednesday is being investigated as arson, said South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes. The fire was reported around 3:15 a.m. in the 15800 block of Highway 99 in a one-story building that houses four businesses: a sunroom company, a painting company, an autobody shop and a roofing company.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: Fresh Pacific Oysters the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week
This week’s special from Scotty’s Food Truck is Fresh Pacific Oysters, fried and served with fries and Scotty’s special tartar sauce. The truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week, but note that the special is available Friday and Saturday only.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lynnwoodtoday.com
Fitness Corner: Appreciation through absence
When I was growing up, all I ever wanted was a pool. I was obsessed with pools. The most exciting thing in the world for me was when my grandmother would come to visit from England and stay at a hotel with a pool. My sister and I would be in that pool all day every day, no exaggeration.
Comments / 0