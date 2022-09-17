ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Lynnwood council Sept. 21 set to discuss boards and commissions, city code

The Lynnwood City Council is hosting a special work session on Wednesday, Sept. 21 to discuss city property taxes as well as a DBS lease extension. In addition, the council is expected to discuss various issues regarding the city’s boards and commissions and the Lynnwood Municipal Code (LMC). The...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Snohomish County League of Women Voters announces online candidate forums

This fall, Washington state voters will elect state legislators, congressional representatives and others, within newly created voting-districts. The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County announced it is scheduling a robust series of candidate forums, asking questions of candidates in these races:. Pre-recorded forums: (The league is in the process...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Patrick Neal: Celebration of Life Sept. 23 at Edmonds Waterfront Center

Patrick D. Neal was born in 1934, the fourth child to his mother Margaret and father, Dan, and as a boy his family raised chickens and pigs at several different homes in South Snohomish County. As a little boy he enjoyed racing down Butternut Hill on his bike with his sister Betty on their way to swim in Martha Lake. Pat left school early and joined the US Navy, and he served honourably during the Korean War. He earned both a Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Medal, and often spoke of his adventure of traveling through the Panama Canal.
EDMONDS, WA
Kristina Anne Brown: Remembered for her quiet strength and kind presence

May 7, 1974 – March 1, 2022. On March 1, 2022, Kristina Anne Brown died peacefully with her family at her bedside having been held with loving support in the challenging final months and weeks of her life. Throughout her struggles, her endurance was remarkable, and she never wavered in her determination and optimism as she met each difficulty with a spirit of resilience coupled with grace and generosity to all who became part of her world.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
Arson suspected in commercial building fire on Hwy 99; crews also respond to second, unrelated blaze

An early morning fire at a commercial building on Highway 99 north of Lynnwood Wednesday is being investigated as arson, said South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes. The fire was reported around 3:15 a.m. in the 15800 block of Highway 99 in a one-story building that houses four businesses: a sunroom company, a painting company, an autobody shop and a roofing company.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Fitness Corner: Appreciation through absence

When I was growing up, all I ever wanted was a pool. I was obsessed with pools. The most exciting thing in the world for me was when my grandmother would come to visit from England and stay at a hotel with a pool. My sister and I would be in that pool all day every day, no exaggeration.
EDMONDS, WA

