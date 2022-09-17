Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
The role of classism in the student experience
For a freshman beginning their education at the University of Michigan, it can be difficult to navigate an overwhelmingly large campus, especially if they come from a marginalized or under-represented background. Unfortunately just last year, we saw countless horrific examples of students and staff being targeted with offensive language, so this general weariness and anxiety is understandable. However, the behavioral inertia of progress persists. The University has been dedicated to acknowledging various aspects of social identities in order to construct a campus community that is accepting and inclusive.
Michigan Daily
Sixteen years ago, affirmative action was banned in Michigan. With upcoming Supreme Court lawsuit, it may be banned nationwide.
Since 2006, the University of Michigan has been running what it calls a “natural experiment” in race-neutral admissions. Following a 2006 statewide vote that banned affirmative action in the state’s public universities, the University radically shifted its admissions procedures for the first time since 1963 by removing race from the admission process. On Oct. 31, the Supreme Court will hear the lawsuits brought by Students for Fair Admissions, an anti-affirmative action organization challenging racially informed admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.
Michigan Daily
CSG discuss compensation in CSG and on campus
The University of Michigan’s Central Student Government met Tuesday to discuss minimum wage for student employees, new resolutions regarding community concerns and modifying polling station requirements during CSG elections. They began by confirming Public Health senior Sarah Cieslak as the newest member of the Ethics Committee. LSA junior Karthik...
Michigan Daily
Entheofest returns to Ann Arbor to celebrate psychedelic decriminalization
Over 700 community members gathered in the University of Michigan Diag Sunday afternoon to participate in the second annual Entheofest, a festival dedicated to the decriminalization and awareness of entheogens, or psychedelic substances. The event brought together people and organizations from all over the Ann Arbor area, fostering a sense of community through a variety of performances and educational booths.
Michigan Daily
SportsMonday: Michigan’s real test starts now
As the No. 4 Michigan football team wrapped up a 59-0 victory over lowly UConn Saturday afternoon, everything seemed rather ho-hum. There was no hoopla, no stir in Ann Arbor over the Wolverines’ ranking in the AP Top 25 poll, which slots them behind only Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State — college football’s three goliaths.
Michigan Daily
Michigan looks competitive, but falls short against Maryland
The Michigan men’s soccer team has struggled to put on a consistent performance in recent weeks. The Wolverines have at times looked underwhelming, but at times displayed a grit not normally seen by such a young team. On Friday, Michigan (2-4-1 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) looked competitive and generated...
Michigan Daily
Michigan displays improvement in rebound win against Cornell
As the fourth quarter neared its close it was clear that the No. 7 Michigan field hockey team would beat Cornell. The Wolverines’ ferocious pressing and energy continued as graduate student forward Tina D’Anjolell broke through for Michigan’s third goal, cementing a win. On Sunday, the Wolverines...
Michigan Daily
Mike Sainristil settling into new position
Watching senior defensive back Mike Sainristil in the first three games of the No. 4 Michigan football team’s season, you wouldn’t bat an eye — and that’s a good thing. Sainristil looks like he’s played the nickel position forever, going through his routine, shutting down his...
Michigan Daily
Michigan self-destructs in 2-1 loss against Penn State
With a decently large sample size, the No. 7 Michigan field hockey team seems to have cemented a narrative: The Wolverines dominate on the field but struggle to find harmony as a team. Riddled with turnovers and missed opportunities, Michigan (3-3 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) succumbed to that narrative as...
Michigan Daily
Second balls prove fatal in Michigan loss to Maryland
Second balls can decide a game. When a team lofts the ball up the field, possession often comes down to who can control the ball after the initial aerial duel. For the Michigan men’s soccer team, consistently losing these second balls affected all aspects of the game in its loss against No. 8 Maryland on Friday.
Michigan Daily
Newsome pleased with tight end group despite limited production so far
Last season, a steady diet of tight end targets fed the Michigan football team’s offense. Senior Erick All had 38 catches for 437 yards, both second most on the team. Meanwhile, senior Luke Schoonmaker emerged as a formidable red zone threat, with his 3 touchdown receptions tied for the team lead.
Michigan Daily
Strong serving propels Michigan past Mississippi State
The Michigan volleyball team’s senior middle blocker Jess Robinson approached the net as senior setter Maddie Dowd fed her a perfect set. Robinson skied up and slammed down the kill to a chorus of cheers, setting the tone for a dominant match for the Wolverines. On Friday night, Michigan...
Michigan Daily
With crowded room, Michigan’s wide receiver core and philosophy take shape
Across college football, coaches have different philosophies for getting groups of players motivated. Some rely on practice, and reward the players who display the most effort; others take a more hands off approach. If a wide receiver wants to get more snaps, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has a simple method:
Michigan Daily
Middle blockers bring the energy in win over Mississippi State
On Friday night, Crisler Center was buzzing with excitement as senior middle blocker Jess Robinson secured a beautiful kill on the very first play to kick off a dominant win for Michigan. “Yeah, one of the things we always want to do is establish the quick sense because then everything...
Michigan Daily
Kittel and Co. push the boundaries of folk music at The Ark
Words like “multitalented” and “versatile” are frequently used to describe musicians, but few are as truly deserving of such praise as fiddler Jeremy Kittel, who has demonstrated the full range of his musical ability in his two most recent Ann Arbor performances. Last spring, Kittel proved his capacity to compose sweeping symphonic music with his world premiere of “In the Dream” at the cavernous Hill Auditorium with the University of Michigan Symphony Band. It was a memorable and inspiring performance, but returning to Ann Arbor last Wednesday, Kittel showed another side of his supreme musicianship: leading his genre-bending band Kittel and Co. in a captivating and intimate performance at The Ark.
Michigan Daily
‘Snake bitten’: Offensive struggles continue in draw to Oakland
On Monday night, the Michigan mens soccer team (2-4-2) played Oakland (0-5-2) to a 0-0 draw at the UM Soccer Stadium. The Wolverines’ offense, catalyzed by freshman forward Nicholas Cassiday and junior midfielder Bryce Blevins, was able to generate a myriad of chances against its winless opponent, but ultimately couldn’t capitalize and were held scoreless for the fifth time this season.
Michigan Daily
City Council moves forward with ‘right to renew’ legislation, talks increasing bike accessibility
Ann Arbor City Council met at Larcom City Hall on Monday evening to discuss increasing bike accessibility and the future of the ‘right to renew’ legislation, which would require landlords to offer a lease renewal to current tenants or compensate them for relocation. During the public hearing portion...
