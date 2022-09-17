ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Michigan Daily

The role of classism in the student experience

For a freshman beginning their education at the University of Michigan, it can be difficult to navigate an overwhelmingly large campus, especially if they come from a marginalized or under-represented background. Unfortunately just last year, we saw countless horrific examples of students and staff being targeted with offensive language, so this general weariness and anxiety is understandable. However, the behavioral inertia of progress persists. The University has been dedicated to acknowledging various aspects of social identities in order to construct a campus community that is accepting and inclusive.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Sixteen years ago, affirmative action was banned in Michigan. With upcoming Supreme Court lawsuit, it may be banned nationwide.

Since 2006, the University of Michigan has been running what it calls a “natural experiment” in race-neutral admissions. Following a 2006 statewide vote that banned affirmative action in the state’s public universities, the University radically shifted its admissions procedures for the first time since 1963 by removing race from the admission process. On Oct. 31, the Supreme Court will hear the lawsuits brought by Students for Fair Admissions, an anti-affirmative action organization challenging racially informed admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

CSG discuss compensation in CSG and on campus

The University of Michigan’s Central Student Government met Tuesday to discuss minimum wage for student employees, new resolutions regarding community concerns and modifying polling station requirements during CSG elections. They began by confirming Public Health senior Sarah Cieslak as the newest member of the Ethics Committee. LSA junior Karthik...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Entheofest returns to Ann Arbor to celebrate psychedelic decriminalization

Over 700 community members gathered in the University of Michigan Diag Sunday afternoon to participate in the second annual Entheofest, a festival dedicated to the decriminalization and awareness of entheogens, or psychedelic substances. The event brought together people and organizations from all over the Ann Arbor area, fostering a sense of community through a variety of performances and educational booths.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Education
City
Dearborn, MI
Michigan Daily

SportsMonday: Michigan’s real test starts now

As the No. 4 Michigan football team wrapped up a 59-0 victory over lowly UConn Saturday afternoon, everything seemed rather ho-hum. There was no hoopla, no stir in Ann Arbor over the Wolverines’ ranking in the AP Top 25 poll, which slots them behind only Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State — college football’s three goliaths.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan looks competitive, but falls short against Maryland

The Michigan men’s soccer team has struggled to put on a consistent performance in recent weeks. The Wolverines have at times looked underwhelming, but at times displayed a grit not normally seen by such a young team. On Friday, Michigan (2-4-1 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) looked competitive and generated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan displays improvement in rebound win against Cornell

As the fourth quarter neared its close it was clear that the No. 7 Michigan field hockey team would beat Cornell. The Wolverines’ ferocious pressing and energy continued as graduate student forward Tina D’Anjolell broke through for Michigan’s third goal, cementing a win. On Sunday, the Wolverines...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Mike Sainristil settling into new position

Watching senior defensive back Mike Sainristil in the first three games of the No. 4 Michigan football team’s season, you wouldn’t bat an eye — and that’s a good thing. Sainristil looks like he’s played the nickel position forever, going through his routine, shutting down his...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Vaughn
Person
Mark Schlissel
Michigan Daily

Michigan self-destructs in 2-1 loss against Penn State

With a decently large sample size, the No. 7 Michigan field hockey team seems to have cemented a narrative: The Wolverines dominate on the field but struggle to find harmony as a team. Riddled with turnovers and missed opportunities, Michigan (3-3 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) succumbed to that narrative as...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Second balls prove fatal in Michigan loss to Maryland

Second balls can decide a game. When a team lofts the ball up the field, possession often comes down to who can control the ball after the initial aerial duel. For the Michigan men’s soccer team, consistently losing these second balls affected all aspects of the game in its loss against No. 8 Maryland on Friday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Newsome pleased with tight end group despite limited production so far

Last season, a steady diet of tight end targets fed the Michigan football team’s offense. Senior Erick All had 38 catches for 437 yards, both second most on the team. Meanwhile, senior Luke Schoonmaker emerged as a formidable red zone threat, with his 3 touchdown receptions tied for the team lead.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Strong serving propels Michigan past Mississippi State

The Michigan volleyball team’s senior middle blocker Jess Robinson approached the net as senior setter Maddie Dowd fed her a perfect set. Robinson skied up and slammed down the kill to a chorus of cheers, setting the tone for a dominant match for the Wolverines. On Friday night, Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umich#Linus College#Umich Finalizes#University#District Court#Board Of Regents Chair#U M#Wilmerhale
Michigan Daily

Middle blockers bring the energy in win over Mississippi State

On Friday night, Crisler Center was buzzing with excitement as senior middle blocker Jess Robinson secured a beautiful kill on the very first play to kick off a dominant win for Michigan. “Yeah, one of the things we always want to do is establish the quick sense because then everything...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Kittel and Co. push the boundaries of folk music at The Ark

Words like “multitalented” and “versatile” are frequently used to describe musicians, but few are as truly deserving of such praise as fiddler Jeremy Kittel, who has demonstrated the full range of his musical ability in his two most recent Ann Arbor performances. Last spring, Kittel proved his capacity to compose sweeping symphonic music with his world premiere of “In the Dream” at the cavernous Hill Auditorium with the University of Michigan Symphony Band. It was a memorable and inspiring performance, but returning to Ann Arbor last Wednesday, Kittel showed another side of his supreme musicianship: leading his genre-bending band Kittel and Co. in a captivating and intimate performance at The Ark.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

‘Snake bitten’: Offensive struggles continue in draw to Oakland

On Monday night, the Michigan mens soccer team (2-4-2) played Oakland (0-5-2) to a 0-0 draw at the UM Soccer Stadium. The Wolverines’ offense, catalyzed by freshman forward Nicholas Cassiday and junior midfielder Bryce Blevins, was able to generate a myriad of chances against its winless opponent, but ultimately couldn’t capitalize and were held scoreless for the fifth time this season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy