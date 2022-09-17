Words like “multitalented” and “versatile” are frequently used to describe musicians, but few are as truly deserving of such praise as fiddler Jeremy Kittel, who has demonstrated the full range of his musical ability in his two most recent Ann Arbor performances. Last spring, Kittel proved his capacity to compose sweeping symphonic music with his world premiere of “In the Dream” at the cavernous Hill Auditorium with the University of Michigan Symphony Band. It was a memorable and inspiring performance, but returning to Ann Arbor last Wednesday, Kittel showed another side of his supreme musicianship: leading his genre-bending band Kittel and Co. in a captivating and intimate performance at The Ark.

