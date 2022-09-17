Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Cameroonian Women Say They Are Underrepresented in Peace Talks
YAOUNDE — In Cameroon, hundreds of women are protesting what they say is their underrepresentation in the country's efforts at peace, despite making up more than half the population. Women say they are most affected by the separatist conflict in Cameroon’s western regions as well as by Boko Haram terrorism on the border with Nigeria.
Voice of America
11 Schoolchildren Killed in Myanmar Air Strike, UNICEF Says
At least 11 schoolchildren died in an air strike on a Myanmar village, according to the United Nations children's agency, an attack the country's junta said targeted rebels hiding in the area. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned the strike, according to his office, which said at least 13...
ASIA・
Voice of America
Hundreds of Schools Are Shut Down in Nigeria Due to Insecurity
The new school year started in Nigeria this month, but more than 600 schools are still closed due to a surge of kidnappings for ransom by armed gangs, according to authorities. Nigeria already has one of the world’s highest rates of out-of-school children and the U.N. says the problem has gotten worse. Timothy Obiezu reports from Kaduna State, Nigeria.
Voice of America
Hundreds of Schools in Nigeria Closed Because of Safety Concerns
Kaduna, Nigeria — The new school year started in Nigeria this month, but more than 600 schools are still closed because of a surge in kidnappings and attacks by armed gangs, according to authorities. In the small town of Sabo, south of Kaduna state, a group of schoolchildren are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Somali Military Liberates Strategic Town in Central Region
Mogadishu — Somalia's national army said Tuesday it recaptured the small but strategic town of Booco in the country's central Hiran region from al-Shabab militants. The military said local militia backed them up in this latest offensive against the Islamist militants, who state TV said have controlled the town for 13 years.
Voice of America
Pakistan Floods: 'Colossal' Reconstruction Ahead
United Nations — Pakistan's foreign minister said Monday that recent deadly floods are a disaster on a scale the country has never experienced, and that recovery will cost at least $30 billion. "It is said that in the story of Noah that it rained for 40 days and 40...
Voice of America
Humanitarian Needs Remain Acute for Millions of Pakistani Flood Victims
GENEVA — The United Nations reports millions of Pakistanis remain in dire straits and in need of lifesaving humanitarian assistance as they try to recover from the worst floods to hit the country in a century. Nearly a month after catastrophic floods devastated Pakistan, large parts of the country,...
Voice of America
Jolie: ‘Never Seen Anything Like’ Devastation of Pakistan Floods
Islamabad — Hollywood star Angelina Jolie on Wednesday joined Pakistan in pushing the international community to step up aid for victims of the country’s historic flooding, which has affected roughly 33 million people. “I've never seen anything like this. … I am overwhelmed,” said Jolie, a goodwill ambassador...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Ethiopia Rejects UN Report Warning of Crimes Against Humanity in Tigray
Ethiopia on Tuesday rejected a report by U.N. investigators that accused Addis Ababa of possible ongoing crimes against humanity in its war-torn Tigray region, including using starvation as a weapon. The Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia said it had found evidence of widespread violations by all sides since...
Voice of America
UN Chief Calls for Action on Global Food, Climate Crises
United Nations — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to leaders Tuesday to unite and take action to address the problems of a world “teeming with turmoil.”. “We are in rough seas; a winter of global discontent is on the horizon,” he said at the opening of the annual weeklong gathering of presidents, prime ministers and other officials at the U.N. General Assembly.
Voice of America
Eritrea Urged Not to Meddle Ethiopia's Internal Affairs
Nairobi — Reports that Eritrea is mass-mobilizing reserve troops has raised international concerns that the reignited war in Ethiopia's Tigray region could quickly escalate. A Tigrayan forces spokesman said Tuesday that Eritrean troops have launched a "full-scale offensive" supported by Ethiopian forces. Eritrean and Ethiopian officials have yet to comment on the reports or a series of airstrikes this month that hospital officials say killed Tigrayan civilians.
Voice of America
Uganda Confirms Ebola Outbreak After Man Dies From Virus
Kampala, Uganda — Officials in Uganda have confirmed an outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus. The country’s Ministry of Health says a young man died of the virus in central Uganda Monday, and several of his relatives who died earlier this month are also suspected to have had Ebola. The government has sent a rapid response team to the area to investigate.
Voice of America
International Calls Grow for Probe of Iranian Woman’s Death After Arrest by Morality Police
Iran is facing global criticism and calls to properly investigate the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been held in custody by Iran’s morality police for improperly wearing her hijab, or headscarf. The incident has sparked days of protests that have turned deadly in Iran. Nada Al-Nashif, the...
Voice of America
Flood Victims in Pakistan Face Threat of Diseases
Displaced by some of the worst flooding in years, hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis now face the threat of disease. Infections are on the rise due to unsanitary conditions, and health facilities damaged by historic rains are struggling to cope. VOA's Sarah Zaman has more.
Voice of America
Taliban Let Girls Coding School Reopen in Afghanistan
Taliban authorities have allowed the reopening of a nongovernment school in the western Afghan province of Herat, where young girls will learn computer coding. The school was closed in the aftermath of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan last year. More than 350 students have already applied to enroll at...
Voice of America
Iran Cracks Down Violently on Nationwide Protests; at Least 6 Killed
Washington/New York/Istanbul — Iran is responding with a violent, deadly crackdown to nationwide protests triggered by last week’s death in police custody of a young woman accused of not wearing her hijab properly, with authorities acknowledging at least six people have been killed in several days of unrest.
Comments / 0