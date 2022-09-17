ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonus Mom! 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Splurges On Fancy Dinner Out With Janelle's Son Hunter

By Alexandra Stone
 5 days ago
Sister Wives alum Christine Brown left plural marriage and her role as a sister wife when she decided to end her rocky relationship with Kody after more than 25 years — but that doesn't mean she's not still a great mom to the other wives' children .

The mother-of-six took to Instagram to share a few sweet snapshots of herself and Janelle 's 25-year-old son, Hunter , as they enjoyed a pricey dinner out.

"Total splurge on dinner last night! @steak44 had the most incredible food. Every bite was amazing!" she captioned the snaps. "Just celebrating life and super lucky to be in the same city as @hunter_elias01 #blessed #beststeak."

'SISTER WIVES' STAR CHRISTINE BROWN THANKS FANS 'FOR SUPPORTING ME AND MY JOURNEY,' ADMITS SHE WAS 'NERVOUS' TO GO PUBLIC WITH KODY BROWN SPLIT

The first photo was an adorable selfie of Christine and Hunter standing in front of the high-end steakhouse with the 50-year-old giving a thumbs up.

Along with a second selfie taken inside of the upscale eatery, Christine also shared a third picture of Hunter poised over his plate full of food while eagerly holding up a fork and knife.

'SISTER WIVES' FANS SPECULATE MERI BROWN LEFT HUSBAND KODY FOR GOOD AFTER SHE'S SPOTTED WITHOUT HER WEDDING RING

As OK! previously reported, the reality star announced her decision to end her marriage with the Brown family patriarch last November, and the fallout from her "spiritual divorce" is currently being explored in the first episodes of Season 17.

The dinner out came just before a sneak peek from the upcoming Sunday, September 18, episode was released. In the quick clip, Christine was concerned about how her split from Kody would effect her relationships with other members of the family.

"I don't want to burn bridges at the end of this," she explained. "I know that they're going to be frustrated and mad and hurt and feel betrayed and [wonder], 'What does that mean to be a sister wife then? Am I still a sister wife?' And the answer is no," she added. "I can't be their sister wife anymore. I can be their friend."

