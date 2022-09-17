ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Falls, CA

California Family 'Overjoyed' to Be Reunited with Dog Lost in Mudslide

Chloe was missing for two days before being found by firefighters surrounded by mud and debris Mudslides in California have caused devastation in the region, but there was a light at the end of the tunnel for one family, search and rescue authorities say. Chloe the dog, who had been separated from her family for two days after the mudslides, was reunited with her owners, the San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel shared In a post. "After 48 hours of intense search operations by USAR teams and SBCoFPD personnel,...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fox40

The tiny corner of California that isn't in drought

(NEXSTAR) – As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out. The drought map of California shows shades of orange, red, and even dark burgundy for the driest parts of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Body of woman found in San Bernardino after being swept away in mudslide

The body of a woman who was unaccounted for during a search in Forest Falls following a series of mudslides has been found.Doris Jagiello, a 62-year-old resident of Forest Falls, was found deceased Thursday by search and rescue teams buried deep under a feet of mud, rocks, and debris. Jagiello was identified by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department coroner division. "While this was not the desired outcome, the Sheriff's Department hopes finding Jagiello will bring some measure of closure to Jagiello's family and aid in their healing process," said SBSD in a statement.She first went unaccounted for on Monday during the rainstorm that led to several mudslides and flooding throughout Southern California as a result to Tropical Storm Kay passing through the Southland. Moreover, San Bernardino County will host an assistance center at the Yucaipa Community Center Wednesday Sept. 21 for residents of Oak Glen, Crestline and Forest who were affected by the flooding and mudslides. 
FOREST FALLS, CA
AOL Corp

Trial of corruption case against California sheriff to begin

FILE - Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith walks into a Santa Clara County courtroom in San Jose, Calif., on May 24, 2012. The trial of the longtime California sheriff on public corruption allegations involving her office's granting of concealed-carry weapons permits and costly jail mismanagement was set to begin with jury selection Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Caught on video: San Bernardino officers rescue mother, 2 children from flash floods

Dramatic body cam video shows the scary moments San Bernardino police officers rescued a mother and her two children from a flash flood last weekend.The footage was released Tuesday by San Bernardino police, but the rescue took place Sunday, when heavy rain inundated parts of the Inland Empire."Our officers do not encounter swift water floods often, however it doesn't stop them from jumping into action and saving lives," San Bernardino police tweeted.The water wasn't deep, but the current was very strong and the family would have lost their footing and gotten swept away if the officers weren't there to help them. Another officer was seen holding a child, as his fellow officers held on to him and helped him past the fast-moving water.Kay, a hurricane that weakened into a post-tropical cyclone off the coast of California, brought heavy rain, mudslides and debris flows to Southern California, especially the Inland Empire.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
wanderwisdom.com

Video Showing 'Before and After' of Lake in Calfiornia After Massive Flooding Is So Sad

There is something that just does the mind, body, and soul good when we visit lakes! It's peaceful and centering and somehow just "quiets" us. Mother Nature created some of the most beautiful lakes in the world. Lakes are peaceful, majestic, and serene, and their natural beauty is fantasy like. Lakes offers visitors an abundance of outdoor activities and beautiful scenery.
CRESTLINE, CA
AOL Corp

This is what happened when a couple from Tri-Cities, WA drove a Tesla to Kansas

This last June we drove 3,900 miles round trip from West Richland to Wichita, Kan., for a family reunion. The cost to "fuel" our car for the trip was $7.60. By comparison, a 2022 Subaru Outback (EPA rated at 25 mpg city to 33 mpg highway) would have cost a minimum of $620 at $5.25/gal to make the same trip. As you might guess, we drove a battery electric vehicle.
TRI-CITIES, WA
AOL Corp

2 BP workers dead after major fire at Ohio refinery, company says

Two people have died after a giant blaze broke out Tuesday at a British Petroleum refinery in Ohio, officials said. Images posted on social media showed huge flames and a column of black smoke at the Husky Toledo Refinery in the city of Oregon, just outside Toledo. BP had earlier...
TOLEDO, OH
KESQ News Channel 3

3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Thermal

A 3.5 earthquake hit near Thermal just before midnight last night. According to the United States Geological Survey, or USGS, the area hit is about 14 miles away from Thermal. There have been no reported injuries or damage. Stay with News Channel 3 for any further updates on this story. The post 3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
rtands.com

Another milestone on high-speed rail project in California

The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between S.R. 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of the city of Hanford. It is 212 ft...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Experts Warn Larger, More Extensive Earthquake Could Hit the Bay Area

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Rosa residents Tuesday and on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey issued a somber reminder that the next quake could be much larger and do serious, extensive and widespread damage. "Actually, if you look at the San Francisco Bay Area in general, the probability of...
SANTA ROSA, CA
