A religious group is strangling access to Calif.'s most beautiful waterfall
Inside the decadeslong fight for a safe, legal trail to Mossbrae Falls.
California Family 'Overjoyed' to Be Reunited with Dog Lost in Mudslide
Chloe was missing for two days before being found by firefighters surrounded by mud and debris Mudslides in California have caused devastation in the region, but there was a light at the end of the tunnel for one family, search and rescue authorities say. Chloe the dog, who had been separated from her family for two days after the mudslides, was reunited with her owners, the San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel shared In a post. "After 48 hours of intense search operations by USAR teams and SBCoFPD personnel,...
Fox40
The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought
(NEXSTAR) – As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out. The drought map of California shows shades of orange, red, and even dark burgundy for the driest parts of...
Body of woman found in San Bernardino after being swept away in mudslide
The body of a woman who was unaccounted for during a search in Forest Falls following a series of mudslides has been found.Doris Jagiello, a 62-year-old resident of Forest Falls, was found deceased Thursday by search and rescue teams buried deep under a feet of mud, rocks, and debris. Jagiello was identified by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department coroner division. "While this was not the desired outcome, the Sheriff's Department hopes finding Jagiello will bring some measure of closure to Jagiello's family and aid in their healing process," said SBSD in a statement.She first went unaccounted for on Monday during the rainstorm that led to several mudslides and flooding throughout Southern California as a result to Tropical Storm Kay passing through the Southland. Moreover, San Bernardino County will host an assistance center at the Yucaipa Community Center Wednesday Sept. 21 for residents of Oak Glen, Crestline and Forest who were affected by the flooding and mudslides.
AOL Corp
Trial of corruption case against California sheriff to begin
FILE - Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith walks into a Santa Clara County courtroom in San Jose, Calif., on May 24, 2012. The trial of the longtime California sheriff on public corruption allegations involving her office's granting of concealed-carry weapons permits and costly jail mismanagement was set to begin with jury selection Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
AOL Corp
Surfing in the California desert? Developer's plan sparks outrage over water use, drought
In a part of the Coachella Valley where exclusive neighborhoods wrap around lush golf courses and ponds, a stretch of open desert could be transformed into a new sort of artificial oasis. A developer has plans for hundreds of homes and a resort featuring a surfing lagoon. If La Quinta’s...
Passenger and pilot killed in plane crash in southern Arizona
DATELAND, Ariz. — A plane crash off I-8 near Dateland has left the passenger and pilot of a two-seat aircraft dead, Yuma County Sheriff's Office officials said. The FAA is currently investigating what led up to the crash. The aircraft was identified as a Van's RV-6 two-seater plane. The...
Caught on video: San Bernardino officers rescue mother, 2 children from flash floods
Dramatic body cam video shows the scary moments San Bernardino police officers rescued a mother and her two children from a flash flood last weekend.The footage was released Tuesday by San Bernardino police, but the rescue took place Sunday, when heavy rain inundated parts of the Inland Empire."Our officers do not encounter swift water floods often, however it doesn't stop them from jumping into action and saving lives," San Bernardino police tweeted.The water wasn't deep, but the current was very strong and the family would have lost their footing and gotten swept away if the officers weren't there to help them. Another officer was seen holding a child, as his fellow officers held on to him and helped him past the fast-moving water.Kay, a hurricane that weakened into a post-tropical cyclone off the coast of California, brought heavy rain, mudslides and debris flows to Southern California, especially the Inland Empire.
Mosquito Fire map shows where homes were destroyed
Damage assessment teams are on the ground beginning to identify the homes destroyed by the Mosquito Fire.
wanderwisdom.com
Video Showing 'Before and After' of Lake in Calfiornia After Massive Flooding Is So Sad
There is something that just does the mind, body, and soul good when we visit lakes! It's peaceful and centering and somehow just "quiets" us. Mother Nature created some of the most beautiful lakes in the world. Lakes are peaceful, majestic, and serene, and their natural beauty is fantasy like. Lakes offers visitors an abundance of outdoor activities and beautiful scenery.
AOL Corp
This is what happened when a couple from Tri-Cities, WA drove a Tesla to Kansas
This last June we drove 3,900 miles round trip from West Richland to Wichita, Kan., for a family reunion. The cost to “fuel” our car for the trip was $7.60. By comparison, a 2022 Subaru Outback (EPA rated at 25 mpg city to 33 mpg highway) would have cost a minimum of $620 at $5.25/gal to make the same trip. As you might guess, we drove a battery electric vehicle.
AOL Corp
2 BP workers dead after major fire at Ohio refinery, company says
Two people have died after a giant blaze broke out Tuesday at a British Petroleum refinery in Ohio, officials said. Images posted on social media showed huge flames and a column of black smoke at the Husky Toledo Refinery in the city of Oregon, just outside Toledo. BP had earlier...
WATCH: Mudslide Pours Down California Hillside, Completely Covers Streets
Southern California residents are battling dangerous mudslides after heavy rains plagued the area. The devastating slides are prompting major evacuations in some areas. Other areas are under shelter-in-place orders. The rains that unleashed the mudslides are residual effects of a tropical storm raging just off the coast. One area saw...
AOL Corp
Texas sheriff opens criminal investigation into Martha's Vineyard migrant trips
A Texas sheriff said Monday that his office has opened a criminal investigation into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ unprecedented move to send nearly 50 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, last week. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the inquiry was in its early stages, and he...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Two earthquakes within seconds ‘violently’ rattle California’s Wine Country
Two 4.0-magnitude-plus earthquakes struck California’s Wine Country north of Santa Rosa, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.. The first 4.4 magnitude quake hit 3.4 miles deep about 2 miles north of Santa Rosa at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to the USGS. The second 4.3-magnitude quake struck at the...
3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Thermal
A 3.5 earthquake hit near Thermal just before midnight last night. According to the United States Geological Survey, or USGS, the area hit is about 14 miles away from Thermal. There have been no reported injuries or damage. Stay with News Channel 3 for any further updates on this story. The post 3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
rtands.com
Another milestone on high-speed rail project in California
The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between S.R. 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of the city of Hanford. It is 212 ft...
NBC Bay Area
Experts Warn Larger, More Extensive Earthquake Could Hit the Bay Area
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Rosa residents Tuesday and on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey issued a somber reminder that the next quake could be much larger and do serious, extensive and widespread damage. “Actually, if you look at the San Francisco Bay Area in general, the probability of...
These Men Are Missing In Alaska
32-year-old Kevin Lydell Maclin is originally from the Los Angeles, California area. He was employed as a commercial fisherman in Alaska. On November 29, 1997, Kevin was last seen leaving the fishing boat, Zolotoi, at the Unisea Docks in Unalaska, Alaska. Kevin went to some local bars that evening and never returned to the boat, the Doe Network reports.
2 earthquakes with magnitudes above 4.0 shake California's Wine Country
The tremors hit Tuesday night near the Sonoma County city of Santa Rosa in the North Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
