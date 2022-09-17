ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alan Jackson’s Emotional Concert in Dallas Leaves Fans in Tears

After almost four decades of unforgettable shows and great country music, Alan Jackson is pumping the breaks. He’s not getting out of the business, but he is slowing down. Last year, Jackson revealed his decade-long battle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease which impairs his mobility. In the very early stages of the disease, he was able to go about life as normal. Now, though, Jackson has some problems with his balance. As a result, he has to drastically scale back his future touring plans. Right now, he’s less than a month away from finishing his Last Call: One More for the Road tour. It will be his final nationwide stadium tour.
Toby Keith Shares Heartfelt Message After Being Unable to Travel To Accept Lifetime Achievement Award

Earlier this year, we learned that Toby Keith was battling stomach cancer. Keith received the diagnosis in the fall of 2021. Since then, he’s been going through chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation treatment to eliminate the cancerous cells. As a result, he has had to take some time off to recover. So, he canceled all his tour dates for the year. Additionally, Keith had to miss the SabesWings Strikeout Fundraiser where he was set to receive a prestigious award. He was having a rough week in his recovery and couldn’t travel to California for the event.
Faith Hill’s Daughter Shares Amazing Throwback Interview Clip of Her Mom for Her Birthday

Faith Hill is celebrating her 55th birthday on Wednesday. Several friends around the industry have paid tribute to her on social media. But no tribute was quite as special as the one that her daughter, Audrey, shared. Audrey is 20 years old, and she is the youngest daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. She shared a throwback interview clip from her mom’s earliest days in country music. She’s sporting her big, curly blonde hair, and her Mississippi accent is still thick. Check out the clip below.
