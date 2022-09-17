Read full article on original website
Related
Tim McGraw Takes Tumble Off Stage at Arizona Concert: VIDEO
At a recent concert of his in Arizona, Tim McGraw took a spill off the… The post Tim McGraw Takes Tumble Off Stage at Arizona Concert: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider.
Alan Jackson’s Emotional Concert in Dallas Leaves Fans in Tears
After almost four decades of unforgettable shows and great country music, Alan Jackson is pumping the breaks. He’s not getting out of the business, but he is slowing down. Last year, Jackson revealed his decade-long battle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease which impairs his mobility. In the very early stages of the disease, he was able to go about life as normal. Now, though, Jackson has some problems with his balance. As a result, he has to drastically scale back his future touring plans. Right now, he’s less than a month away from finishing his Last Call: One More for the Road tour. It will be his final nationwide stadium tour.
Toby Keith Shares Heartfelt Message After Being Unable to Travel To Accept Lifetime Achievement Award
Earlier this year, we learned that Toby Keith was battling stomach cancer. Keith received the diagnosis in the fall of 2021. Since then, he’s been going through chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation treatment to eliminate the cancerous cells. As a result, he has had to take some time off to recover. So, he canceled all his tour dates for the year. Additionally, Keith had to miss the SabesWings Strikeout Fundraiser where he was set to receive a prestigious award. He was having a rough week in his recovery and couldn’t travel to California for the event.
Faith Hill’s Daughter Shares Amazing Throwback Interview Clip of Her Mom for Her Birthday
Faith Hill is celebrating her 55th birthday on Wednesday. Several friends around the industry have paid tribute to her on social media. But no tribute was quite as special as the one that her daughter, Audrey, shared. Audrey is 20 years old, and she is the youngest daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. She shared a throwback interview clip from her mom’s earliest days in country music. She’s sporting her big, curly blonde hair, and her Mississippi accent is still thick. Check out the clip below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Keith Urban Cover on ‘The Voice’ Pits Blake Shelton Against Wife Gwen Stefani
A cover of a Keith Urban song had husband and wife Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani against each other on The Voice. Both stars pitched their case for the contestant to choose them. This season of The Voice is in full swing, and a lot of talent has been on...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Takes Heartwarming Family Pics at Son’s Homecoming Football Game
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser’s son Ryland is celebrating his final high school homecoming before heading off to further his football dreams. Ryland’s mom, Cynthia, took to Instagram to show off a few snapshots she captured from the big game. ” Senior Homecoming week shenanigans,” she wrote.
Harrison Ford Statue in Chicago Rejected Over ‘1923’ Star’s Memories of Being Bullied
A Chicago suburb has voted against a proposal to install a statue of actor Harrison Ford. The legendary actor was born in the city and attended high school in the area where organizers were hoping to build the statue. Alderman for the Park Ridge, Illinois city council, Harmony Harrington, expressed...
Country Singer Drake White & His Wife Announce First Baby on the Way
Drake White and his wife Alex are excited to let the world know they’re expecting their first child. The country music singer and his renowned chef wife spent a long six years through struggles with fertility and health complications for both of them. The proud couple recently sat down...
Outsider.com
561K+
Followers
61K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0