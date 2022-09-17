ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gisele Bündchen photographed shopping in NYC amid Tom Brady marriage woes

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HU1tD_0hyslFIe00

Retail therapy.

Gisele Bündchen was spotted shopping in New York City with her 9-year-old daughter, Vivian, after her “epic fight” with husband Tom Brady.

The 42-year-old supermodel tried to stay under the radar on Friday while wearing a white T-shirt, baggy jeans and baseball cap.

As for Vivian, she rocked a blue, long-sleeved top with blue sweatpants and flip-flops. The youngest of her kids kept her head down during the outing.

This is the first time the Brazilian model has been spotted since reports came out that she and the quarterback were having marital issues over his decision to “un-retire” from the NFL.

Bündchen touched down in NYC on Tuesday for New York Fashion Week after revealing she felt she had to put her career on hold while Brady, 45, continued to live out his football dreams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XTkmy_0hyslFIe00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=406IAz_0hyslFIe00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VLl1Q_0hyslFIe00

“Even though Gisele is not walking on the catwalk anymore, she wants to stay at the forefront of the fashion industry. If Tom is going back to work, then so can she,” an insider told Page Six at the time.

However, her decision to leave the couple’s Florida compound might not be going over well with her husband, as Bündchen was spotted in tears while talking on the phone just one day prior to her shopping spree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EC83d_0hyslFIe00
The model tried to keep a low profile while wearing a hat.
TheImageDirect.com

One witness told us, “Gisele was walking on her own on the West Side, crying into her mobile phone.”

While some sources speculated Bündchen was on the phone with Brady, others say she was upset by her Elle magazine interview with people focusing solely on her quotes about Brady rather than her career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qP2aL_0hyslFIe00
The couples share two children and one stepchild.
gisele/Instagram

In the interview, Bündchen revealed she has asked Tom to leave the “violent” sport “over and over again” in order to be more “present” with their kids.

Whatever the cause was for Bündchen’s emotional moment, it was enough to stop her from attending a charity event at the Four Seasons Restaurant — even though she was listed as an event co-chair on the dinner’s invitation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jI7tn_0hyslFIe00
Brady’s decision to un-retire shocked fans — and his wife.
gisele/Instagram

“People were disappointed … she was on the invite,” a guest from the event told us.

However, other sources claim she skipped out on the star-studded Caring for Women dinner to avoid unnecessary drama as her ex-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio was also in attendance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C9mnN_0hyslFIe00
The pair tied the knot in 2009.
gisele/Instagram

“Perhaps Gisele decided it wouldn’t be good to be seen partying with Leo amid all this drama with Tom,” another insider told Page Six, adding that DiCaprio quickly became the main attraction for the night.

Although the former Victoria’s Secret model seems to be distancing herself from the NFL star, sources close to the family tell us that Brady isn’t ready to give up on their marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ts76M_0hyslFIe00
Bündchen wishes Brady would be more “present” for their kids.
gisele/Instagram

“Tom is still hoping they can reconcile . Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down ,” they said.

Brady and Bündchen tied the knot during an intimate ceremony back in 2009. They share son Benjamin, 12, Vivian, and stepson Jack, 15 from Brady’s previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

