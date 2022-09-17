ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel are dating

By Mara Siegler, Oli Coleman
 5 days ago

Prepare yourselves for Canye.

Page Six is told that Kanye West is indeed “dating” Candice Swanepoel. But sources also tell Page Six it’s not exactly true love — in fact, they say it’s “BS” to shill sunglasses.

Conveniently, Swanepoel is the face of Yeezy GAP sunglasses and the pair partied together at a New York Fashion Week event. And it’s not lost on the marketing-savvy West that a well-publicized romance would do wonders for the brand’s profile. (Meanwhile, dating one of the world’s most beautiful women hardly makes West look bad either).

According to TMZ , after the fete, where they palled around with Chris Rock, they both left in West’s SUV and headed to the same hotel. Meanwhile, a source told ET , “Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new… They’ve connected over fashion and creativity.”

But our insider says it’s mostly a “PR stunt.” Swanepoel, coincidentally (we think?), was also the face of Kim Kardashian’s new Skims campaign.

West has also been linked to Julia Fox and Chaney Jones.

This week, just after the party for the new sunnies, (or SHDZ, as he calls them), West ended his relationship with Gap, claiming they did not deliver on all their promises.

West has been linked to a number of women since splitting with Kim Kardashian in February 2021.
In an email to Gap employees obtained by Page Six Style, President & CEO of Gap Brands Mark Breitbard confirmed the partnership is kaput.

“While we share a vision of bringing high-quality, trend-forward, utilitarian design to all people through unique omni experiences with Yeezy Gap, how we work together to deliver this vision is not aligned. And we are deciding to wind down the partnership,” he wrote.

Back in March, Swanepoel was seen looking cozy in Paris with Kylie Minogue’s ex-boyfriend Andres Velencoso.

