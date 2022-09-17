Read full article on original website
California farmers warned to stop diverting water in drought-hit area
California has warned a group of farmers and ranchers near the Oregon state line to stop diverting water from an area already wracked by extreme drought and a wildfire that killed tens of thousands of fish. The State Water Resources Control Board issued a draft cease-and-desist order last Friday to...
FOXBusiness
Biden admin settles with eco groups to block massive oil drilling leases
The Biden administration entered a legal settlement Tuesday evening with environmental groups, agreeing to block drilling on more than 58,000 acres of public land. The federal government will refrain from issuing any drilling permits across 113 leases spanning 58,617 acres in Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota under the settlement between the Department of the Interior (DOI) and the coalition of organizations led by the WildEarth Guardians and Sierra Club.
Gavin Newsom's 2024 chances could be threatened by California's energy grid struggles
California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's 2024 presidential chances could be significantly hampered by his state's ongoing electric grid crisis, according to state and energy experts. Over the last week, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), the state's electric grid operator, has warned that high demand would significantly strain utility providers'...
California could abolish 'pink tax' under bill awaiting Newsom's signature
(The Center Square) – Charging more for pink razors, fruit-scented deodorants and other products marketed toward women that are “substantially similar” to products marketed to men would be outlawed in California under a bill sitting on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk. Assembly Bill 1287 seeks to eliminate...
Some States May Repeal Trigger Laws After California Announced Its Ban on Gas-Powered Vehicles
Will we see some states repeal their trigger laws because of the new California ban on gas-powered vehicles. The post Some States May Repeal Trigger Laws After California Announced Its Ban on Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Saving the planet or making a buck? Why is a fossil fuel tycoon building America’s biggest wind farm
Work has started on what would be the nation’s biggest wind farm – a $3bn project backed by a fossil fuel tycoon that could deliver clean energy to more than one million customers.Yet even as workers start clearing patches of ranchland on a remote site in the American West for 3,000 turbines and a power transmission line that will travel more than 700 miles to California, the project continues to attract controversy.Some allege the massive, utility-scale project, that could purportedly lead to the reduction of 11 million tonnes of CO2 emissions every year, will destroy critical habitat for species such...
Senate reaches rare bipartisan agreement on deal to cut powerful greenhouse gases
In a major win for climate advocates, the United States Senate has ratified the Kigali Amendment, which experts say could significantly reduce planetary warming in the coming decades.The vote — signed off by a large bipartisan group of senators — finalises the US agreement to the deal made by former President Barack Obama in 2016.The amendment will phase out the worldwide use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), chemicals often used in refrigeration and air conditioning. HFCs are an extremely potent greenhouse gas with the ability to heat the planet thousands of times more than carbon dioxide (CO2) on a per-pound basis.“The...
Newsom Redirects California Heat Wave Issue by Pointing to Texas Coal Usage
The Democratic governor of the country's most populous state responded to criticism that California's green energy was reducing electric capacity.
Senate ratifies international climate deal on refrigerants
The Senate has taken major action to address climate change by ratifying an international agreement that compels the United States and other countries to limit use of hydrofluorocarbons.
Biden administration targets deep waters near Oregon, Maine for new offshore wind power
WASHINGTON—The Biden administration will seek to add deep-water offshore wind energy, a developing technology that isn’t yet widely used, to its mix of renewable energy sources, administration leaders said. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland told reporters on a White House call Thursday that their departments would advance efforts to increase capacity […] The post Biden administration targets deep waters near Oregon, Maine for new offshore wind power appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate
WASHINGTON — As lawmakers begin envisioning the next farm bill, some U.S. House Republicans are wary of making climate change a priority for farmers and ranchers. The pushback from Republicans at a Tuesday hearing came as the Biden administration has tried to make significant new investments in climate change mitigation on farmland, last week announcing […] The post Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
POLITICO
Senate delivers some rare climate unity
The Senate pushed a major climate treaty over the finish line today — with support from Republican lawmakers and the manufacturing industry. Now there’s a sentence you may not have seen coming. But the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol has garnered bipartisan support since the United States...
pewtrusts.org
New California Law Bars Seabed Mining in State Waters
California’s marine waters are home to ecosystems that harbor as much biodiversity as tropical rainforests and provide food, shelter, and nursery habitat for a huge range of life, from forage fish to killer whales. And today the state’s ocean territory gained needed safeguards when Governor Gavin Newsom (D) signed the California Seabed Mining Prevention Act (AB 1832), which will protect roughly 2,500 square miles of ocean and nearshore waters from hard mineral extraction.
eenews.net
DOE falling short on oversight of advanced nuclear — report
The Energy Department should shore up oversight of its large nuclear energy demonstrations to better manage the risk of squandered federal investments, according to a new report from the Government Accountability Office. The GAO report focused on two Energy Department offices — the Office of Nuclear Energy and the Office...
We need to be told the true climate cost of Schumer and Manchin’s pipeline side deal
As climate change batters America with heatwaves, droughts and floods, lawmakers should be asking a simple question about any bill: does it increase or decrease the greenhouse gas emissions that are fueling the ecological emergency?. Somehow, though, that query is still not being asked right now in Washington, even as...
Manchin’s New Bill Could Lead to One Big Climate Win
Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. About a year ago, one of the worst things that can happen to any climate journalist happened to me: I started to care about power lines. I began to care, specifically, about transmission lines,...
FOXBusiness
Republicans join Democrats to ratify UN climate treaty that could boost consumer prices
The Senate approved a bipartisan measure Wednesday ratifying a United Nations climate agreement dating back decades that reduces the use of a chemical found in household appliances. Democrats and more than a dozen Republicans voted in favor of ratifying the so-called Kigali Amendment during a floor vote on Wednesday afternoon....
