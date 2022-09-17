ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Biden admin settles with eco groups to block massive oil drilling leases

The Biden administration entered a legal settlement Tuesday evening with environmental groups, agreeing to block drilling on more than 58,000 acres of public land. The federal government will refrain from issuing any drilling permits across 113 leases spanning 58,617 acres in Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota under the settlement between the Department of the Interior (DOI) and the coalition of organizations led by the WildEarth Guardians and Sierra Club.
The Independent

Saving the planet or making a buck? Why is a fossil fuel tycoon building America’s biggest wind farm

Work has started on what would be the nation’s biggest wind farm – a $3bn project backed by a fossil fuel tycoon that could deliver clean energy to more than one million customers.Yet even as workers start clearing patches of ranchland on a remote site in the American West for 3,000 turbines and a power transmission line that will travel more than 700 miles to California, the project continues to attract controversy.Some allege the massive, utility-scale project, that could purportedly lead to the reduction of 11 million tonnes of CO2 emissions every year, will destroy critical habitat for species such...
The Independent

Senate reaches rare bipartisan agreement on deal to cut powerful greenhouse gases

In a major win for climate advocates, the United States Senate has ratified the Kigali Amendment, which experts say could significantly reduce planetary warming in the coming decades.The vote — signed off by a large bipartisan group of senators — finalises the US agreement to the deal made by former President Barack Obama in 2016.The amendment will phase out the worldwide use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), chemicals often used in refrigeration and air conditioning. HFCs are an extremely potent greenhouse gas with the ability to heat the planet thousands of times more than carbon dioxide (CO2) on a per-pound basis.“The...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Biden administration targets deep waters near Oregon, Maine for new offshore wind power

WASHINGTON—The Biden administration will seek to add deep-water offshore wind energy, a developing technology that isn’t yet widely used, to its mix of renewable energy sources, administration leaders said. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland told reporters on a White House call Thursday that their departments would advance efforts to increase capacity […] The post Biden administration targets deep waters near Oregon, Maine for new offshore wind power appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Colorado Newsline

Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate

WASHINGTON — As lawmakers begin envisioning the next farm bill, some U.S. House Republicans are wary of making climate change a priority for farmers and ranchers. The pushback from Republicans at a Tuesday hearing came as the Biden administration has tried to make significant new investments in climate change mitigation on farmland, last week announcing […] The post Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
POLITICO

Senate delivers some rare climate unity

The Senate pushed a major climate treaty over the finish line today — with support from Republican lawmakers and the manufacturing industry. Now there’s a sentence you may not have seen coming. But the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol has garnered bipartisan support since the United States...
pewtrusts.org

New California Law Bars Seabed Mining in State Waters

California’s marine waters are home to ecosystems that harbor as much biodiversity as tropical rainforests and provide food, shelter, and nursery habitat for a huge range of life, from forage fish to killer whales. And today the state’s ocean territory gained needed safeguards when Governor Gavin Newsom (D) signed the California Seabed Mining Prevention Act (AB 1832), which will protect roughly 2,500 square miles of ocean and nearshore waters from hard mineral extraction.
eenews.net

DOE falling short on oversight of advanced nuclear — report

The Energy Department should shore up oversight of its large nuclear energy demonstrations to better manage the risk of squandered federal investments, according to a new report from the Government Accountability Office. The GAO report focused on two Energy Department offices — the Office of Nuclear Energy and the Office...
