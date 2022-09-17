Read full article on original website
Best of the Fests! 7 Fall Festivals That Celebrate the Season
Celebrate all things autumn by getting out into the country to enjoy some fabulous fall festivals. Autumn leaves are falling and the smell of pumpkin spice is in the air. That’s right – fall is here and with it comes a bevvy of family-friendly fall festivals. In the Portland area, we’re lucky to be surrounded by agriculture of all kinds, from the apple orchards of Hood River to pumpkin patches on Sauvie Island. All you need to do to get in on this autumn action is pick a weekend in October and get ready to press cider, pet goats, fly kites, and watch a pumpkin boat race that’s like no other around.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing places in Oregon where you can enjoy tasty burgers just the way you like it. That's because no matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for you liking at any of these places. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so next tine you are craving some burgers, make sure to pay these places a visit.
Keeping meat local from farm to fork, as F5 Smokehouse changes ownership
Local owners, Remington and Jenna Pike, also own their own livestock company, and the change in ownership at F5 Smokehouse allows them to have their hands on the process from beginning to endOn Sept. 6, F5-Smokehouse changed ownership, as Remington and Jenna Pike took over the business from prior owners, John and Candace Frantz. Jenna and Remington own Splitting Aces Livestock and began selling their meat approximately six years ago. The couple bought land in Crook County and moved to Mountain View Acres in March 2000. The couple met at Oregon State University and moved back to Central Oregon after...
4 Central Oregon Shops that Withstand the Test of Time
Bend has certainly changed during the past few decades. The number of roundabouts and breweries has exponentially increased. The home prices have gone through the roof. The proliferation of familiar business names—from Starbucks to Sephora—has become commonplace. However, some things haven’t changed. Chief among them, longtime local businesses that have not just survived, but thrived. Meet several familiar faces of businesses that have stood the test of time.
▶️ Welcome to the High Desert highway that is one-of-a-kind in Oregon
The Oregon Department Of Transportation owns and maintains about 8,000 miles of state highways. One small section of that 8,000 miles is unique. And it’s located in the High Desert. Oregon Highway 27 starts as Main Street in Prineville. On its entire 44.78-mile southbound route, there is only one...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost
John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
Central Oregon Irrigation District Announces Shutoff Dates
Central Oregon Irrigation District has announced that it will continue to run at the current delivery rate until October 1st; at that time, deliveries drop to season five flows [50%]. When it comes to the last day of the season, October 13th has been set as the final shut off date for the Central Oregon Canal (service area east side of Bend/Alfalfa/Powell Butte), while October 14th will be the last date for the Pilot Butte Canal (service area north of Bend to Terrebonne).
▶️ Crook County’s Sara Johnson named Oregon Superintendent of the Year
Crook County School District Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson was named Oregon’s Superintendent of the Year Wednesday. Johnson was presented the honor at the Crook County High School library by representatives from the Coalition of Oregon School Administrators (COSA). And they kept it a big secret from her. She walked...
▶️ Northeast Bend 7-year-old found safe after alert sent to public
Bend Police say a 7-year-old boy who went missing Monday morning has been found safe. Police say officers were called to a home in the 20800 block of Comet Lane around 9:50 a.m. for a welfare check. They arrived to learn the boy was last seen around 8:00 a.m. and was not at school.
St. Vincent’s Place, new homeless village in Bend, weeks away from opening; on-site manager moving in
A new homeless village in southeast Bend is weeks away from opening. The on-site manager for St. Vincent's Place is moving in Saturday and the goal is to move in the first residents by mid to late October. The post St. Vincent’s Place, new homeless village in Bend, weeks away from opening; on-site manager moving in appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Bus shortage, miscommunication cancels Madras HS soccer match
A bus shortage led to the cancellation Monday of the first Madras High School junior varsity soccer match of the year. But the match has been rescheduled. “The district does apologize. The district is sorry,” Communications Coordinator Joey Prechtl said. Miscommunication and mechanical issues led to the bus shortage,...
Hiker who fell ill near Broken Top airlifted to hospital
Deschutes County search and rescue and an AirLink helicopter teamed up Tuesday to rescue a hiker who had become ill while hiking near Three Creek Lake. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the hiker was on the Tam McArthur Rim trail near Broken Hand, east of Broken Top. Someone...
▶️ 3rd Street construction in Bend: 1 project wrapping up, but another to begin
If you drive down 3rd Street in Bend, you’ve come across multiple construction projects. One is on 3rd Street and Olney Avenue, where flaggers are in place to help direct traffic. The other is on 3rd Street and Mervin Sampels Road where the department of motor vehicles office is...
Irrigation district will empty Haystack Reservoir
Oregon Fish and Wildlife lift all bag and size limits and gear restrictions through November The North Unit Irrigation District plans to drain Haystack Reservoir down to dead pool by the middle of November. At dead pool, the water level in the reservoir southeast of Madras will drop so low it can't flow downstream. The district needs to empty the reservoir in order to repair the emergency gate at the reservoir. In anticipation of the drawdown, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has lifted all gamefish limits and gear restrictions for anglers on the Haystack Reservoir from Sept. 16 through Nov....
▶️ Bend Chamber expects mayor forum to be welcoming of all candidates
After a candidate said she felt heckled by an opponent’s supporters at a forum for two Oregon state house races last Wednesday, the Bend City of Commerce expects a different response from the audience for Monday’s City Council and Mayor Forum. “We’ve had to stop some of the...
Bend area home total loss in fire, 3 cats missing
BEND Ore. (KPTV) - A housefire north of Bend destroyed a home Saturday afternoon and displaced the single resident, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. At 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a ‘70s-era manufactured home on 97th Street in the Tumalo area. Using a water tender, the fire was...
Missing teen has been located and is safe, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies say
A 16-year-old California teen whose disappearance from a camp south of Bend early Friday prompted a public alert has been located and is safe, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Saturday. The post Missing teen has been located and is safe, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies say appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Bend woman killed after being hit by SUV on parkway
A Bend woman who was reportedly standing in the Bend Parkway early Wednesday morning was killed after being hit by an SUV. Bend Police say the woman, 43-year-old Jennifer Lin Bell, was hit just after midnight in the northbound lanes of U.S. 97 south of the Empire Avenue exit. She...
Bend woman struck, killed on Bend Parkway
A Bend woman was struck and killed while apparently standing in the northbound lanes of the Bend Parkway early Wednesday morning, police said. The post Bend woman struck, killed on Bend Parkway appeared first on KTVZ.
Air attack on new fire southeast of Bend
Air and ground resources were sent to attack a new fire burning southeast of Bend Tuesday afternoon. It appears they quickly got the upper hand. Central Oregon Fire Info said the 2-acre fire with moderate fire spread was approximately 1 mile north of Kelsey Butte as of 4:00 p.m. Air...
