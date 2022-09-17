ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Israel Gonzalez believes persistence will pay off against Bam Rodriguez

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kzHHh_0hysjyVZ00
Sarah Stier / Getty Images

Will the fourth time be the charm for Israel Gonzalez? It won’t easy.

The 115-pound contender is set to challenge one of the hottest young champions in the world – Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez – on the Canelo Alvarez-Gennadiy Golovkin pay-per-view card Saturday in Las Vegas.

Gonzalez (28-4-1, 11 KOs) has failed in three previous attempts to wrest a belt from a world titleholder.

“I’m thankful for the opportunities,” he said through a translator. “And I’m a bit more hungry than the three previous times. … I now have a son at home waiting for me to bring home the world title.”

Gonzalez built a reputation as an excellent, rugged boxer in his native Mexico to climb up the rankings and earn a title shot against then-IBF champion Jerwin Ancajas in 2018 in Corpus Christi, Texas, his first fight in the U.S.

Things didn’t go well for him. He went down in the opening round, lost the first nine rounds and was stopped in 10.

He bounced back to win his next two fights, which landed him a shot at Khalid Yafai’s WBA belt later the same year in Monte Carlo. This time Gonzalez performed well but lost a decision, which was met with derision from those who thought the Mexican deserved to win.

Once again he won his next two fights, which led to one more opportunity to fight for a world championship in 2020 in Mexico City. This time it was against the great Roman Gonzalez, who won a wide decision to retain the WBA title he took from Yafai.

Israel Gonzalez, 3-0-1 since that fight, said he wasn’t at his best against Chocolatito. He said he had only a little more than a month to drop weight and prepare for the future Hall of Famer after a 10-month layoff.

“I came into that fight from nothing,” he said. “I also had to drop (24 pounds), if you remember. It’s different now. I’m an active fighter. I fought in January, I fought in April. It’s different this time.”

It had better be given the success of Rodriguez, who outpointed Carlos Cuadras to win the WBC title and then knocked out Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in his first defense to become a Fighter of the Year candidate.

Gonzalez called Rodriguez a “great champion” out of respect but certainly doesn’t fear him. He likes his chances on Saturday.

“I think Cuadras got frustrated when he was outboxed,” Gonzalez said. “I can box as well, move around the ring. You’ll see that. And Rungvisai (35)? My youth will make a difference. I’m 25, Bam is 22. See the difference?

“I’ve fought the best in the division. … You’ll see a (big) change on Saturday.”

If he’s successful?

“First, it will finally close a chapter and I will realize the dream,” he said. “That’s a dream everyone has when they go into boxing, to become a world champion. Second, it will be fantastic for myself and my family.

“This is the moment I’ve been waiting for a long period of time. Saturday, God willing, I’ll be able to show who is the real Israel Gonzalez.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Scott Coker says Bellator is 'in dialogue' with Nate Diaz to join promotion

Bellator has already been in contact with possibly the biggest name in MMA free agency. According to Bellator president Scott Coker, the promotion has reached out and has engaged in talks with Nate Diaz, following his final UFC bout at UFC 279 in Las Vegas. After Diaz submitted Tony Ferguson in the fourth round of the pay-per-view main event, his contractual obligations with the UFC were completed and is free to pursue other opportunities.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Yoel Romero wants to fight Jake Paul in boxing: 'He needs to get humbled'

Yoel Romero hopes to cross paths with Jake Paul. The multiple-time UFC title challenger and current Bellator contender is down to jump over to the boxing world and fight YouTube star and undefeated boxer Jake Paul. Romero (14-6 MMA, 1-1 BMMA), who returns to action this Friday at Bellator 285 against veteran Melvin Manhoef, thinks Paul needs a reality check.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

AEW Grand Slam Dynamite results: 5 titles on the line

Last year, AEW made history by holding AEW Grand Slam in Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. This week, we’ll see what the promotion has planned for an encore. Actually, scratch that, because we already know quite a bit of what’s in store, and it’s very enticing indeed. A total of five title matches will take place on Dynamite, which will air live from this very cool tennis venue. Chief among those is the all-Blackpool Combat Club final of the AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions, which means either Jon Moxley or Bryan Danielson will leave as the new AEW World...
TENNIS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
202K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy