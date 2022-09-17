ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CBS 8

Wild weather events pop up across the hemisphere

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — To say weather patterns in the Northern hemisphere are active is an understatement. In the past 24 hours, three major storms have made landfall with historic consequences, causing major damage with powerful winds, heavy rain and flooding, and power outages. In Japan, Typhoon Nanmadol...
California State
CBS 8

Looming rail strike could impact Southern California commuters, ports

SAN DIEGO — Metrolink and Amtrak are bracing for potential large-scale disruptions in service because of a potential nationwide rail strike that could begin as soon as midnight Friday, which would force commuters who rely on trains across Southern California to seek alternative modes of transit. Several unions representing...
CBS 8

Voters push to take local redistricting from politicians

SAN DIEGO — California’s independent redistricting commission has received generally good reviews for its new maps that voters are using to elect legislators and members of Congress in November. Voters who say they are disenfranchised want similar panels to draw their local districts — and they’ve gone to...
CBS 8

California governor OKs mental health courts for homeless

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With more than 100,000 people living on California’s streets, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a first-of-its kind law on Wednesday that could force some of them into treatment as part of a program he describes as “care” but opponents argue is cruel. Newsom signed...
CBS 8

CBS 8

