Wild weather events pop up across the hemisphere
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — To say weather patterns in the Northern hemisphere are active is an understatement. In the past 24 hours, three major storms have made landfall with historic consequences, causing major damage with powerful winds, heavy rain and flooding, and power outages. In Japan, Typhoon Nanmadol...
Big change for big rigs: California unveils mandate to phase out diesel trucks
SAN DIEGO — This story was originally published by CalMatters. New big rigs and other trucks will have to be zero-emissions in 2040 — ending their decades-long reliance on high-polluting diesel — under a proposed regulation unveiled by the California Air Resources Board. Under the proposal, manufacturers...
'It’s so scary!' | San Diegan describes experience as Hurricane Fiona hits
SAN DIEGO — A San Diegan living in Puerto Rico for a year rode out Hurricane Fiona in fear. “It’s so scary,” said Dawnelle Guidone, who sent CBS 8 videos of the storm as it approached her apartment in Isabela, rattling windows. With 115 mph winds and...
California wage theft whack-a-mole: workers win judgments against bosses but still don’t get paid
LOS ANGELES — This story was originally published by Calmatters. Manuel Chavez, a former front-desk manager at the Stuart Hotel in Los Angeles’ MacArthur Park neighborhood, was elated when he won a wage claim victory of more than $200,000 against his old boss in 2017. California’s Labor Commissioner...
Looming rail strike could impact Southern California commuters, ports
SAN DIEGO — Metrolink and Amtrak are bracing for potential large-scale disruptions in service because of a potential nationwide rail strike that could begin as soon as midnight Friday, which would force commuters who rely on trains across Southern California to seek alternative modes of transit. Several unions representing...
Cal State says it can’t afford a staff wage hike even if Newsom OKs it
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. A last-minute bill that sailed through the Legislature may leave Cal State University on the hook for nearly $900 million in new costs over the next decade — possibly forcing it to raise tuition for only the second time in more than a decade.
Voters push to take local redistricting from politicians
SAN DIEGO — California’s independent redistricting commission has received generally good reviews for its new maps that voters are using to elect legislators and members of Congress in November. Voters who say they are disenfranchised want similar panels to draw their local districts — and they’ve gone to...
California governor OKs mental health courts for homeless
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With more than 100,000 people living on California’s streets, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a first-of-its kind law on Wednesday that could force some of them into treatment as part of a program he describes as “care” but opponents argue is cruel. Newsom signed...
