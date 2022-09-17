Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Vote for $18/hour minimum wage in California fails to make ballot
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — According to Cal Matters Californians won't get to vote on a ballot initiative for minimum wage in California to go up to as much as $18/hour in 2025. The "California Living Wage Act" was a ballot initiative by many state labor organizations that proposed increasing the minimum wage in California to $16/hour in 2023, $17/hour in 2024, and $18/hour in 2025.
krcrtv.com
9 local schools receive state recognition for 'positive school culture'
Nine local schools across the North Coast have been recognized by the state for promoting a "positive school culture," according to the Humboldt County Office of Education. The schools received medals from the California Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Coalition, an organization dedicated to giving schools and districts a framework to improve academics and behavior.
krcrtv.com
California Republican caucus concerned over Newsom's climate action
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new plan to tackle climate change and emissions was underway. Newsom said the new plan is designed to:. Create four million new jobs. Cut air pollution by 60%. Reduce state oil consumption by 91%. Save California $23 billion by avoiding the...
krcrtv.com
DC Council responds to 'humanitarian crisis' created by governors of Texas, Arizona
WASHINGTON (7News) — The D.C. Council voted on and approved Tuesday an emergency measure Mayor Muriel Bowser proposed to set up an Office of Migrant Services to deal with the large influx of migrants bused to the city from Texas and Arizona, approaching 10,000 since it began in April.
Comments / 0