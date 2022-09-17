NORTHSTATE, Calif. — According to Cal Matters Californians won't get to vote on a ballot initiative for minimum wage in California to go up to as much as $18/hour in 2025. The "California Living Wage Act" was a ballot initiative by many state labor organizations that proposed increasing the minimum wage in California to $16/hour in 2023, $17/hour in 2024, and $18/hour in 2025.

