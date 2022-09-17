ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Vote for $18/hour minimum wage in California fails to make ballot

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — According to Cal Matters Californians won't get to vote on a ballot initiative for minimum wage in California to go up to as much as $18/hour in 2025. The "California Living Wage Act" was a ballot initiative by many state labor organizations that proposed increasing the minimum wage in California to $16/hour in 2023, $17/hour in 2024, and $18/hour in 2025.
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

9 local schools receive state recognition for 'positive school culture'

Nine local schools across the North Coast have been recognized by the state for promoting a "positive school culture," according to the Humboldt County Office of Education. The schools received medals from the California Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Coalition, an organization dedicated to giving schools and districts a framework to improve academics and behavior.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

California Republican caucus concerned over Newsom's climate action

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new plan to tackle climate change and emissions was underway. Newsom said the new plan is designed to:. Create four million new jobs. Cut air pollution by 60%. Reduce state oil consumption by 91%. Save California $23 billion by avoiding the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy