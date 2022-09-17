ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, NJ

NJ.com

West Orange over Newark Academy - Girls soccer recap

Madison Cyrus and Lauren Villasin scored one goal each for West Orange in its 2-0 win over Newark Academy in Livingston. Charley Dvorin and Sidda Mitchell recorded one assist each in the victory.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Glen Ridge over Bloomfield in OT- Girls soccer recap

Ava Kotronis had a goal and an assist to lead Glen Ridge to a 2-1 win in overtime over Bloomfield in Bloomfield. Keira Runnions also had a goal for Glen Ridge (2-4). Olivia Gist made eight saves in the win. Ella Jimenez made eight saves for Bloomfield (1-4).
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Verona over Nutley - Girls soccer recap

Nutley is now 1-5.
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Mendham nips Morristown - Boys soccer recap

Senior Luca Cresti scored the game's lone goal to help seal a 1-0 win for Mendham over Morristown in Mendham. Seniors Sean Prince and Nate Olsen were credit with the assist on Cresti's goal for Mendham (4-2). Senior keeper George Kaparis finished with 10 saves.
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Randolph shuts out Chatham- Girls soccer recap

Jojo Denegri scored two goals to lead Randolph to a 2-0 win over Chatham in Randolph. Carlie Wysocki had an assist for Randolph (4-2), which scored both of its goals in the first half. Ally Kuridza made five saves to earn the shutout. Chatham fell to 2-2-1 with the loss.
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Carteret nips Middlesex for 3rd shutout - Boys soccer recap

Freshman Anthony Bautista's goal was enough to seal a third shutout win for Carteret over Middlesex in Middlesex. Senior keeper Austin Sandoval finished with five saves to preserve the win for Carteret (3-3). Senior goalie Joseph Caruso put up three saves for Middlesex (5-2), which lost for the first...
MIDDLESEX, NJ
NJ.com

No. 13 Kent Place over Gov. Livingston - Field hockey recap

Sophia Miller starred for Kent Place, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 5-0 win over Gov. Livingston in Summit. Marissa Mikosh and Nina Choi added one goal each in the victory.
SUMMIT, NJ
NJ.com

Verona over Union - Field hockey recap

Union is now 0-5.
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

South River over Spotswood- Boys soccer recap

Selvin Fugon, Jesus Marcial, and Alan Hernandez each had a goal for South River in a 3-2 win over Spotswood in Spotswood. Anthony Costa made five saves for South River, which improved to 5-0-1 with the win. Aidan Collins and Austin Scher each scored for Spotswood (4-3).
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Franklin over Phillipsburg - Girls soccer recap

Jessia Shea struck twice while Sinai Kelliehan, Keliah Cottrell and Zayla Salas each added a goal as Franklin won at home, 5-0, over Phillipsburg. Franklin improves to 2-4 while Phillipsburg is now 0-6.
FRANKLIN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: No. 4 Watchung Hills blanks Hillsborough for 6th straight win

Senior Jenna Tobia scored twice to help lead Watchung Hills, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over Hillsborough in Warren. Senior Ava Prisco opened up proceedings in the first half to give Watchung Hills (6-0) the 1-0 lead off an assist by Tobia. Junior Paige Thomas got the assist on Tobia’s first goal. Senior Bella DeGiovanni and sophomore Alisha Perez combined for two saves in goal to earn the shutout.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Old Bridge over J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap

Emily Walz, Cara McCartney and Jenna Magrino all had a goal and an assist to help lead Old Bridge to a 5-0 victory over J.P. Stevens in Edison. Lilly Zanfini and Jenna Scopellite scored a goal each for Old Bridge (5-2) and Isabella Ludovico had one save to earn the shutout.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Rutherford over Weehawken - Boys soccer recap

Leo Santana, Daniel Geltrude and Alex Jimenez each scored a goal in Rutherford's 3-0 victory over Weehawken in Weehawken. Alex Sasso made one save for Rutherford (5-0). In defeat, Fraymer Fernandez made six saves for Weehawken (2-4).
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Hillsborough over Franklin - Boys soccer recap

Erik Wierzbicki, Jaron Moni and Evan Howell netted one goal each for Hillsborough in its 3-2 win over Franklin in Hillsborough. Owen Geissler added two assists for Hillsborough, which outscored Franklin 2-0 in the second half after trailing 2-1 at halftime.
FRANKLIN, NJ
NJ.com

Dwight-Englewood blanks Leonia - Boys soccer recap

Senior Davis Lee had a goal and assist as Dwight-Englewood overpowered Leonia 3-0 in Leonia. Sophomore Louis Darmon-Sanger and senior Hugo Loius scored a goal apiece for Dwight-Englewood (3-3) while junior Jason Rhee had an assist. Sophomore keeper Kimani Whittner-White finished with five saves. Leonia fell to 0-4-1.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Pompton Lakes over Hawthorne- Boys soccer recap

Andrew Armstrong scored two goals to lead Pompton Lakes to a 2-0 win over Hawthorne in Hawthorne. Taha Kaba had an assist for Pompton Lakes (3-2-1). Lennon Zsoldos made five saves to earn the shutout. Sami Maali made six saves for Hawthorne (1-3).
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Union City over North Bergen - Boys soccer recap

Louis Recio scored and assisted on the goal by Darius Holmes as Union City won on the road, 2-0, over North Bergen. Union City improves to 3-3 while North Bergen is now 1-3.
UNION CITY, NJ
