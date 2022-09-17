Louis Recio scored and assisted on the goal by Darius Holmes as Union City won on the road, 2-0, over North Bergen. Union City improves to 3-3 while North Bergen is now 1-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

