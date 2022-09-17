Read full article on original website
West Orange over Newark Academy - Girls soccer recap
Madison Cyrus and Lauren Villasin scored one goal each for West Orange in its 2-0 win over Newark Academy in Livingston. Charley Dvorin and Sidda Mitchell recorded one assist each in the victory.
Glen Ridge over Bloomfield in OT- Girls soccer recap
Ava Kotronis had a goal and an assist to lead Glen Ridge to a 2-1 win in overtime over Bloomfield in Bloomfield. Keira Runnions also had a goal for Glen Ridge (2-4). Olivia Gist made eight saves in the win. Ella Jimenez made eight saves for Bloomfield (1-4).
Verona over Nutley - Girls soccer recap
Nutley is now 1-5.
Mendham nips Morristown - Boys soccer recap
Senior Luca Cresti scored the game's lone goal to help seal a 1-0 win for Mendham over Morristown in Mendham. Seniors Sean Prince and Nate Olsen were credit with the assist on Cresti's goal for Mendham (4-2). Senior keeper George Kaparis finished with 10 saves. Senior goalie Ryan...
Randolph shuts out Chatham- Girls soccer recap
Jojo Denegri scored two goals to lead Randolph to a 2-0 win over Chatham in Randolph. Carlie Wysocki had an assist for Randolph (4-2), which scored both of its goals in the first half. Ally Kuridza made five saves to earn the shutout. Chatham fell to 2-2-1 with the loss.
Carteret nips Middlesex for 3rd shutout - Boys soccer recap
Freshman Anthony Bautista's goal was enough to seal a third shutout win for Carteret over Middlesex in Middlesex. Senior keeper Austin Sandoval finished with five saves to preserve the win for Carteret (3-3). Senior goalie Joseph Caruso put up three saves for Middlesex (5-2), which lost for the first...
No. 13 Kent Place over Gov. Livingston - Field hockey recap
Sophia Miller starred for Kent Place, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 5-0 win over Gov. Livingston in Summit. Marissa Mikosh and Nina Choi added one goal each in the victory.
Verona over Union - Field hockey recap
Union is now 0-5.
South River over Spotswood- Boys soccer recap
Selvin Fugon, Jesus Marcial, and Alan Hernandez each had a goal for South River in a 3-2 win over Spotswood in Spotswood. Anthony Costa made five saves for South River, which improved to 5-0-1 with the win. Aidan Collins and Austin Scher each scored for Spotswood (4-3).
Franklin over Phillipsburg - Girls soccer recap
Jessia Shea struck twice while Sinai Kelliehan, Keliah Cottrell and Zayla Salas each added a goal as Franklin won at home, 5-0, over Phillipsburg. Franklin improves to 2-4 while Phillipsburg is now 0-6.
Girls soccer: No. 4 Watchung Hills blanks Hillsborough for 6th straight win
Senior Jenna Tobia scored twice to help lead Watchung Hills, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over Hillsborough in Warren. Senior Ava Prisco opened up proceedings in the first half to give Watchung Hills (6-0) the 1-0 lead off an assist by Tobia. Junior Paige Thomas got the assist on Tobia’s first goal. Senior Bella DeGiovanni and sophomore Alisha Perez combined for two saves in goal to earn the shutout.
South Plainfield over Metuchen in Perfillo’s 200th career win - Boys soccer recap
Dionys Rivas led the way for South Plainfield with two goals in its 3-1 win over Metuchen in Metuchen. The win was Anthony’s Perfilio’s 200th career win and moved South Plainfield to 5-1-1 on the season. Rohan Castillo added one goal for South Plainfield, which outscored Meutchen 3-1 in the second half after a scoreless first half.
Old Bridge over J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap
Emily Walz, Cara McCartney and Jenna Magrino all had a goal and an assist to help lead Old Bridge to a 5-0 victory over J.P. Stevens in Edison. Lilly Zanfini and Jenna Scopellite scored a goal each for Old Bridge (5-2) and Isabella Ludovico had one save to earn the shutout.
Rutherford over Weehawken - Boys soccer recap
Leo Santana, Daniel Geltrude and Alex Jimenez each scored a goal in Rutherford's 3-0 victory over Weehawken in Weehawken. Alex Sasso made one save for Rutherford (5-0). In defeat, Fraymer Fernandez made six saves for Weehawken (2-4).
Hillsborough over Franklin - Boys soccer recap
Erik Wierzbicki, Jaron Moni and Evan Howell netted one goal each for Hillsborough in its 3-2 win over Franklin in Hillsborough. Owen Geissler added two assists for Hillsborough, which outscored Franklin 2-0 in the second half after trailing 2-1 at halftime.
Dwight-Englewood blanks Leonia - Boys soccer recap
Senior Davis Lee had a goal and assist as Dwight-Englewood overpowered Leonia 3-0 in Leonia. Sophomore Louis Darmon-Sanger and senior Hugo Loius scored a goal apiece for Dwight-Englewood (3-3) while junior Jason Rhee had an assist. Sophomore keeper Kimani Whittner-White finished with five saves. Leonia fell to 0-4-1.
Senior returns from devastating injury to lead No. 19 Montclair girls soccer
The memory of the play is so hard to relive and Montclair doesn’t like to dwell on what happened to its star scorer last fall, especially knowing that it nearly happened again this year in an early-season matchup. In 2021, Sonia Neighbors was poised to have a breakout season.
Pompton Lakes over Hawthorne- Boys soccer recap
Andrew Armstrong scored two goals to lead Pompton Lakes to a 2-0 win over Hawthorne in Hawthorne. Taha Kaba had an assist for Pompton Lakes (3-2-1). Lennon Zsoldos made five saves to earn the shutout. Sami Maali made six saves for Hawthorne (1-3).
Union City over North Bergen - Boys soccer recap
Louis Recio scored and assisted on the goal by Darius Holmes as Union City won on the road, 2-0, over North Bergen. Union City improves to 3-3 while North Bergen is now 1-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Point Pleasant Boro over Jackson Liberty - Girls soccer recap
Ava Bjorndahl made eight saves to earn the shutout in Point Pleasant Boro's 2-0 victory over Jackson Liberty in Point Pleasant. Kyleigh Cilento and Molly Liggett each scored a goal for Point Pleasant Boro (5-0) in the win. Jackson Liberty falls to 5-2.
