Ferndale volleyball wins conference match-up against Nooksack Valley
The Golden Eagles won 3-1, ending the Pioneers undefeated streak. The Ferndale Golden Eagles move to 3-1 and hand the Nooksack Valley Pioneers their first loss of the season after winning in four sets (29-27, 25-10, 25-27, 25-18) on Monday night.
Karen Rutgers
Lila “Karen” Rutgers, age 79, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 18. A private graveside committal will be Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. in Monumenta Cemetery, followed by a public memorial service at 11 a.m. at Second Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Ben deRegt officiating.
Natalie Hogan
Our beloved Natalie Pauline Hogan went on to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Sept. 13 after a six-year battle with lung cancer. Natalie was born April 21, 1987 in Escondido, Calif. to parents John and Anita Feenstra. Natalie graduated from Lynden Christian School and went to Dordt University to pursue a bachelor’s of nursing degree. After graduating, she went on to work at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Bellingham.
Rosalie Vrieling
Rosalie Jean Lenhart (Vrieling), age 90 of Lynden, died at the Christian Health Center on July 21. Rosalie was born on Feb. 2, 1932 to Otto and Lillian Lenhart.
Documentary film showing Sept. 24 at Pioneer Pavilion
WHATCOM — Bellingham’s Northwest Indian College is a public tribal land-grant community college established by the Lummi Nation.
Margaret Moles
Margaret Moles passed away peacefully in her Ferndale home Aug. 26 at the age of 95. She was born in Canada on Oct. 6, 1926.
City of Ferndale
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Sept. 14, 2022
BELLINGHAM — Two new specialists in endocrinology joined the PeaceHealth Medical Group in the last month and will practice at the specialty clinic in Bellingham.
Marvette Gwinner
Marvette Tanya Gwinner, 74, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 13, surrounded by family. Marvette was born on Oct. 17, 1947, in Bellingham to Marvin and Margaret Nelson. She was raised in Bellingham and graduated from Bellingham High School in 1965.
Dwayne Dunlap
Dwayne Fisher Dunlap passed away in his home of 75 years on Sept. 10 at the age of 97 with his children by his side. Dwayne was born on May 12, 1925 in Nooksack to Benjamin and Zella (Fisher) Dunlap. Dwayne attended Nooksack Valley High School before being drafted into WWII in 1945 and served until his discharge at the end of the war.
Dahlia Festival at Triple Wren Farm
After a successful sold-out ticketed Dahlia Festival on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2-3, the Triple Wren Farm at 2424 Zell Road between Lynden and Ferndale is open for you-pick days on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 23-24, and Sept. 30-Oct. 1. The farm is not open to visitors at any other time for the rest of the 2022 season and will post on its website for 2023 events, triplewrenfarms.com. Flowers can be cut and paid for via an honor-system during that time. Sarah Pabody founded the 20-acre farm in 2012. (Elisa Claasen for the Tribune)
OPEN Wed-Sun, 10-4; Parcel Receiving Co.
At 1300 Bobblett in Blaine is closing and needs to sell all abandoned goods. SALE is half retail price. Family clothes, shoes, personal health care, covid test kits, cosmetics, books, toys, games, household items, electronics, crystal, dishes, “spirits,’’ pivot irrigation tires, 20 ft shipping container, fork lift; 2014 Prius V w/low mileage; 1994 FORD Aerostar with lift, office equip., shelving, lockers, etc.
Whatcom Genealogical Society researches the history of family
WHATCOM — To know one’s family, to understand where you came from, to connect and create a sense of belonging. These are some of the main purposes of the Whatcom Genealogical Society, according to society member Lynda Lucas.
LEGALS- September 21, 2022
INTERIM ORDINANCE RE-ESTABLISHING A MORATORIUM ON RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT WITHIN THE COMMERCIAL SERVICES – LOCAL (CSL) ZONE. A complete copy of this Ordinance is available during regular business hours at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 300 4th Street, Lynden, Washington. The Ordinance will be mailed upon request without cost. This publication by title is made pursuant to RCW 35A.12.160. Adopted September 19, 2022.
Lynden council regulates location of transitional housing facilities
LYNDEN — On Sept. 15, the Lynden City Council adopted an interim ordinance that means transitional housing facilities may not be within 500 feet of all community schools nor 300 feet of other community residential facilities. The ordinance, 1650, labels such facilities as community residential facilities and describes them...
$18.6M flood recovery grant to Sumas
SUMAS — While continuing to recover from last November’s flood, Sumas looks also to avoid having another such disaster.
City of Sumas now allows ATVs on city streets
SUMAS — The City of Sumas is allowing a certain size of all-terrain vehicles on streets.
