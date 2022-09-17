Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football ReportUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
Related
KTAL
KTAL 6 Hours of Caring to help Shriners Hospital for Children
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As you drive by the Shriners Hospital for Children in Shreveport, you’re greeted by a beautiful bronze statue that captures the essence of what happens there, children receiving the support and care they need. The story behind the statue started at an amusement park...
magic1029fm.com
I Hope Waiters and Waitresses in the Shreveport-Bossier City Area DO NOT Have This Happen TO Them
On the surface this looks like an awesome story… There was a great story this summer about a waitress in Scranton, Pennsylvania who got a $3,000 tip on a $13 bill. The waitress’s name is Mariana Lambert, and it happened in June. She was blown away and said she’d use the money to pay some bills and take her family on a vacation.
KTBS
House party turns violent in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Three women were shot at a house party in Shreveport over the weekend. It happened in the 600 block of W. 72nd Street in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. Police say after an argument, one group of women left the party only to return in a blue Honda Accord.
KTBS
Shreveport apartment complex suffers heavy damage in overnight fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - An apartment complex suffered significant damage in a fire early Wednesday in Shreveport. It happened just after midnight at The Aspen in the 9000 block of Baird Road in the Southern Hills neighborhood. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames and smoke coming from one of the units.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLA
Argument between families leads to shooting on Looney Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A large number of police officers gathered at a shooting scene in the 1100 block of Looney Street in Shreveport Tuesday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 20, at least nine units with the Shreveport Police Department were called out to Looney Street between Norma Avenue and Elder Street about an armed person. Police officials say there was an argument between two families, which led to one person being shot. That person was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
This Adorable Puppy Is Still Searching for a Home in Shreveport
A couple of months ago a momma dog and her companion were dumped on Westport road in Shreveport. They made their way along I-20 and by some miracle, these dogs weren't hit. One of Our Staff Members Took in the Dog Pair and Found Out the Female Dog Was Very Pregnant.
KTAL
Hot and humid through the weekend, cooler next week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are headed into the final days of summer with very hot and humid weather expected through the weekend before comfortable air returns next week. Highs in the mid-90s today: Temperatures will be in the low 70s at sunrise, warming into the low 90s by...
KTAL
Shreveport high school dismisses students early
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Woodlawn High School in Shreveport began dismissing students from campus Tuesday morning. Due to a power outage, students at Woodlawn began being dismissed at 11:45 a.m. due to a power outage affecting the campus. Parents may pick up their students at this time and buses...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLA
Woodlawn High School dismissing students early on Sept. 20
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A power outage ended classes for Woodlawn High students on Sept. 20. Parents may pick up students at this time. School buses are running full routes at this time. Crews with SWEPCO expect full power to be restored later on Sept. 20 and expect the school...
Electrical Problem Suspected as Cause of Fire in Louisiana that Claimed a Life
Electrical Problem Suspected as Cause of Fire in Louisiana that Claimed One Life. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) revealed on September 20, 2022, that it is continuing its investigation into a deadly house fire in Cotton Valley. The Cotton Valley Fire Department responded to...
KTAL
Shreveport: 3 women injured, 2 critically, in late-night shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two women are fighting for their lives, while one is expected to recover after a Saturday night shooting. Just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport Police responded to reports of a shooting at a party in the 600 block of West 72nd Street in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.
KSLA
3 women injured after argument leads to shooting on W. 72nd Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPD responded to reports of a shooting just before 10:28 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. The incident occurred in the 600 block of W. 72nd Street. Officials say two women got into an argument at a party. One of the women left and returned in a blue Honda Accord and opened fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAL
August-like heat continues with relief next week
Temperatures will continue to be well above normal for this time of year with near record highs possible Thursday. A cold front will move through the area Sunday night bringing a slight chance of rain and cooler temperatures. Could we see a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico next week?
KTAL
Shreveport police asking for help finding missing man
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are asking the public for any information that may help locate a Shreveport man missing since June. Robert Jeffery Scaife was last seen on the 400 block of Pete Harris Dr. on June 30th. He is 5’9″ and weighs approximately 170 lbs. Scaife has long, curly brown hair and blue eyes. He has a mustache and a beard.
Bossier Police Seeking Super One Thief in Cash Theft
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On September 10, 2022 the female came to the customer service desk at Super One Foods to cash in Lottery Tickets. The female then walked away from the counter and then returned and took a white envelope from behind the customer service desk that contained a deposit for the store totaling $900.00.
KTAL
Sponsored Content: Service Experts tune-ups to help Make-A-Wish kids
(Loving Living Local) – Service Experts specialize and full service in heating, air conditioning, and plumbing. Its mission is to make a difference in individuals’ lives by making homes and workplaces comfortable, healthy, and safe. It’s National Tune-Up month, for every tune-up performed in September Service Experts will...
KTAL
Driver of stolen car leads East Texas police chase into Caddo
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man led deputies and police from several organizations on a chase through multiple East Texas counties into Louisiana Sunday. Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office say around 8:33 p.m., they tried to stop a vehicle stolen from Dallas on I-20, near mile marker 601. The driver refused to stop and began a multi-agency chase. The car drove west into Gregg and Smith counties before turning back eastbound. Smith and Gregg County deputies and police from Longview, Hallsville, and Waskom joined in the pursuit.
Natchitoches Times
Bealls Outlet sets Grand Opening date
The new Bealls Outlet will host its Grand Opening Oct. 20 according to Project Manager Carinda Johnwell and Minden store manager David Rico. The duo are set up in front of the store location in the River South Commons shopping center on South Drive. They are hosting an on-site job fair 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today – Thursday this week and next week. Interviews last approximately 15 minutes and they are hiring all positions from supervisors to part time.
magic1029fm.com
McDonald’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s Are Giving Away Burgers FOR FREE on Sunday in Shreveport-Bossier!
Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day, and a bunch of places have deals, including three big chains here in the Shreveport-Bossier area, offering FREE burgers with any purchase in the Shreveport-Bossier area! Do you know of another restaurant in the ArkLaTex offering a discount? Drop us a note on our Facebook and let us know!
KSLA
Woman shot in Mooretown dies; victim’s name released
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The woman shot in the Mooretown neighborhood has died, and her name has been released by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. On Sept. 18, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of the female victim from the Sept. 16 shooting on Illinois Avenue. Latoya Kellum, 30, was shot in the head while she was driving on the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue.
Comments / 0