ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 9

Related
pethelpful.com

Family's Story of Adopting an 18-Year-Old Cat Is Beautiful Yet Heartbreaking

For some, the idea of adopting a senior pet can seem challenging and sad, but this couldn't be further from the truth. You're likely to face an obstacle or two with your new buddy no matter how old they are--that's just the reality of rescuing an animal--but you're also just as likely to be showered in love and affection. Senior pets are just as sweet, silly, and sassy!
PETS
DogTime

New Jersey Dog Dies After Encounter With Porcupine

A New Jersey family lost their 9-year-old Pit Bull mix after his encounter with a porcupine left him with several pierced organs. Deadly Late Night Encounter According to WABC, Chester was outside for one last bathroom break before bedtime when the fight occurred. One family member told the news station that she could hear him “crying.” […] The post New Jersey Dog Dies After Encounter With Porcupine appeared first on DogTime.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Daily Mail

Subway surfer, 15, has his arm ripped off after staying on NYC car when it went through a tunnel: Severed limb was shorn off below the elbow when teen fell on to the tracks in Queens

A teenager's left arm has been ripped off as he slipped and fell on the tracks between subway cars while attempting to subway surf in Queens. The teenager was said to have been trying to climb to the top of the train and fell after losing his balance, landing on the tracks on a northbound R train with a group of friends at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Rescue Adoption#Old Cat#Pet Lover#Tiktok
WIBX 950

Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery

Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
TUPPER LAKE, NY
Lefty Graves

Woman horrified when she finds out landlord is sneaking into her house and playing with her underwear

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and I were both single moms living in a small town. When a quaint house opened up for rent, my friend jumped at the opportunity to put in her application. When she was called to tell her that she qualified to rent the house, I helped her pack her things up and move into her new home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
PetsRadar

Watch: Cat and dog pals reuniting after a year is simply adorable

A cat who meets their doggy pal after one year has gone viral, leaving delighted fans teary-eyed. The touching video shared on the Instagram page, Winniethecattledog, starts with the caption: “Last year we fostered kitten for a few months. She and our dog became instant best friends." It then shows images of Winnie the dog and Bobbi the cat being affectionate with each other and playing around the home, before Bobbi was adopted into her forever home.
PETS
msn.com

Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch

One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy