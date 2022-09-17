Read full article on original website
KKTV
Patrick Frazee, Colorado man found guilty of killing Kelsey Berreth, trying to appeal verdict
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man convicted of killing his fiancee in 2018 is trying to appeal his guilty verdict. Patrick Frazee is currently serving life in prison after being found guilty of killing Kelsey Berreth in Teller County. Attorneys representing Frazee were back in court on Tuesday. The defense team claims there was juror misconduct in the original trial, adding the prosecutor’s key witness is not credible. Krystal Lee, the former mistress of Frazee, accepted a plea agreement for her role in cleaning up the crime scene and acted as the key witness. The defense also claims there wasn’t enough evidence in the case as Berreth’s body hasn’t been recovered.
Colorado man hears charges in slaying of police officer
GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A man accused of killing a Colorado police officer made a virtual court appearance from jail on Tuesday to hear formal charges filed against him. Sonny Almanza, 31, faces first-degree murder charges in the Sept. 11 killing of Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, 27, who was shot while he and another officer responded to a family disturbance that spilled into a street outside a housing complex.
Trial begins for man suspected of using AK-47 to kill woman near Coors Field
The trial for the man that is suspected of killing a woman while she was walking her dog near Coors Field in 2020 began on Monday. The suspect, 36-year old Michael Close, has plead not guilty by reason of insanity, according to a report by 9News. On June 10, 2020,...
Bear found hiding under front porch of Colorado home
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A wildlife officer responded to a Colorado home to evict an unwanted guest -- a bear taking shelter under the family's front porch. Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region said Officer Corey Adler responded to a Colorado Springs-area home on a report of a bear underneath the home's front porch.
Illegal immigrant accused of killing female Colorado sheriff's deputy, 24, in drunken hit-and-run smash as she was riding her motorcycle to work
An illegal immigrant was arrested Monday evening after he allegedly killed a Colorado sheriff's deputy in a hit-and-run. Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia, identified by police as 'in his late 30s,' was arrested in the death of Weld County Sheriff's Office deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz, according to the Sheriff's Office. Officials say they have...
Colorado Police Messed Up Big Time: Patrol Car Hit By Train with Woman Inside
Ignorance of the law is not an excuse for breaking it, but we'll see if the same standard applies when it comes to one Colorado officer. According to a report from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, an investigation has been opened after a Colorado officer's squad car was hit by a train with a woman who had been recently detained still inside.
23-year-old Littleton woman missing for 3 days
The Littleton Police Department is searching for a missing 23-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday morning.
Grand jury indicts 5 people accusing for stealing more than 50 cars in Northern Colorado
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Five people accused of stealing more than 50 vehicles throughout northern Colorado were indicted by a Weld County Grand jury on Monday. The thefts began in April 2021, according to the district attorney's office. > The video above is about the increase in car thefts...
cowboystatedaily.com
Man Who Killed Girlfriend With Car To Stay In Prison, Wyoming Supreme Court Rules
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Casper man who killed his girlfriend by backing into her with her own car must stay in prison, the Wyoming Supreme Court ruled this month. A jury in March 2021 convicted Jerald Thomas Fallon, 42, of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated...
Patrick Frazee’s defense makes case for appeal of his guilty conviction for the murder of his fiancée
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Lawyers for Patrick Frazee, the Teller County man found guilty of killing his fiancée on Thanksgiving Day in 2018, were back in court Tuesday to appeal his conviction. Kelsey Berreth, the mother of Frazee's daughter and fiancée, was last seen on Thanksgiving Day 2018. Her disappearance prompted a statewide search before The post Patrick Frazee’s defense makes case for appeal of his guilty conviction for the murder of his fiancée appeared first on KRDO.
What Is “Swatting”? And Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
Colorado man urges hikers to be prepared after finding body on 14er
A Colorado man who discovered the body of a missing hiker on Longs Peak Saturday says he wants others to know how hard search-and-rescue crews worked to bring the person home and hopes others are reminded that you can never be too prepared when it comes to climbing Colorado's 14ers. "It's just heavy. I feel for the family and friends and the other people in our climbing community that are spooked by this," said Glenn Carlson.Carlson, a Colorado native, had been preparing to climb the Keyhole route on Longs Peak with his friends for more than a month.The Keyhole is...
Colorado law punishes people caught swatting
It's called swatting, the act of making a fake call to emergency services, usually drawing a large emergency response. The FBI said it happened across Colorado Monday. Now, parents do not want this to ever happen again.
Missing Colorado hiker found dead after getting separated from group
A missing Colorado hiker was found dead Sunday in Horsetooth Mountain Park after his group became lost and got separated from one another, authorities said. Deputies were notified of the missing man around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday and launched a multi-agency search, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said. Search...
Sheepherder found after being missing overnight in Colorado
A overdue sheepherder was found last week after spending the night lost in the Williams Fork area of Rio Blanco County, according to a news release from the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office. Before going missing, the herder and his employer were working at the sheep corrals on top of...
KKTV
2 people sought after hundreds of keys to homes and stolen vehicles recovered in Colorado
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Teller County are asking the public with help when it comes to tracking down Jerry and Emily Spinnichia. The pair is sought after the Teller County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant near Florissant on Sept. 15. Authorities seized a 1993 Ford Mustang, stolen out of Colorado Springs, along with seven ATV’s and five motorcycles. The ATV’s and the motorcycles had altered or removed VIN numbers. Authorities also found “several hundred” keys to homes. Also in the area searched were a .22 caliber rifle, a computer etching/engraving device use to create VIN plates, vehicle titles not in the suspect’s names, post office boxes/vehicles, business and personal checkbooks not belonging to the suspects, drug paraphernalia and a “small amount of narcotics residue.”
Daily Record
Colorado public defenders’ clients more often sentenced to jail or prison than private attorneys’ clients, new data shows
If you’re charged with a serious crime and can’t afford to hire an attorney, you’re more likely to end up in jail or prison than someone with more money across much of Colorado’s Front Range, according to new research from a half-dozen district attorneys. People charged...
Victims of mid-air plane collision that killed 3 in Colorado identified
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The three men killed in a mid-air collision involving two planes on Saturday morning in Colorado were identified Monday morning. According to KDVR, the Boulder County Coroner’s Office identified those killed as follows:. Daniel Wilmoth, 22. Samuel Fisher, 23. Henry Butler, 69. A single-engine...
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
coloradosun.com
“Another place to warehouse people”: Colorado’s halfway houses are a revolving door to prison
As Andrew Montano’s parole date neared, he had two options: spend another year in prison or finish his sentence at a state-funded halfway house. Fellow inmates cautioned him against entering Colorado’s community corrections system, saying it was overly punitive and too often a ticket back to prison. But after nearly 13 years behind bars — his entire adult life — Montano’s desire to embrace his long-term partner and start a career overshadowed those warnings.
