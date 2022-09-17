ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KKTV

Patrick Frazee, Colorado man found guilty of killing Kelsey Berreth, trying to appeal verdict

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man convicted of killing his fiancee in 2018 is trying to appeal his guilty verdict. Patrick Frazee is currently serving life in prison after being found guilty of killing Kelsey Berreth in Teller County. Attorneys representing Frazee were back in court on Tuesday. The defense team claims there was juror misconduct in the original trial, adding the prosecutor’s key witness is not credible. Krystal Lee, the former mistress of Frazee, accepted a plea agreement for her role in cleaning up the crime scene and acted as the key witness. The defense also claims there wasn’t enough evidence in the case as Berreth’s body hasn’t been recovered.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
The Associated Press

Colorado man hears charges in slaying of police officer

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A man accused of killing a Colorado police officer made a virtual court appearance from jail on Tuesday to hear formal charges filed against him. Sonny Almanza, 31, faces first-degree murder charges in the Sept. 11 killing of Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, 27, who was shot while he and another officer responded to a family disturbance that spilled into a street outside a housing complex.
ARVADA, CO
UPI News

Bear found hiding under front porch of Colorado home

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A wildlife officer responded to a Colorado home to evict an unwanted guest -- a bear taking shelter under the family's front porch. Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region said Officer Corey Adler responded to a Colorado Springs-area home on a report of a bear underneath the home's front porch.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Mail

Illegal immigrant accused of killing female Colorado sheriff's deputy, 24, in drunken hit-and-run smash as she was riding her motorcycle to work

An illegal immigrant was arrested Monday evening after he allegedly killed a Colorado sheriff's deputy in a hit-and-run. Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia, identified by police as 'in his late 30s,' was arrested in the death of Weld County Sheriff's Office deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz, according to the Sheriff's Office. Officials say they have...
WELD COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Patrick Frazee’s defense makes case for appeal of his guilty conviction for the murder of his fiancée

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Lawyers for Patrick Frazee, the Teller County man found guilty of killing his fiancée on Thanksgiving Day in 2018, were back in court Tuesday to appeal his conviction. Kelsey Berreth, the mother of Frazee's daughter and fiancée, was last seen on Thanksgiving Day 2018. Her disappearance prompted a statewide search before The post Patrick Frazee’s defense makes case for appeal of his guilty conviction for the murder of his fiancée appeared first on KRDO.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado man urges hikers to be prepared after finding body on 14er

A Colorado man who discovered the body of a missing hiker on Longs Peak Saturday says he wants others to know how hard search-and-rescue crews worked to bring the person home and hopes others are reminded that you can never be too prepared when it comes to climbing Colorado's 14ers. "It's just heavy. I feel for the family and friends and the other people in our climbing community that are spooked by this," said Glenn Carlson.Carlson, a Colorado native, had been preparing to climb the Keyhole route on Longs Peak with his friends for more than a month.The Keyhole is...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

2 people sought after hundreds of keys to homes and stolen vehicles recovered in Colorado

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Teller County are asking the public with help when it comes to tracking down Jerry and Emily Spinnichia. The pair is sought after the Teller County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant near Florissant on Sept. 15. Authorities seized a 1993 Ford Mustang, stolen out of Colorado Springs, along with seven ATV’s and five motorcycles. The ATV’s and the motorcycles had altered or removed VIN numbers. Authorities also found “several hundred” keys to homes. Also in the area searched were a .22 caliber rifle, a computer etching/engraving device use to create VIN plates, vehicle titles not in the suspect’s names, post office boxes/vehicles, business and personal checkbooks not belonging to the suspects, drug paraphernalia and a “small amount of narcotics residue.”
TELLER COUNTY, CO
99.9 The Point

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

“Another place to warehouse people”: Colorado’s halfway houses are a revolving door to prison

As Andrew Montano’s parole date neared, he had two options: spend another year in prison or finish his sentence at a state-funded halfway house. Fellow inmates cautioned him against entering Colorado’s community corrections system, saying it was overly punitive and too often a ticket back to prison. But after nearly 13 years behind bars — his entire adult life — Montano’s desire to embrace his long-term partner and start a career overshadowed those warnings.
COLORADO STATE

