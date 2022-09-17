ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky’s Tionna Herron recovering from open-heart surgery

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy says freshman Tionna Herron is recovering from open-heart surgery to correct a structural abnormality. The 6-foot-4 post player learned of her condition after arriving at school in June and received other opinions before surgery was recommended. Senior trainer Courtney Jones said in a release that Herron underwent surgery Aug. 24 at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and is recovering at home in DeSoto, Texas.
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener

Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
Craft selects Sen. Wise as 2023 GOP running mate in Kentucky

Kentucky Republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft selected state Sen. Max Wise as her running mate Wednesday evening, making an early commitment to a political partnership with the conservative lawmaker that she hopes will boost her primary bid next spring. Craft — a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during Donald Trump’s presidency — announced her choice for lieutenant governor during an event in Wise’s hometown of Campbellsville in rural south central Kentucky. “When I thought about selecting a partner to lead our state, I knew it had to be a person who inspires respect, who has already shown commitment to Kentucky and – most important in public life – someone in whom we can place full trust,” Craft said in prepared remarks. “As soon as I lined up those qualities, the first name that leaped to mind was Max Wise.” A 2020 change in Kentucky law allows candidates for governor to wait until after the primary election to pick their running mate. In the past, gubernatorial hopefuls selected their slate-mate by the January filing deadline of the election year.
