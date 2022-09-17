Read full article on original website
Louisville Cardinal
Breaking down The Bird’s Nest: U of L’s New Student Marketing Agency
Last week, the University of Louisville announced the launch of The Bird’s Nest, a student-led marketing agency under the direction of Dr. Karen Freberg. She and four student directors- Sydney Baker, Hailee Andrews, Zaire Robinson, and Jacey Wells- are gearing up to offer a variety of services to the general public, including brand strategy, event consultation and logo design.
U of L reports decreasing COVID-19 positivity rate after weeks of mask-optional policy
Weeks after the start of classes, U of L has reported low COVID-19 cases and has no plans to change its mask-optional policy. According to reports obtained by The Louisville Cardinal, the university had a COVID positivity rate of 17.9 percent in the week of Sept. 12. This marks a steady decline of positivity rate compared to the first week of classes. Back then, U of L reported a positivity rate of 37.9 percent.
