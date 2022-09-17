Weeks after the start of classes, U of L has reported low COVID-19 cases and has no plans to change its mask-optional policy. According to reports obtained by The Louisville Cardinal, the university had a COVID positivity rate of 17.9 percent in the week of Sept. 12. This marks a steady decline of positivity rate compared to the first week of classes. Back then, U of L reported a positivity rate of 37.9 percent.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO