Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York weather man loses job after someone leaked webcam pictures to boss and momAuthor Ed AndersonNew York City, NY
Fast Food Chains Could Lose The Right To Do Business In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Road to the Ring: A New Sports Combat League is Coming to North AmericaAlexandra GrossNew York City, NY
Related
Franklin over Phillipsburg - Girls soccer recap
Jessia Shea struck twice while Sinai Kelliehan, Keliah Cottrell and Zayla Salas each added a goal as Franklin won at home, 5-0, over Phillipsburg. Franklin improves to 2-4 while Phillipsburg is now 0-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
Randolph shuts out Chatham- Girls soccer recap
Jojo Denegri scored two goals to lead Randolph to a 2-0 win over Chatham in Randolph. Carlie Wysocki had an assist for Randolph (4-2), which scored both of its goals in the first half. Ally Kuridza made five saves to earn the shutout. Chatham fell to 2-2-1 with the loss.
Burlington City over Trenton Catholic in OT- Boys soccer recap
Leo Tapia scored both goals for Burlington City in a 2-1 overtime win over Trenton Catholic in Burlington. Melvin Lopez and Alex Rodriguez each had an assist for Burlington City (2-4). Marcos Sanchez made eight saves in the win. Trenton Catholic fell to 2-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Palmyra and Our Lady of Mercy tie- Girls soccer recap
Carley Volkmann had a goal and an assist for Our Lady of Mercy in a 2-2 tie with Palmyra in Newfield. Julia Ostroff and Angie Sauls each had a goal for Palmyra (6-0-1). Savanna Fries added a goal for Our Lady of Mercy (3-3-1). Maeve O’Connell made 13 saves for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Orange over Newark Academy - Girls soccer recap
Madison Cyrus and Lauren Villasin scored one goal each for West Orange in its 2-0 win over Newark Academy in Livingston. Charley Dvorin and Sidda Mitchell recorded one assist each in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
Hawthorne Christian over Butler - Boys soccer recap
Broce Burres starred for Hawthorne Christian with three goals in its 5-0 win over Butler in Hawthorne. Brian Manasse and Landon Hawthorne added one goal each in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
No. 7 Delran over Burlington Township- Boys soccer recap
Nikolas Grello and Michael Papi each scored for Delran, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 2-1 win over Burlington Township in Delran. Grello and Papi scored their goals in the second half to give Delran (2-2-2) a 2-0 lead. Burlington Township’s (1-6) Ian Brown added a goal to cut the deficit to one, but Delran was able to hang on for the win.
Angelina Vargas leads Wardlaw-Hartridge over Carteret - Girls soccer recap
Angelina Vargas scored five goals in the first half, including four in a row, as Wardlaw-Hartridge won on the road, 8-5, over Carteret. Brianna Di Landro tallied a goal and an assist while Sydney Racine and Kacey Marmolejos scored for Wardlaw-Hartridge (3-1-1), which led 5-1 at halftime. Julianna Almeida paced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Morgan Kotch scores 3 goals as Pennington shuts down Blair - Girls soccer recap
Blair is now 2-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Hillsborough over Franklin - Boys soccer recap
Erik Wierzbicki, Jaron Moni and Evan Howell netted one goal each for Hillsborough in its 3-2 win over Franklin in Hillsborough. Owen Geissler added two assists for Hillsborough, which outscored Franklin 2-0 in the second half after trailing 2-1 at halftime. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Dwight-Englewood blanks Leonia - Boys soccer recap
Senior Davis Lee had a goal and assist as Dwight-Englewood overpowered Leonia 3-0 in Leonia. Sophomore Louis Darmon-Sanger and senior Hugo Loius scored a goal apiece for Dwight-Englewood (3-3) while junior Jason Rhee had an assist. Sophomore keeper Kimani Whittner-White finished with five saves. Leonia fell to 0-4-1. The N.J....
South Amboy squeezes past Woodbridge Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Senior Angel Barillas scored twice to help lift South Amboy to a 3-2 win over Woodbridge Magnet in Woodbridge. Senior Giovanni Pepe added a goal for South Amboy (2-3), which won its second straight after opening the season with three straight losses. Senior Mahir Dhoka and sophomore Sujal Dhoka each...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boys soccer recap: No. 5 Delbarton over Chatham
Luca Tusche scored the only goal of the game for Delbarton, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 1-0 overtime win over Chatham in Morristown. Josh Hepplewhite recorded the assist on the goal and James Anroman made two saves in the victory. Nolan Huth stopped seven shots for Chatham.
Mount Olive over Morristown - Girls soccer recap
Bella Duteau and Tehya Schueten each scored in the first half as Mount Olive won on the road, 2-1, over Morristown. Mount Olive remains unbeaten at 5-0-1 while Morristown is now 2-2. Anna Szporn scored before the break in the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Verona over Union - Field hockey recap
Union is now 0-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Gloucester Tech over Kingsway - Boys soccer recap
Noah Heinz netted two goals for Gloucester Tech in its 3-2 win over Kingsway in Woolwich. Mike Stanwood scored the other goal for Gloucester Tech, which led 2-1 at halftime and scored the opening goal of the second half. Zachary Webb and Dean Martin recorded one goal each for Kingsway.
Mia Rodriguez scores 4 goals in Caldwell over Belleville - Girls soccer recap
Mia Rodriguez scored four goals, two in each half, as Caldwell won on the road, 7-5, over Belleville. Belleville (1-4) jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Rodriguez responded and led Caldwell (5-2) to a 4-4 tie at halftime. Cassidy Brown added a goal and two assists while Mya Rivera...
Dunellen over Piscataway Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Dunellen scored two goals in the final two minutes to defeat Piscataway Magnet, 2-0, in Dunellen. Luis Bamaca broke the scoreless tie with a goal in the 78th minute assisted by Ahmed Oshash. Oshash then scored on a penalty kick for Dunellen (6-0). Kenny Palacios made 12 saves for Piscataway...
Union City over North Bergen - Boys soccer recap
Louis Recio scored and assisted on the goal by Darius Holmes as Union City won on the road, 2-0, over North Bergen. Union City improves to 3-3 while North Bergen is now 1-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
South River over Spotswood- Boys soccer recap
Selvin Fugon, Jesus Marcial, and Alan Hernandez each had a goal for South River in a 3-2 win over Spotswood in Spotswood. Anthony Costa made five saves for South River, which improved to 5-0-1 with the win. Aidan Collins and Austin Scher each scored for Spotswood (4-3). The N.J. High...
NJ.com
NJ
210K+
Followers
122K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0