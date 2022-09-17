Broce Burres starred for Hawthorne Christian with three goals in its 5-0 win over Butler in Hawthorne. Brian Manasse and Landon Hawthorne added one goal each in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

HAWTHORNE, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO