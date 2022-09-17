ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

UPDATE: Traffic signal now working after dump truck takes out traffic signal at South Tacoma Way/Pacific Highway in Lakewood

The Suburban Times
 5 days ago
The Suburban Times

Westbound SR 16 reduced to 2 lanes across Tacoma Narrows Bridge for repairs

TACOMA – Travelers who use the westbound State Route 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge will want to plan for delays. From 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, Washington State Department of Transportation bridge crews will close the two right lanes on the westbound bridge for repair work. During this time, the 1950 Tacoma Narrows Bridge will be reduced to two lanes.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Multi-agency operation leads to eight stolen vehicle recoveries in King, Pierce counties

SEATTLE — A new push to recover stolen vehicles by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force yielded positive results. The multi-agency operation recovered eight vehicles and arrested three people in Pierce County. They recovered two Ford F-250 trucks, a Nissan Rouge, Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, Mazda 6 and Kia Sportage. Those vehicles were stolen from several cities in both King and Pierce Counties.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
wa.gov

WSP Seeks Assistance Locating a Hit and Run Suspect

PUYALLUP – A motorcycle rider sustained serious injuries after being involved in a hit and run collision in Puyallup earlier this month. Washington State Patrol (WSP) detectives are seeking the public’s assistance to help identify the fleeing vehicle and driver. The motorcycle rider, a 57-year-old Puyallup man, was...
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

Tree fire in Lakewood

West Pierce Fire & Rescue social media post. A large grass fire in the 8500 block of Idlewood Dr in Lakewood today spread to a 120’ tree and a nearby detached shed. Crews worked to quickly extinguish it and keep it from spreading further. Thankfully there were no injuries.
LAKEWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest.com

At least 1 Lynnwood business heavily damaged in fire

At least one business burned in an overnight fire in Lynnwood. The fire at Sunrooms Northwest in the 15800 block of Highway 99 was reported at 3:16 a.m. Wednesday. Directly behind that business is Henry’s Auto Repair. There is a firewall between the businesses which helped stop the flames, but the damage is still being assessed.
LYNNWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit CTAG Sept. 22 Meeting Agenda

The Pierce Transit Community Transportation Advisory Group (CTAG) will meet on Sept. 22 remotely at 5:30 pm. Read the meeting agenda participation instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

In Focus: Winlock Man Cited After Striking Several Vehicles in Downtown Chehalis

A 70-year-old Winlock man driving a white Range Rover was cited for second-degree driving with a suspended license and driving without an ignition interlock device after he struck three vehicles in the 500 block of North Market Boulevard just after 5:25 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. No injuries were reported. Grant’s Towing towed three damaged vehicles from the scene.
CHEHALIS, WA
KOMO News

Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman dies falling off Gasworks Park structure in Seattle

A person fell off the Gasworks Park structure on Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 2:42 a.m., officers and medics with Seattle Fire responded to a report that someone fell. When they arrived, the woman that fell was already dead. According to witnesses, the woman and...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Paper Shredding Event October 1

Pierce County announcement. Pierce County will be hosting a free paper shredding event on October 1 at the West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station 21 (5000 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Tacoma, WA 98499). Attendees can shred up to 3 shopping bags of sensitive documents. Pierce County offers free paper shredding events...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

At least 9 stores broken into early Monday morning in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Broken glass and boarded storefronts greeted customers trying to do some shopping around Tacoma Mall on Monday. “This is actually the second one we’ve seen,” said Tacoma resident Graison Calbert. “We drove by down the street and also saw another one and we were talking about it coming over here…”
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

It’s important to prevent falls

Pierce County social media post. As we age, it’s important to prevent falls. Learn how to keep your home safe to prevent serious injury by watching the video below. For more fall prevention tips, join us September 22 at the Mel Korum YMCA in Puyallup from 10 a.m.-noon for the Fall Prevention awareness event!
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Elbe Woman Killed in State Route 7 Crash; Driver Faces Homicide, Hit-and-Run Charges

A 68-year-old Elbe woman was killed Saturday afternoon in a crash on state Route 7 that could lead to charges of vehicular homicide and hit-and-run for a Puyallup man. Evrard D. Gondo, 25, was driving northbound on state Route 7 in a 2013 Dodge Charger at 143rd Street at about 3:10 p.m. Bridget M. Urman, 68, of Elbe, was driving west on 143rd before turning left on state Route 7, where her 2001 Pontiac was struck by Gondo’s vehicle.
ELBE, WA

