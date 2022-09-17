Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose DLC Borrows From RE2 Remake
Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose is the upcoming story DLC as a part of the Winter Expansions for Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition. Taking place after the main campaign, the DLC will act as an epilogue of sorts as players take control of Rose Winters, who seeks to be rid of her powers.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 9 Could See Return of Former Protagonist
It seems like the next mainline installment in the Resident Evil franchise, which many fans are simply referring to as Resident Evil 9 for the time being, will introduce a new protagonist or instead bring back a character from a past installment. In both Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village, Capcom put players in control of the faceless protagonist Ethan Winters. And while Ethan's story ended up coming to an end in Village, his daughter, Rose, will continue the tale of the Winters family in the game's upcoming DLC entitled Shadows of Rose. Following the launch of this expansion, though, Capcom has now made it clear that future Resident Evil games won't be focusing on the Winters family any longer.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk 2077 Mods Add Iconic Edgerunners Anime Weapons
Ever since the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series from Studio Trigger was released on Netflix, the video game it was inspired by -- Cyberpunk 2077 -- has seen a massive resurgence in interest from gamers. Developer CD Projekt Red didn't just let the release of the anime pass by unnoted, either, as it released a big update to coincide with it that even added a few quests and gear nodding at the plot of the anime. But the additions are relatively minor, which is why a modder has taken matters into their own hands to add skins for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners weapons seen in the anime.
Gamespot
Netflix's Cyberpunk Edgerunners Has Fixed Its Messy Subtitles
Update: Cyberpunk 2077 developer and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners producer CD Projekt Red reached out to us today to let us know that they've updated the subtitles for their (excellent) anime. We took a peek at a couple of the earlier episodes and couldn't find any of the previous weirdness we'd seen. Slang words were spelled consistently and read smoothly. We still think the dub voice track is worth a watch, but you should now have a good experience no matter which voice and subtitle tracks you choose.
ComicBook
PlayStation VR2 Trailer Shows Off Horizon Call of the Mountain, Resident Evil Village, and More
PlayStation has released a new promo trailer for the upcoming PlayStation VR2 that shows off the specifications of the device as well as footage from video games like Horizon Call of the Mountain and Resident Evil Village. It's basically just a bunch of footage from various titles confirmed for the PS VR2 that is broadly in line with the commercials PlayStation released leading up to the launch of the PlayStation 5.
PC Magazine
GTA VI Gameplay Footage Leaks
UPDATE 9/19: Rockstar Games this morning confirmed that the GTA 6 leak that made the rounds this weekend is the real deal. UPDATE: Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has now confirmed with Rockstar sources that this leak is indeed real. In a tweet Schreier said:. "Not that there was much doubt,...
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
ComicBook
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
ComicBook
Naruto Cosplay Taps Into Jiraiya's Sage Mode
Naruto has introduced fans to many cool characters, transformations, and fights over the course of its long run, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans just how cool Jiraiya was by tapping into his Sage Mode! Masashi Kishimoto's original franchise is now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the anime adaptation, and looking back on the anime's biggest moments makes it hard to deny why the franchise continues to have a large impact on fans all over the world. This is especially true because of all of the standout fights over the course of the series like Jiraiya's memorable bout with Pain.
ComicBook
Chris Pratt Teases Big News for Terminal List Season 2
Fans of Prime Video's The Terminal List have been eager for an update on a potential second season of the thriller series starring Chris Pratt and now, the star has some promising news. In Wednesday's episode of Danger Close, the podcast hosted by Jack Carr, author of The Terminal List novel, Pratt said that fans have "nothing to worry about" when it comes to more episodes of the series.
Why The GTA 6 Graphics Have Fans Worried
The gaming world lost its collective mind on September 18 when 3GB worth of footage from the development of "Grand Theft Auto 6" was leaked to the GTA Forums for the world to see. In what is undoubtedly one of the biggest stories in gaming history, the leak — which was later confirmed by Rockstar Games to be legit — gave fans of the "Grand Theft Auto" series an unauthorized first look at the various features that the game will contain, confirming Vice City as its setting and revealing that there will be at least two playable main characters. However, even after the bombshell leak revealed a plethora amount of pivotal information regarding a long hyped-up release, some fans didn't seem satisfied with what they saw.
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
ComicBook
Adult Swim Classics Will be Removed From HBO Max Soon
HBO Max has been breaking many hearts this year following the Warner Bros merger with Discovery, as many animated series have been stricken from the streaming service, as well as from Cartoon Network in their entirety. While Adult Swim was considered safe thanks to its success, it seems that not every series from the popular programming block will remain on the streaming service. With creators behind the pulled series recently sharing their thoughts, it has yet to be seen how many other shows might be pulled from HBO and Adult Swim moving forward.
hypebeast.com
Sony Pictures Announces New 'Karate Kid' Movie
Sony Pictures has announced a new film in the Karate Kid franchise. According to reports, the movie is billed as the “return of the original ‘Karate Kid’ franchise” to the silver screen and is scheduled to premiere on June 7, 2024. The upcoming film will mark the first movie in the franchise since the Jaden Smith-starring reboot in 2010 but will not have any connection to Netflix‘s Cobra Kai series, as confirmed by show co-creator Jon Hurwitz. “The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn’t from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast,” he tweeted. “Don’t know much about it, but wish it well.”
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Spotlights Froppy Ahead of Season 6
My Hero Academia is on the horizon with its new season, and that has put everyone's focus back on Class 1-A. Izuku Midoriya is leading the group as always, and the rest of his class is about to head to the battlefield. After all, a raid is about to go down on the League with its expanded forces. And ahead of its debut, Froppy is moving into the spotlight thanks to an impressive cosplay.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Addresses Major Changes Ahead for Criston Cole
Through the first four and a half episodes of House of the Dragon, the noble knight known as Ser Criston Cole became a major favorite amongst the show's fans. The loyal member of the Kingsguard and sworn protector of Rhaenyra won over the hearts of viewers with his big heart and admirable behavior. Criston's story took a massive turn in the fifth episode, however, and fans are already feeling very differently about him. According to star Fabien Frankel, the journey for Cole is just getting started.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Games With Gold Releases Final Free Xbox 360 Game
The final game from the Xbox 360 era that will be made available as part of Microsoft's Xbox Live Games with Gold program is now able to be downloaded. Earlier this year, Microsoft preemptively informed fans that its Games with Gold service would be discontinuing new additions from the Xbox 360 beginning in October 2022. And while many Xbox Live Gold subscribers weren't thrilled to hear about this change, Microsoft is at least sending the Xbox 360 out on a high note with the addition of one of the console's best games.
ComicBook
One Piece Teases the World Government's Next Cover Up
One Piece has been gearing up for the first major arc of the final saga, and the newest chapter of the series has taken things to a whole new level as the World Government has started their next major cover up heading into the grand finale! The Wano Country arc might have had some of the biggest moments in the series thus far, but the recent slate of chapters after the arc have already begun to set up for some even bigger things heading into the grand finale of the series overall. Now it seems like the World Government is making their move in full too to top it all off.
HHW Gaming: Twitter Says Its A Wrap For Whoever Leaked ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Gameplay Footage
Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks! The post HHW Gaming: Twitter Says Its A Wrap For Whoever Leaked ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Gameplay Footage appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Brutal Episode 5 Death Changes Series Trajectory for Another Important Character
The fifth episode of House of the Dragon took the show's death toll up a couple of notches. It opened with a surprising murder and closed with a cliffhanger that teases a major death in the future. There was one other death in the episode and, on the surface, it feels like it may not be that big of a deal in the long run. That couldn't be further from the truth.
