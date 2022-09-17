ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Is Season 4 of ‘Manifest’ Filming in New Paltz, NY?

Hollywood on the Hudson strikes again! A popular NBC-turned-Netflix show is headed to the Hudson Valley for its final season. We all know the Hudson Valley has become a popular place for movie and television studios to shoot for their upcoming projects. It's gotten to the point where we even have production companies buying out event spaces for studio space.
A Travel Writer Picks His 10 Favorite Towns in Upstate New York

As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years.. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
4 Really Fun Things to Do in the Hudson Valley this Weekend

The weekend will be here before you know it, and this coming weekend is the first one of the fall season. How will you bring in the fall? It’s one of the most beautiful times of the year here in the Hudson Valley, and there are a lot of things to do. Apple picking, pumpkin picking, and all sorts of fun and seasonal festivals. In fact, there are 4 pretty cool things coming up this weekend that you might want to check out.
Casting call for Netflix’s ‘Manifest’ in Ulster County

Grant Wilfley Casting is looking for New Paltz area locals to play passengers for the final season of Manifest. Tentative matching shoot dates will occur on Thursday, September 22 and Tuesday, September 27. COVID tests will be administered by production on today and Monday, September 26. Those interested must be able to self report to location in New Paltz.
7 Dutchess County, NY Spots for Great Pepperoni Pizza

Here are 7 Dutchess County spots to get the most popular pizza ever created. Gotta love pepperoni pizza! Pepperoni is indeed the single most popular pizza, and National Pepperoni Pizza Day is celebrated annually in its honor each September. Personally, for me, it's Mike and Joe's Brick Oven Pizza and...
Breathtaking Double Rainbow Shines Over Hudson River in New York

An amazing double rainbow shined across the Hudson River. "What does this mean!!?" We have photos and videos of this stunning sight. On Monday around 4:30 p.m., scattered thunderstorms rolled through parts of the Hudson Valley. Severe Thunderstorms Passes Through Hudson Valley, New York. "Showers and thunderstorms are rolling east...
Bluetongue Virus Detected in NY Deer For First Time; EHD Virus Spreading

This is the first time the bluetongue (BT) virus was detected in New York deer. It was detected in several other mid-Atlantic coast states this year. DEC also reported that two white-tailed deer in the town of Schodack, Rensselaer County, found dead in late August, and one deer in Southampton, Suffolk County, confirmed positive for EHD. These are in addition to two deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County, that died from EHD in mid-August.
Was a Coywolf Spotted on 9D in Beacon, NY?

One Hudson Valley resident shared a video on social media recently that had many people wondering if a coywolf was spotted in Dutchess County. On September 10th, Becky Lou Gordon shared a video in a Beacon-based Facebook group and wrote:. Coywolf spotted on 9D by the volunteer fire department today!...
Missing Hudson Valley Fisherman Found Dead

The body of a missing Hudson Valley fisherman was found in a river. On Tuesday, New York State Police provided a tragic update regarding a man who went missing when a boat capsized in Orange County. New York State Police Searching for a Missing Fisherman on the Delaware River in...
Banned Books Week at Pleasant Valley Free Library

Pleasant Valley Free Library is hosting Banned Books Week this week. We've all heard a lot about banned books as of late. many books are censored by religious authorities or the government. There was even a Banned Book Fair held in Kingston over the summer. Banned Books Week is currently...
Hudson Valley Restaurant Named Among the 50 Best in the Country

With the seasons changing, you might be looking to explore some new options when dining out. There's always a lot to consider when trying someplace you've never been to. However, the New York Times has released their annual Restaurant List, which rates the top 50 restaurants across the country. Obviously,...
Hudson cafe listed among the best restaurants in US

Cafe Mutton, located on Columbia Street in Hudson, has been listed among the best restaurants in the United States, according to two different publications. The cafe landed on the New York Times 50 Best Restaurants in America list, as well as on Bon Appétit's 10 Best New Restaurants in America list.
Restaurant With ‘Famous Wings’ Opens In Hudson Valley

A new eatery with "famous wings" and televisions "in every corner" is now open in the Hudson Valley. Logan’s Bar & Grille recently opened at 64 North Main Street in the Village of Liberty, New York. This Saturday, Sept. 24, the Greater Liberty Chamber of Commerce is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Sullivan County's newest eatery.
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

