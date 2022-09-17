MEI Lab Advances Work on Cardiovascular Bio Digital Twin in Conference Paper and Tests Proof of Concept with Japan’s National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center (NCVC) NTT Research, Inc., a division of NTT (TYO:9432), today announced that its Medical & Health Informatics (MEI) Lab has delivered a paper proposing a system design for optimizing drug infusions for acute heart failure and has begun testing out the design at Japan’s National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center (NCVC). Lead author and MEI Lab Research Scientist Yasuyuki Kataoka presented the paper at the IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology (EMB) 2022 conference, held July 11–15 in Glasgow. Titled “System Design for Optimizing Drug Infusions Using Cardiovascular Space Mapping for Acute Heart Failure,” the paper proposes a system that controls cardiovascular (CV) performance metrics within desired ranges as dictated by CV parameters. Setting parameters to realistic values in 5,600 simulated patients, this study showed that the optimized drug combinations and dosages kept CV metrics within desired ranges, corresponded to the recommended clinical use guidelines and were able to predict the limitations of a tailored drug therapy, thus supporting a clinical decision to pivot quickly to alternative treatment strategies. With the support of NCVC collaborators well trained in animal research, the MEI Lab team subsequently tested the control algorithm for a small library of drugs and obtained data demonstrating the algorithm’s proof-of-concept, setting the stage for future autonomous closed-loop treatment experiments. Drug therapy optimization is a major focus for the MEI Lab’s CV bio digital twin initiative, which is aimed at developing the infrastructure for a digital replica of an individual’s heart.

