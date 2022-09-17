Read full article on original website
Related
Lake County News
Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce hosts ‘Luau on the Creek’ Oct. 1
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — The Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce will host its annual “Luau on the Creek” on Saturday, Oct. 1. It will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Cache Creek Winery, 250 New Long Valley Road, Clearlake Oaks. The event will feature fire dancers,...
Lake County News
Kelseyville Presbyterian to participate in Sept. 24 Pear Festival
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Kelseyville Presbyterian will participate in this year's Pear Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, with something new and different. With 150 years of belonging in the Kelseyville community, the church invites everyone to come by, view the history boards in its Friendship Hall and have a picnic lunch on the front lawn from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
sonomacountygazette.com
Bodega Bay mourns captain’s death
With a sad and heavy heart, I share the passing of Captain Merlin Kolb of Bodega Bay at the young age of 52. He had a dream and was determined to make it a reality. - To own a fishing vessel and to become a Captain on the high seas. Yes, he became Captain Merlin Kolb of Reel Magic Fishing Charters. Seeking the elusive salmon, shy yet aggressive Dungeness crabs or the ling cod that are big-mouthed, feisty, bottom-dwelling fish. I can hear him joking “here little fishy fishy.” Taking children out, teaching them the love of the ocean and how to catch a fish themselves was his mission. Always exhibiting that exuberance typically visible only in children. Captain Merlin performed magic on the high seas. A blue hoochie was his lure of choice but his “Crabby Dance” was infamous. No way could you watch it without busting up or busting a move!
dornob.com
Railbikes: Take a Pedal-Powered Tour Through California’s Ancient Redwood Forests
California’s redwood forests truly have to be seen to be believed. There’s nothing quite like finding yourself among such massive ancient trees, the tallest of which reach jaw-dropping heights of up to 380 feet, the size of a 37-story building. Most tours of the Northern California Coast Redwoods consist of either driving or hiking, but there’s a third option not many people know about. Skip the crowds at the most popular spots and take a refreshing railbike tour instead! Electric-powered and virtually silent, the Skunk Train Redwood Route Railbikes follow historic railroad tracks running through the forests outside Fort Bragg.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sonomacountygazette.com
Happily ever after…?
Five years after the Tubbs Fire. No words can accurately describe the lingering aftermath. Smoke has been wreaking havoc on our lungs for these past years and that’s nothing compared to the psychological impact. High emotions, fear, loss, grief, hypervigilance, destabilization, uncertainty and inevitable worry. Personal traumas get compounded...
marinmommies.com
Just Between Friends Huge Kids' Sale, September 22–25
Come shop until you drop at this fall's huge North Bay Just Between Friends kids' sale at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds' Grace Pavilion in Santa Rosa. Taking place Thursday, September 22 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, Just Between Friends is the North Bay's largest children's and maternity consignment event. Get...
Lake County News
Growing Forward: An economic development summit for the Redwood Coast
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — On Sept. 22 and 23, business leaders and economic development professionals throughout our region will be gathering for the second annual Redwood Coast Region Economic Development Virtual Summit. This two-day virtual economic summit is designed to foster innovative thinking throughout our region of Del Norte,...
KTVU FOX 2
Rain causes mess on area roadways, tree falls on San Jose home
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Pockets of heavy rain blanketed the Bay Area on Sunday, causing a mess on area roadways, while high winds brought some trees. In San Jose, a homeowner faced a close call after a tree came down on his roof. "Fifteen minutes before this happened I was...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFist
Three Santa Rosa Men, Including Aspiring Rapper Who Rapped About Dealing, Busted For Shipping Meth and Fentanyl-Laced Pills Out of State
Three men from the North Bay have been charged by the feds for operating a drug ring that involved shipping pills and methamphetamine across state lines, specifically to central Tennessee. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson, 24, and Ricardo Molinero-Alcarez, 27, were all arraigned in federal court in San Francisco earlier...
sonomacountygazette.com
Is Healdsburg at a tipping point?
Be informed voters. Healdsburg has seven candidates running for three city council seats in November. We will elect two for 4-year seats, and one to fill the 2-year vacancy. The Sept. 14 candidates’ forum was recorded and can be viewed on Facebook’s “Healdsburg 2040” page. The next forum, sponsored by the AAUW, is Oct. 6, 6:30 pm at the Raven Performing Arts Theater. https://www.raventheater.org/index.php?p=48&r=1&e=1119.
sonomacountygazette.com
Napa-based documentary high lights horrors of Roundup
“Have film will travel.” That’s Brian Lilla’s modus operandi or MO. Thanks to Edie Otis — a long time real estate broker and Sonoma County resident — Lilla will travel from his home in Napa to the Rialto Theater in Sebastopol for a once-only benefit screening of his documentary, Children of the Vine, on Oct. 11, 2022. Tickets are $10 (Note: local citizens are coughing up $500 for Lilla to speak). In July, Otis saw the documentary at a fundraiser for Preserve Rural Sonoma County and was so impressed she felt it had to be seen again and again by as wide and as diverse an audience as possible.
Lake County News
Ton of trash picked up in Lake County during 38th annual California Coastal Cleanup Day
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Dozens of volunteers working at sites around Lake County joined tens of thousands of participants in the 38th Annual California Coastal Cleanup Day, the state’s largest annual volunteer event, organized by the California Coastal Commission and held on Sept 17. The California Coastal Commission...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Area rain: lightning strikes reported along Sonoma Coast
(KRON) — Follow our live blog for updates on the Bay Area storm. Sunday, Sept. 18 4: 15 p.m. – NWS reports lightning strikes along the Sonoma Coast Lightning strikes right along the Sonoma Coast about 5-6 miles north of Bodega Bay. Seek a sturdy house or car for shelter & stay inside for at […]
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa, Marin, Sonoma entrepreneurs offer alternative to empty bottles in recycling bin
Feel good about recycling to keep packaging out of landfills or from becoming trash in our oceans?. But according to data from the Environmental Protection Agency, less than 10% of single-use packaging is recycled. That’s a business opportunity: The refill store. And it is one several entrepreneurs in the North Bay are pursuing.
KTVU FOX 2
Rain causes mess on area roadways, wind brings down trees
Wind gusts, some approaching 45 miles per hour, downed trees in Point Reyes, and in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. In Santa Rosa, the wind caused a tree to fall onto a parked car. Santa Rosa Fire says no one was injured.
Lake County News
Heavy rain hits Lake County Monday night
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Thunder, lightning and heavy rain moved across Lake County on Monday evening, causing minor flooding and rock slides in some parts of the county. A lightning storm began at around 7:30 p.m., and shortly after 8 p.m. heavy rain started to fall. Over the course...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Mendocino Voice
Skunk Train’s new boss to save historic Finnish lodge as residence, possible future hall use
FORT BRAGG, CA, 9/19/22 — When the general manager of the Skunk Train was taking a walk in his new hometown of Fort Bragg, he saw something that thrilled his imagination as an archeologist and history buff — the old Eagles Hall. So he bought it. Efstathios Pappas...
sonomastatestar.com
SSU shaken up following earthquake
Sonoma State University students were rattled by a 4.4 earthquake, and subsequent aftershock of 4.3, that happened Tuesday Sept.13 at 6:39p.m. The quake’s epicenter was about two miles north of Santa Rosa. Many students were worried about what could happen next. Some called friends and family to make sure...
newsofthenorthbay.com
RAINFALL TOTALS ACROSS THE NORTH BAY. SHOWERS IN FORECAST.
The wettest spots of the North Bay recorded more than 3 inches of rain from the Sunday-Monday storm. The highest totals came from the mountains and coast of northwestern Sonoma County and Mendocino County, with Gualala well over 3 inches, and Oak Ridge (near Annapolis), Cazadero, Venado, Lake Sonoma, Yorkville and Cloverdale all over 2 inches.
Locals bash SDC plans as too big
The SDC campus needs $100 million in infrastructure upgrades. photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB After the recent release of proposals related to re-using the Sonoma Developmental Center, the public had it's first opportunity Thursday to sound off on plans for a thousand homes, nearly as many jobs and a road connecting Arnold Drive with State Route 12. Sound off they did. Officials tried framing the proposal as optimal, considering the requirements, limitations and financial considerations. Brian Oh is with Permit Sonoma "Everything about this project is a balance. It's a balance of old, it's a balance of new. It's a...
Comments / 0