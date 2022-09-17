ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

Lake County News

Kelseyville Presbyterian to participate in Sept. 24 Pear Festival

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Kelseyville Presbyterian will participate in this year's Pear Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, with something new and different. With 150 years of belonging in the Kelseyville community, the church invites everyone to come by, view the history boards in its Friendship Hall and have a picnic lunch on the front lawn from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
KELSEYVILLE, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Bodega Bay mourns captain’s death

With a sad and heavy heart, I share the passing of Captain Merlin Kolb of Bodega Bay at the young age of 52. He had a dream and was determined to make it a reality. - To own a fishing vessel and to become a Captain on the high seas. Yes, he became Captain Merlin Kolb of Reel Magic Fishing Charters. Seeking the elusive salmon, shy yet aggressive Dungeness crabs or the ling cod that are big-mouthed, feisty, bottom-dwelling fish. I can hear him joking “here little fishy fishy.” Taking children out, teaching them the love of the ocean and how to catch a fish themselves was his mission. Always exhibiting that exuberance typically visible only in children. Captain Merlin performed magic on the high seas. A blue hoochie was his lure of choice but his “Crabby Dance” was infamous. No way could you watch it without busting up or busting a move!
BODEGA BAY, CA
dornob.com

Railbikes: Take a Pedal-Powered Tour Through California’s Ancient Redwood Forests

California’s redwood forests truly have to be seen to be believed. There’s nothing quite like finding yourself among such massive ancient trees, the tallest of which reach jaw-dropping heights of up to 380 feet, the size of a 37-story building. Most tours of the Northern California Coast Redwoods consist of either driving or hiking, but there’s a third option not many people know about. Skip the crowds at the most popular spots and take a refreshing railbike tour instead! Electric-powered and virtually silent, the Skunk Train Redwood Route Railbikes follow historic railroad tracks running through the forests outside Fort Bragg.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sonomacountygazette.com

Happily ever after…?

Five years after the Tubbs Fire. No words can accurately describe the lingering aftermath. Smoke has been wreaking havoc on our lungs for these past years and that’s nothing compared to the psychological impact. High emotions, fear, loss, grief, hypervigilance, destabilization, uncertainty and inevitable worry. Personal traumas get compounded...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
marinmommies.com

Just Between Friends Huge Kids' Sale, September 22–25

Come shop until you drop at this fall's huge North Bay Just Between Friends kids' sale at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds' Grace Pavilion in Santa Rosa. Taking place Thursday, September 22 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, Just Between Friends is the North Bay's largest children's and maternity consignment event. Get...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Lake County News

Growing Forward: An economic development summit for the Redwood Coast

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — On Sept. 22 and 23, business leaders and economic development professionals throughout our region will be gathering for the second annual Redwood Coast Region Economic Development Virtual Summit. This two-day virtual economic summit is designed to foster innovative thinking throughout our region of Del Norte,...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rain causes mess on area roadways, tree falls on San Jose home

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Pockets of heavy rain blanketed the Bay Area on Sunday, causing a mess on area roadways, while high winds brought some trees. In San Jose, a homeowner faced a close call after a tree came down on his roof. "Fifteen minutes before this happened I was...
SAN JOSE, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Is Healdsburg at a tipping point?

Be informed voters. Healdsburg has seven candidates running for three city council seats in November. We will elect two for 4-year seats, and one to fill the 2-year vacancy. The Sept. 14 candidates’ forum was recorded and can be viewed on Facebook’s “Healdsburg 2040” page. The next forum, sponsored by the AAUW, is Oct. 6, 6:30 pm at the Raven Performing Arts Theater. https://www.raventheater.org/index.php?p=48&r=1&e=1119.
HEALDSBURG, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Napa-based documentary high lights horrors of Roundup

“Have film will travel.” That’s Brian Lilla’s modus operandi or MO. Thanks to Edie Otis — a long time real estate broker and Sonoma County resident — Lilla will travel from his home in Napa to the Rialto Theater in Sebastopol for a once-only benefit screening of his documentary, Children of the Vine, on Oct. 11, 2022. Tickets are $10 (Note: local citizens are coughing up $500 for Lilla to speak). In July, Otis saw the documentary at a fundraiser for Preserve Rural Sonoma County and was so impressed she felt it had to be seen again and again by as wide and as diverse an audience as possible.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa, Marin, Sonoma entrepreneurs offer alternative to empty bottles in recycling bin

Feel good about recycling to keep packaging out of landfills or from becoming trash in our oceans?. But according to data from the Environmental Protection Agency, less than 10% of single-use packaging is recycled. That’s a business opportunity: The refill store. And it is one several entrepreneurs in the North Bay are pursuing.
SONOMA, CA
Lake County News

Heavy rain hits Lake County Monday night

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Thunder, lightning and heavy rain moved across Lake County on Monday evening, causing minor flooding and rock slides in some parts of the county. A lightning storm began at around 7:30 p.m., and shortly after 8 p.m. heavy rain started to fall. Over the course...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
sonomastatestar.com

SSU shaken up following earthquake

Sonoma State University students were rattled by a 4.4 earthquake, and subsequent aftershock of 4.3, that happened Tuesday Sept.13 at 6:39p.m. The quake’s epicenter was about two miles north of Santa Rosa. Many students were worried about what could happen next. Some called friends and family to make sure...
SANTA ROSA, CA
newsofthenorthbay.com

RAINFALL TOTALS ACROSS THE NORTH BAY. SHOWERS IN FORECAST.

The wettest spots of the North Bay recorded more than 3 inches of rain from the Sunday-Monday storm. The highest totals came from the mountains and coast of northwestern Sonoma County and Mendocino County, with Gualala well over 3 inches, and Oak Ridge (near Annapolis), Cazadero, Venado, Lake Sonoma, Yorkville and Cloverdale all over 2 inches.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Locals bash SDC plans as too big

The SDC campus needs $100 million in infrastructure upgrades. photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB After the recent release of proposals related to re-using the Sonoma Developmental Center, the public had it's first opportunity Thursday to sound off on plans for a thousand homes, nearly as many jobs and a road connecting Arnold Drive with State Route  12. Sound off they did. Officials tried framing the proposal as optimal, considering the requirements, limitations and financial considerations. Brian Oh is with Permit Sonoma   "Everything about this project is a balance. It's a balance of old, it's a balance of new. It's a...
SONOMA, CA

