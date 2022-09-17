Citizens react to Satsuma’s homecoming curfew

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Satsuma mayor Mark Barlow signed an ordinance placing a curfew for high school students.

The ordinance is only in place for homecoming week, and students are not allowed to be out past midnight. Barlow said the ordinance was created to ensure students’ safety.

“We feel like whatever they’re doing, we don’t need to have them out on school nights in the wee hours in the morning,” said Barlow. “And you know the things that could happen. We just like to prevent major incidents from happening, and that was all of our intent was.”

Barlow told WKRG News 5 that the ordinance was requested by Satsuma City Schools. Satsuma Highschooler Jarrett Brown finds the ordinance strange.

“It’s kinda weird because you should be able to stay longer with your parents and stuff just having fun,” said Brown. “And they just kinda cut it off so yeah.”

Brown believes this curfew was put in place because the city wanted to limit its homecoming tradition of rolling.

Parent Scott Wood thinks the ordinance is reasonable because kids can go out and do their traditions while also getting home at a normal time.

“There’s really no need for them to out after 12 at night, that’s how I feel about it,” said Wood. “I think it’s fine; I think it’s great. I think it’s great the city allows them to do this. But also keep them in check.”

Mayor Barlow said the ordinance has been in place since 2019 before he took office. He said no students violated the ordinance. The ordinance is set to end at 6 a.m. on Sep. 18.

