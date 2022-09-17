Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson predicts Haney beats Lomachenko
By Craig Daly: Shakur Stevenson believes that undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney will beat Vasyl Lomachenko when the time comes for them to battle it out. Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) still needs to take care of his rematch with former unified 135-lb champion George Kamboso Jr next month on October 15th, but that fight is seen as just a formality for the unbeaten champ.
BoxingNews24.com
Andre Ward reacts to Hearn saying Usyk won’t lose a round to Wilder
By Charles Brun: Andre Ward disagrees with promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent comment that the ‘Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder wouldn’t lose a round against IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Ward says Wilder’s right hand will find its mark on Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) at some point in...
BoxingNews24.com
LIVE: Shakur Stevenson vs Conceição ESPN & FITE stream this Friday
The Homecoming: Newark Native Shakur Stevenson to Defend Unified Junior Lightweight Title Against Robson Conceição September 23 at Prudential Center LIVE on ESPN – Lightweight sensation Keyshawn Davis set to return in the co-feature. Brick City’s boxing superstar, Shakur Stevenson, is the junior lightweight king. He’ll soon...
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia has no chance against Tank Davis says Jeff Mayweather
By Chris Williams: Ryan Garcia doesn’t stand any chance at all of beating Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, says Jeff Mayweather. Jeff says Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) will get caught in between punches and will be knocked out by Tank (27-0, 25 KOs), and there won’t be no count.
BoxingNews24.com
Andre Ward wants to see Crawford deal with Spence’s pressure
By Chris Williams: Andre Ward says he wants to see how Terence Crawford deals with the pressure and the power of IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr in their fight on November 19th. Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) has never fought anyone like Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) during...
BoxingNews24.com
“Size wins on the night” – George Groves picks Eubank Jr to defeat Benn
By Barry Holbrook: George Groves feels that the size of Chris Eubank Jr will carry him to victory in his catchweight fight against welterweight Conor Benn on October 8th. Benn has a catchweight of 157 lbs and a 10-lb rehydration clause to give him an edge, but Groves has doubts whether that’ll be enough for him to defeat Eubank Jr.
BoxingNews24.com
Lomachenko thinks Golovkin had “health” problem for Canelo fight
By Craig Daly: Vasyl Lomachenko suspects that Gennadiy Golovkin fought Canelo Alvarez with a “health” problem with his right hand last Saturday night because he ONLY used his left hand throughout the 12-round bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. To be sure, the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-2-1,...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez Continues His Quest To Avoid David Benavidez!
By Vince D’Writer: On Saturday night September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez defended his undisputed super middleweight crown against Gennadiy Gennadyevich Golovkin. The third installment of the rivalry wasn’t as exciting as the previous two meetings, but nevertheless Alvarez was able to immediately take control of the pace of the fight, and in the end he earned a unanimous decision victory.
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez wants Canelo Alvarez to fight Demetrius Andrade next
By Dan Ambrose: Teofimo Lopez says he wants Canelo Alvarez to face former two-division world champion Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade next following his victory over Gennadiy Golovkin last weekend. We saw what happened to Andrade when he attempted to politely ask Canelo for a fight at his post-fight...
BoxingNews24.com
Does Gennadiy Golovkin have anything left at 40?
By Craig Daly: Gennadiy Golovkin revealed last Saturday night that he plans on moving back down to 160 to defend his two titles in that weight class after his disappointing loss to Canelo Alvarez. Despite a bad showing, the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) appeared upbeat about his future, but...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius – Video Preview & Prediction
By Geoffrey Ciani: Coming up on October 15th, in a bout that will be televised on Fox PPV, heavyweight contender Robert Helenius will square off against former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. This is an especially interesting match-up at this particular point in time. You have Wilder coming off his...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez isn’t making improvements says Abel Sanchez
By Brian Webber: Gennadiy Golovkin’s former trainer Abel Sanchez says he sees no improvement in the game of Canelo Alvarez from this fight to his previous one against Dmitry Bivol. Sanchez feels that the 32-year-old Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) has become very repetitive without any “variation.”. Sanchez didn’t...
BoxingNews24.com
Jesse Bam Rodriguez could fight Estrada vs. Chocolatito III winner says Eddie Hearn
By Robert Segal: Eddie Hearn says WBC super flyweight champion Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez could fight the winner of the December 3rd trilogy match between Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez. It would be a huge risk for the 22-year-old Bam Rodriguez (17-0, 11 KOs) because...
BoxingNews24.com
Bob Arum picks Terence Crawford to defeats Errol Spence Jr
By Chris Williams: Top Rank promoter Bob Arum is picking his former fighter Terence Crawford to defeat Errol Spence Jr when they battle for the undisputed welterweight championship on November 19th in Las Vegas. Arum says he feels the 35-year-old Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) is the better fighter than IBF,...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez “can’t age out David Benavidez,” says Paulie Malignaggi
By Sean Jones: Paulie Malignaggi says Canelo Alvarez did a good job of aging Gennadiy Golovkin out until he was an old 40 before fighting him, but he can’t do the same thing against David Benavidez. Malignaggi says Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) can’t age the 25-year-old Benavidez (26-0, 23...
BoxingNews24.com
Maxi Hughes faces Kid Galahad LIVE on DAZN this Saturday
Maxi Hughes has told Kid Galahad to prepare for life after boxing as he defends his IBO World Lightweight title at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand). TICKETS ARE ON SALE FROM THE MOTORPOINT ARENA WEBSITE. Hughes (25-2-2, 5...
BoxingNews24.com
DAZN CONFIRMS 1.06 MILLION BUYS GLOBALLY FOR CANELO VS. GGG III
As Saul “Canelo” Alvarez ultimately outboxed Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin this past weekend to bring one of the most compelling rivalries in sport to an end, DAZN Group has confirmed the Canelo vs. GGG III fight night saw a global audience in the millions, with more than 1.06 million buys generated worldwide including PPV and DAZN subscriptions.
BoxingNews24.com
Joseph Parker planning to KO Joe Joyce on Saturday
By Charles Brun: Joseph Parker says he believes he can KO unbeaten Joe Joyce this Saturday night in their headliner clash at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) notes that Joyce (14-0, 13 KOs) is incredibly easy to hit, and although he can take a good punch, he can be stopped if he gets hit a lot.
BoxingNews24.com
Gilberto Ramirez says Dmitry Bivol not the best he’s faced
By Sean Jones: Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez surprisingly believes WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol isn’t the best fighter he’s faced in the professional ranks. It’s hard to take that comment at face value, given the generally weak opposition Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) has faced during his 13-year-old pro career.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo vs. Golovkin III – DAZN reporting 1.06 million pay-per-view buys
By Dan Ambrose: DAZN is reporting that Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin III did 1.06 million buys worldwide, which is higher than the 550,000 to 575,000 buys reported earlier today by Dan Rafael. Rafael was quick to react to DAZN’s 1.06 million buys number, saying those were “global” numbers. The...
