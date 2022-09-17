ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

BoxingNews24.com

Shakur Stevenson predicts Haney beats Lomachenko

By Craig Daly: Shakur Stevenson believes that undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney will beat Vasyl Lomachenko when the time comes for them to battle it out. Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) still needs to take care of his rematch with former unified 135-lb champion George Kamboso Jr next month on October 15th, but that fight is seen as just a formality for the unbeaten champ.
BoxingNews24.com

Andre Ward reacts to Hearn saying Usyk won’t lose a round to Wilder

By Charles Brun: Andre Ward disagrees with promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent comment that the ‘Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder wouldn’t lose a round against IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Ward says Wilder’s right hand will find its mark on Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) at some point in...
BoxingNews24.com

LIVE: Shakur Stevenson vs Conceição ESPN & FITE stream this Friday

The Homecoming: Newark Native Shakur Stevenson to Defend Unified Junior Lightweight Title Against Robson Conceição September 23 at Prudential Center LIVE on ESPN – Lightweight sensation Keyshawn Davis set to return in the co-feature. Brick City’s boxing superstar, Shakur Stevenson, is the junior lightweight king. He’ll soon...
BoxingNews24.com

Andre Ward wants to see Crawford deal with Spence’s pressure

By Chris Williams: Andre Ward says he wants to see how Terence Crawford deals with the pressure and the power of IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr in their fight on November 19th. Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) has never fought anyone like Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) during...
BoxingNews24.com

“Size wins on the night” – George Groves picks Eubank Jr to defeat Benn

By Barry Holbrook: George Groves feels that the size of Chris Eubank Jr will carry him to victory in his catchweight fight against welterweight Conor Benn on October 8th. Benn has a catchweight of 157 lbs and a 10-lb rehydration clause to give him an edge, but Groves has doubts whether that’ll be enough for him to defeat Eubank Jr.
BoxingNews24.com

Lomachenko thinks Golovkin had “health” problem for Canelo fight

By Craig Daly: Vasyl Lomachenko suspects that Gennadiy Golovkin fought Canelo Alvarez with a “health” problem with his right hand last Saturday night because he ONLY used his left hand throughout the 12-round bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. To be sure, the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-2-1,...
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez Continues His Quest To Avoid David Benavidez!

By Vince D’Writer: On Saturday night September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez defended his undisputed super middleweight crown against Gennadiy Gennadyevich Golovkin. The third installment of the rivalry wasn’t as exciting as the previous two meetings, but nevertheless Alvarez was able to immediately take control of the pace of the fight, and in the end he earned a unanimous decision victory.
BoxingNews24.com

Teofimo Lopez wants Canelo Alvarez to fight Demetrius Andrade next

By Dan Ambrose: Teofimo Lopez says he wants Canelo Alvarez to face former two-division world champion Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade next following his victory over Gennadiy Golovkin last weekend. We saw what happened to Andrade when he attempted to politely ask Canelo for a fight at his post-fight...
BoxingNews24.com

Does Gennadiy Golovkin have anything left at 40?

By Craig Daly: Gennadiy Golovkin revealed last Saturday night that he plans on moving back down to 160 to defend his two titles in that weight class after his disappointing loss to Canelo Alvarez. Despite a bad showing, the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) appeared upbeat about his future, but...
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius – Video Preview & Prediction

By Geoffrey Ciani: Coming up on October 15th, in a bout that will be televised on Fox PPV, heavyweight contender Robert Helenius will square off against former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. This is an especially interesting match-up at this particular point in time. You have Wilder coming off his...
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez isn’t making improvements says Abel Sanchez

By Brian Webber: Gennadiy Golovkin’s former trainer Abel Sanchez says he sees no improvement in the game of Canelo Alvarez from this fight to his previous one against Dmitry Bivol. Sanchez feels that the 32-year-old Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) has become very repetitive without any “variation.”. Sanchez didn’t...
BoxingNews24.com

Bob Arum picks Terence Crawford to defeats Errol Spence Jr

By Chris Williams: Top Rank promoter Bob Arum is picking his former fighter Terence Crawford to defeat Errol Spence Jr when they battle for the undisputed welterweight championship on November 19th in Las Vegas. Arum says he feels the 35-year-old Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) is the better fighter than IBF,...
BoxingNews24.com

Maxi Hughes faces Kid Galahad LIVE on DAZN this Saturday

Maxi Hughes has told Kid Galahad to prepare for life after boxing as he defends his IBO World Lightweight title at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand). TICKETS ARE ON SALE FROM THE MOTORPOINT ARENA WEBSITE. Hughes (25-2-2, 5...
BoxingNews24.com

DAZN CONFIRMS 1.06 MILLION BUYS GLOBALLY FOR CANELO VS. GGG III

As Saul “Canelo” Alvarez ultimately outboxed Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin this past weekend to bring one of the most compelling rivalries in sport to an end, DAZN Group has confirmed the Canelo vs. GGG III fight night saw a global audience in the millions, with more than 1.06 million buys generated worldwide including PPV and DAZN subscriptions.
BoxingNews24.com

Joseph Parker planning to KO Joe Joyce on Saturday

By Charles Brun: Joseph Parker says he believes he can KO unbeaten Joe Joyce this Saturday night in their headliner clash at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) notes that Joyce (14-0, 13 KOs) is incredibly easy to hit, and although he can take a good punch, he can be stopped if he gets hit a lot.
BoxingNews24.com

Gilberto Ramirez says Dmitry Bivol not the best he’s faced

By Sean Jones: Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez surprisingly believes WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol isn’t the best fighter he’s faced in the professional ranks. It’s hard to take that comment at face value, given the generally weak opposition Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) has faced during his 13-year-old pro career.
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo vs. Golovkin III – DAZN reporting 1.06 million pay-per-view buys

By Dan Ambrose: DAZN is reporting that Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin III did 1.06 million buys worldwide, which is higher than the 550,000 to 575,000 buys reported earlier today by Dan Rafael. Rafael was quick to react to DAZN’s 1.06 million buys number, saying those were “global” numbers. The...
