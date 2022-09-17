Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution PressLos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia ThompsonOrange, CA
NBC Los Angeles
Seventh Teen Ingested Pills Linked to Death of Bernstein HS Student, LAPD Says
A seventh teen was a ‘victim’ of ingesting pills believed to be linked to the death last week of a 15-year-old girl who was a student at Bernstein High School in Hollywood, the LAPD said Tuesday. The latest incident happened over the weekend, an LAPD official confirmed, but...
Complex
PnB Rock Murder Investigators Reportedly Looking Into Possibility of ‘Known Enemies’ Being Responsible
The ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of PnB Rock earlier this month is now moving in multiple directions at once, local police sources have claimed. Early Wednesday, TMZ shared a report citing LAPD sources in which it was claimed that one potential direction centers on learning more about potential “known enemies.” Specifically, investigators in the case are alleged to be looking deeply into Atlanta and Philadelphia. The latter, of course, was Rock’s hometown.
NBC Los Angeles
Armed Robber Opens Fire in 7-Eleven Heist Near Downtown LA
An armed robber who fired two shots inside a 7-Eleven near downtown Los Angeles during a heist earlier this month is sought by police. In security camera video from the Westlake area store, a man in a blue and gray Dodgers hooded sweatshirt can be seen struggling with a plastic shield in front of the store counter as he waved the handgun around during the Sept. 13 robbery.
Two People Shot in South Los Angeles
Two people are in the hospital Wednesday after being shot in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood in South Los Angeles.
Good Samaritans thwart alleged near-sexual assault on teen in California grocery store bathroom
A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to sexually assault a teenage girl inside a Southern California grocery store bathroom, officials said. The as-yet-unnamed 39-year-old suspect followed the teen victim into the bathroom at a Whittier Stater Bros. around 2 p.m. Sunday and then locked the bathroom door, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told FOX 11.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Pleads Not Guilty in Arson Fire at Historic South LA Church
A 23-year-old man pleaded not guilty Wednesday in connection with an arson fire that destroyed a historic church in South Los Angeles and left three firefighters injured. Carlos Francisco Diaz is charged with two counts of arson of a structure and one count of arson of a property, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
Inglewood man convicted of killing woman and her dog then setting fire to her apartment
An Inglewood man has been convicted of stabbing and killing his ex and setting her Pomona apartment on fire in 2019. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Monday that Chaumon Wayan Tyner, 53, of Inglewood was convicted of one count of first-degree murder, one count of cruelty to an animal and one count […]
Family of student killed during film shoot files wrongful death lawsuit against USC
The family of a Chapman University cinematography student, who died during a USC student film shoot, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against USC and two of its students.
Police search Compton neighborhood after downtown LA robbery, shooting leads to pursuit
A valet was shot during a robbery and shooting in downtown Los Angeles that led to a pursuit that ended in Compton, where police have four people in custodyLAPD officers responding to a report of a robbery in the 900 block of South Broadway heard gunshots as they were arrived at about 2:45 a.m. Several suspects trying to drive off in a black BMW shot at officers, who gave chase.The chase led to the 900 block of West Piru Street in Compton, where the suspects abandoned the vehicle. An LAPD sergeant in Compton said that three suspects were in custody,...
NBC Los Angeles
Police Search for Driver After Pursuit in Downtown LA
Multiple police agencies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the LA area when the driver ran into a light pole and abandoned the car in downtown LA. The car was suspected to have been a gray Jeep. No patrol units were behind the vehicle due to the dangerous...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting erupts in Compton near high school
COMPTON, Calif. – A shooting was reported in Compton that left one injured Sept. 18. According to the Citizen app, a man was shot near a backpack giveaway at Dominguez High School. The only description of the suspect was that they were an “armed man” who fled on foot....
Mother shares warning after son dies of drug overdose at San Bernardino music festival
A heartbroken mother is sharing a warning for other parents after her son died of an apparent drug overdose at a popular music festival in San Bernardino.
Inglewood Man Convicted of Murdering Woman in Pomona
An Inglewood man was convicted today of fatally stabbing a woman he had briefly dated and killing her dog before setting fire to her Pomona apartment about 3 1/2 years ago.
2urbangirls.com
Four suspects arrested in DTLA gang-related shooting
LOS ANGELES – A gang-related shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday left one person hospitalized and four suspects in custody following a police chase, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2:45 a.m. near Olympic Boulevard and Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded person, described...
Man Who Lost Wife and Daughter in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Settles All Claims over Los Angeles County Photos for Nearly $20 Million
The widower who was awarded $15 million along with Vanessa Bryant for Los Angeles County’s mishandling of photos of human remains from the helicopter crash that killed his wife and daughter will settle all claims against the county for an additional total of nearly $5 million. Christopher Chester‘s $19.95...
NBC Los Angeles
Brush Fire in Shadow Hills Neighborhood Grows to 107 Acres
A small brush fire broke out near the Shadow Hills area of Los Angeles, scorching 107 acres as firefighters worked to get the flames under control. The fire first sparked around 1:31 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The cause of the fire is unknown, but light winds helped it spread.
foxla.com
Son of former 'Real Housewives' star sentenced to 2 years for drug charges
SANTA ANA, Calif. - The son of a former cast member of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," Josh Waring — who was convicted of a shooting in Costa Mesa — pleaded guilty Monday to drug charges and immediately sentenced to two years in prison. The 33-year-old pleaded...
glendaleca.gov
Glendale Police Department, California
Male Illegally Parked in Handicap Stall Arrested for Carrying Loaded Firearm in Public. Just before 9:30 p.m. on September 16, 2022, a Glendale PD patrol officer observed a vehicle parked in a handicap stall without a handicap placard in a parking lot on the 4500 block of San Fernando Rd. The officer approached the vehicle and observed 26-year-old Raymond Maldonado of Glendale rolling marijuana inside of the vehicle. Maldonado became extremely uncooperative during the contact, and assisting units arrived. Officers learned that Maldonado was on active post release community supervision (PRCS) and had prior arrests for firearm possession. Maldonado attempted to flee in his vehicle but was quickly blocked in by patrol units. After several minutes of communicating with Maldonado, he exited his vehicle and was arrested. A vehicle search produced a loaded firearm, methamphetamine, and a broken methamphetamine pipe. Maldonado was booked for numerous charges including carrying a loaded firearm in public, possessing a controlled substance while armed, and controlled substance paraphernalia.
NBC Los Angeles
Demand Issued in LAUSD Labor Day Weekend Ransomware Attack, District Says
Hackers have made a ransom demand following a ransomware attack earlier this month that targeted the Los Angeles Unified School District, the district confirmed Tuesday. Details about the ransom demand and what kind of information, if any, the hackers might be holding were not disclosed. The nation's second-largest school district confirmed the ransom demand, first reported by the Los Angeles Times, to NBCLA.
foxla.com
Oxnard teen charged with murdering 14-year-old
OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard teenager has been charged with murdering a 14-year-old boy in the city last week, according to the Oxnard Police Department. Fifteen-year-old Juventino Mejia of Oxnard was arrested Sunday, and charged with the Sept. 12 murder of 14-year-old Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez. The shooting happened around 7:45...
