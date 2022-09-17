Male Illegally Parked in Handicap Stall Arrested for Carrying Loaded Firearm in Public. Just before 9:30 p.m. on September 16, 2022, a Glendale PD patrol officer observed a vehicle parked in a handicap stall without a handicap placard in a parking lot on the 4500 block of San Fernando Rd. The officer approached the vehicle and observed 26-year-old Raymond Maldonado of Glendale rolling marijuana inside of the vehicle. Maldonado became extremely uncooperative during the contact, and assisting units arrived. Officers learned that Maldonado was on active post release community supervision (PRCS) and had prior arrests for firearm possession. Maldonado attempted to flee in his vehicle but was quickly blocked in by patrol units. After several minutes of communicating with Maldonado, he exited his vehicle and was arrested. A vehicle search produced a loaded firearm, methamphetamine, and a broken methamphetamine pipe. Maldonado was booked for numerous charges including carrying a loaded firearm in public, possessing a controlled substance while armed, and controlled substance paraphernalia.

GLENDALE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO