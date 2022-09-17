Bulgarian cult-loved accessories brand BY FAR has launched a new fragrance collection titled “Daydreams,” featuring model and reality star Kendall Jenner. The new BY FAR perfume collection comprises seven dream-inducing refillable Eau de Parfums, such as “Daydream of a Splash,” “Daydream of Passing Clouds,” “Daydream of a Bing Queen,” ‘Daydream of a Rose Garden,” ‘Daydream of a Love Trance,” “Daydream of a Hopscotch,” and ‘Daydream of Someone I Knew,” all categorized as a colorful olfactory experience. BY FAR has reimagined the model to the traditional fragrance approach with charms to work as a bag or jean bracelet to carry up to 20 mL of perfume. Each case is fully customizable with the six colorways available and can also be purchased in a pre-designed version as well.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO