New York weather man loses job after someone leaked webcam pictures to boss and momAuthor Ed AndersonNew York City, NY
Fast Food Chains Could Lose The Right To Do Business In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Road to the Ring: A New Sports Combat League is Coming to North AmericaAlexandra GrossNew York City, NY
Hypebae
Sophie Turner’s Sultry Old Hollywood Eyeshadow Was Made for Fall Date Nights
Let’s finally embrace that summer is practically over on the U.S. side. While it may be a sad occasion for some, for those who caught Sophie Turner‘s auburn-revenge colored tresses and deeply intense smokey eyes, it’s a time to be alive as most of us are looking for the latest fall hair and makeup inspiration.
Hypebae
Jennifer Lopez’s Slicked-Back Braided Updo Is Major Y2K Glam
Jennifer Lopez, also known as ‘Jenny from the block,’ has been around a few glam corners in her years, so when she serves us an organic throwback hair, makeup and nail moment, we’re paying attention. Lopez recently sported a braided bun that screamed Y2K and perfectly matched...
Hypebae
Fall 2022 Hair Update: Shay Mitchell Rules Autumn With "Apple Cider" Hair Color
Shay Mitchell may be one of the original expensive brunettes, but every now and then, we all need a new hairdo, a new cut, a new color — and that’s just what Mitchell did, showing off her new auburn shade at the Fendi show during Milan Fashion Week.
Hypebae
Verdy Shares Sneak Peek at BLACKPINK Merch for 'BORN PINK'
It seems like BLACKPINK has special merch for their latest album BORN PINK, with Verdy taking to Instagram to tease his latest collaboration with the K-pop group. The Girls Don’t Cry founder shared a sneak peek on his Instagram Stories, featuring a black T-shirt with “BORN PINK” text in a light pink shade, arriving in his signature font. Complete with a THEBLACKLABEL logo tag, the back of the garment highlights the album’s tracklist, from “Pink Venom” to “Ready For Love.” While not much information is available as of now, the images suggest that the tee was made for a private listening party that took place on September 14, and is accompanied by a matching tote bag, cap and badges.
Hypebae
Ciara Is Ahead of Fall Trends With Pumpkin Pureé Hair Color
One thing we can always count on from Ciara is always to serve us the hottest hair moments. After sporting an edgy mullet style blowout for New York Fashion Week, she has switched her look to a pumpkin pureé hair color, recently revealed on her Instagram. From what we...
Hypebae
Zaya Wade’s Half-up Ponytail Will Make You Miss the '90s
Much like her stepmom, Gabrielle Union, Zaya Wade is also known to pull looks in the beauty department. Zaya recently showcased her latest half-up hairstyle for her partnership with Tiffany & Co., and we’re obsessed. A series of photos on Instagram show the muse in a roundup of self-shot...
Hypebae
Adam Levine Admits To Cheating in a Resurfaced Interview From 2009
Amid Adam Levine‘s cheating allegation drama, fans are dissecting his past. The Maroon 5 vocalist admitted he’s previously cheated in a resurfaced interview from 2009. “Instinctively, monogamy is not in our genetic makeup,” the then 29-year-old singer told Cosmopolitan at the time. “People cheat. I have cheated. And you know what? There is nothing worse than the feeling of doing it.”
Hypebae
Doja Cat Says Her Next Album Will Be Purely R&B
Doja Cat is ready to change up her music. The singer-slash-rapper took to Twitter recently to reveal her upcoming album will be strictly R&B. “I’m doing an R&B album,” she wrote. “Straight R&B and no rap at all.”. When it comes to music, Doja likes has no...
Hypebae
GOOMHEO Heads to a "Dystopian Beach" for SS23
London-based designer GOOMHEO has unveiled her Spring/Summer 2023 collection just in time for Fashion Week. Titled “Dystopian Beach,” the range is described to be an “apocalyptic fever dream” with the creative’s fluid approach to men’s fashion. The South Korean designer, a Central Saint Martins...
Hypebae
Simone Rocha Debuts a Playful and Ethereal Menswear Range for SS23
Irish-born designer Simone Rocha took her Spring/Summer 2023 collection to court for London Fashion Week. Held at the historic grounds of The Old Bailey, the presentation featured a selection of ethereal and characterful pieces which also included her first fully-formed menswear collection. Embodying the contrast of sensitivity, masculinity, strength and...
Hypebae
Glossier Drops New Generation G Shade Extensions
Glossier gave its Generation G lipsticks an upgrade for fall, adding three new shades to the collection. An original Glossier favorite, Generation G is a sheer, matte lipstick inspired by a behind-the-scenes makeup artist tip that requires lipstick application, blotting, re-application and reblotting until it’s perfectly blended and looks effortless. The diffused pigment adapts to your natural lip tone and includes a buildable formula that is nourishing and non-cracking with each swipe. The three new shades joining the six existing hues of the Gen G portfolio are “Fuzz,” a rosy taupe. “Malt,” a rich cinnamon-bear brown and “Punch,” a perfect bright rosy red that adds a blotted look to the lips. A pro tip is to apply one swipe for a subtle wash of color or two to three swipes for increased payoff.
Hypebae
BY FAR Welcomes You to Experience a Cosmic "DayDream" With New Fragrance Collection
Bulgarian cult-loved accessories brand BY FAR has launched a new fragrance collection titled “Daydreams,” featuring model and reality star Kendall Jenner. The new BY FAR perfume collection comprises seven dream-inducing refillable Eau de Parfums, such as “Daydream of a Splash,” “Daydream of Passing Clouds,” “Daydream of a Bing Queen,” ‘Daydream of a Rose Garden,” ‘Daydream of a Love Trance,” “Daydream of a Hopscotch,” and ‘Daydream of Someone I Knew,” all categorized as a colorful olfactory experience. BY FAR has reimagined the model to the traditional fragrance approach with charms to work as a bag or jean bracelet to carry up to 20 mL of perfume. Each case is fully customizable with the six colorways available and can also be purchased in a pre-designed version as well.
Hypebae
Ye Is the Latest Star to Officially Join TikTok
Kanye West AKA Ye has made his TikTok debut. The rapper joined the social media platform on September 18, got verified and quickly gained thousands of followers. Ye also uploaded his very first video, which consists of him filming during a car ride as his song “Selah” from his 2019 Jesus Is King album plays in the background.
Hypebae
Anya Taylor-Joy Joins Jaeger-LeCoultre as New Brand Ambassador
Anya Taylor-Joy is the newest brand ambassador of Swiss watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre. The Queen’s Gambit star is joining the label with a new campaign and short video titled A Call of the Heart, which features the actor being welcomed into La Grande Maison through a phone call. The film references a key moment in the history of the brand, when Jacques-David LeCoultre made a phone call in 1903 to the Parisian watchmaker Edmond Jaeger to build an ultra-thin watch movement that eventually led to the creation of the Jaeger-LeCoultre brand.
Hypebae
"Body Checking" Is the Latest Fad All Over TikTok and It Needs to End
There are many interesting sides to TikTok, especially for beauty lovers who do those late-night deep dives for the latest makeup hacks, trends, skincare and even body care tips. However, lately, a fad of “body checking” has been dominating ‘for you pages,’ raising concerns. Coming in...
Hypebae
Giu Giu Unveils Colorful Knitwear in SS23 "La Force Vitale" Collection
Los Angeles- and Paris-based knitwear label Giu Giu is back with a new collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season as a continuation of its Fall/Winter 2022 range that explored the concept of death. Titled “La Force Vitale,” or “Life Force” in French, takes inspiration from designer Giuliana Leila Raggiani’s trip...
Hypebae
Saint Laurent and Sebago Drop Duo of Animal Print Loafers
Creative director Anthony Vaccarello brings his vision for Saint Laurent into a collaborative effort with Sebago, the creators of some of the most recognizable boat shoes ever made. Vaccarello’s spin on the Docksides are clad in animal prints, in classic zebra and leopard motifs. Texture-wise the pairs boast what the...
Hypebae
London Fashion Week SS23: Day 4 Highlights
Day three of London Fashion Week‘s Spring/Summer 2023 showcase came to a close after Christopher Kane took guests to Camden’s Roundhouse and Simone Rocha made her fully-fledged menswear debut. The fourth and final day of LFW kicked off with a number of impressive showcases from emerging talent, from Central Saint Martins graduate Susan Fang to body-inclusive NEWGEN designer Sinead O’Dwyer.
Hypebae
Balenciaga Drops Futuristic Mold Closed Clogs
Balenciaga welcomes a new addition to its footwear line with the release of the Mold Closed clogs. Following the debut of the Pool Closed Slide, the luxury label crafted a breathable and lightweight option in the form of a futuristic slip-on design. The latest offering is comprised of small cutouts...
