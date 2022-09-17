News10NBC Investigates: Webster couple victimized in check scheme involving Monroe County Clerk’s Office

Read full article on original website
Y Rosemary R E
4d ago
yupe we're is the person with the ideas.big dummy.they all need to go to jail stealing money
Reply
4
Related
NY Attorney General: RPD sergeant murdered Rochester 911 phone operator
"Following a thorough and comprehensive investigation, including review of physical evidence, forensic evidence, and video surveillance footage," OSI confirmed Williams murdered Jordan in her home before taking his own life a few hours later," representatives stated.
WHEC TV-10
Wayne County man charged with forcible touching of a child
WOLCOTT, N.Y. — A man from Wayne County, David Jones Jr., was charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child on Tuesday. He is accused of inappropriately touching a teen at a home on April 22nd in Wolcott. Jones was taken to the Wayne County jail for arraignment.
York man arrested, charged for terroristic threat against Governor’s Office
On September 9 at around 4 p.m., Sheriff's deputies responded to Federal Road in the Town of York for the report of a threat made towards the governor's office.
WHEC TV-10
AG releases report on death of Janet Jordan
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York State Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation released a report on Wednesday on the death of Janet Jordan. The AG says off-duty RPD Officer Sergeant Melvin Williams murdered Janet Jordan, and then took his own life. According to the report, on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
Man arrested for stealing purse of 82-year-old at North Goodman Street church
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — You might recall Rochester police asking for your help to find the man in these photos. He has now been found and arrested. 34-year-old Jose Cruz Jr. is accused of stealing the purse of an 82-year-old woman at a church on North Goodman Street on Sept. 1.
WHEC TV-10
Law enforcement investigating reports of glass jars being thrown at cars in Seneca County
OVID, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating several reports of glass jars being thrown at moving vehicles in Lodi and Ovid. The third incident was reported on Sept. 17 on Route 96 in Ovid. Deputies say the victim veered off the road...
Man arrested after robbing 82-year-old in Rochester
The 34-year-old was transported to Monroe County Jail and officials say he is expected to be arraigned late Wednesday morning.
WHEC TV-10
Police arrest man for early September shooting on Sherman Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police have arrested Richard Davis, 28, for a non-fatal shooting on Sherman Street that happened on September 12. Davis is facing assault and weapons charges. The Rochester Police Department said Davis had a handgun that carried 16 bullets when authorities arrested him during a traffic stop on North Union Street.
Man arrested after attempting to steal electronics from Walmart in Warsaw
A Rochester man is facing charges after attempting to steal over $3,500 worth of electronics from Walmart in Warsaw, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.
Geneva man sentenced to 210 months in prison for cocaine trafficking
Brumfield was convicted in 2006 and 2012 of felony charges and was prohibited from possessing firearms.
WHEC TV-10
Mount Morris man facing felony charges after threatening others with gun
LEICESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Mount Morris resident on felony weapons charges. On Sept. 9, deputies responded to an address on Kingston Road in the town of Leicester for the report of a male with a gun and threatening others.
Police identify 19-year-old killed in Wayne County stabbing
Williamson, N.Y. — Police on Tuesday released the name of a teen killed after a stabbing in Wayne County Friday. Arthur Edick, 19, was stabbed in the abdomen during an argument in the town of Williamson, state troopers said in a news release. He was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Suspect sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2021 daylight shooting in Rochester
Prosecutors say the man fired at least eight shots at an individual after a verbal altercation on St. Paul Street.
WHEC TV-10
A home health care aide arrested in Livingston County
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A home health care aide has been arrested in Livingston County. The sheriff’s office says the victim, who is physically disabled, contacted them from Noyes Hospital in Dansville. Deputies say 35-year-old Brandi Spearance didn’t give the victim the day-to-day care he needed this April...
WHEC TV-10
Driver charged with DWI after overnight crash in Gates
GATES, N.Y. — A driver is charged with a DWI after a one-car crash at the intersection of Chili Avenue and Buell Road in Gates. Our cameras captured the scene at around 12:30 a.m. Gates police said the driver involved in the crash got into another car after the crash. The other car came to the scene to see if the driver was ok.
Gunfire hits occupied Rochester house, infant nearly struck
Officials say responding officers were called to the 400 block of Lake View Park around 1 a.m. for a Shot Spotter activation and several citizen calls.
WHEC TV-10
Convicted felon arrested in Webster accused of shooting woman, boy
WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A convicted felon is in jail tonight, accused of shooting a woman and a boy in Webster. Trevon Whitfield, 28, is facing several charges including assault. Webster police told us Monday night that the shooting happened around 10 a.m. Saturday morning at a home on...
13 WHAM
Convicted felon arrested following weekend shooting in Webster
Webster, N.Y. — Webster Police have arrested a convicted felon after two people were shot at Kircher Park on Saturday. Around 10:00 a.m., police were notified that a woman and a male teenager were dropped off at Rochester General Hospital with gunshot wounds; police say their injuries are non-life threatening.
DWI charges for Rochester man in police chase, crash on Genesee St.
The driver of the fleeing truck refused medical treatment, was issued an appearance ticket and released.
2 injured in Webster shooting, suspect arrested
Investigators learned the two had been shot on Kircher Park in the Village of Webster.
Comments / 5