News10NBC Investigates: Webster couple victimized in check scheme involving Monroe County Clerk’s Office

GATES, N.Y. — A driver is charged with a DWI after a one-car crash at the intersection of Chili Avenue and Buell Road in Gates. Our cameras captured the scene at around 12:30 a.m. Gates police said the driver involved in the crash got into another car after the crash. The other car came to the scene to see if the driver was ok.

GATES, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO