Cleveland News - Fox 8
Timing on tonight’s severe weather risk
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Breezy and very warm conditions are expected before the front moves in. Unfortunately, that added heat will fuel the potential for a few strong to severe storms later tonight. Mainly after 5 PM and in our southern and southeastern communities until 9 PM. The Storm Prediction...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Beautiful day, but several rain chances are coming
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A fantastic day today with abundant sunshine and dry conditions. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s during the afternoon. There are multiple opportunities for rain/storms over the next two days. The first will be tonight. Widespread rain/storms slowly tapering by mid-morning Wednesday....
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fall is coming: Possible severe storms, dramatic temp drop on the way
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A comfortably warm evening as a few high clouds continue to build into the region. Showers and storms will continue to move in overnight with a loud morning commute on Wednesday. Chance for a few stronger thunderstorms with gusty conditions but not expecting much of a...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
‘Hybrid’ Hair Styles on trend for Fall & Winter
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — What kinds of hair styles and colors are we seeing trend for Fall? Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton gets all of the looks from stylist extraordinaire John Anthony from JaViv Uptown Hair. Kenny is showcasing the upcoming hair trends at Sapphire Creek Winery & Gardens.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
It’s the season! How to make Amish Apple Crisp
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s Apple Season in Northeast Ohio and country chef Lee Ann Miller has a wonderful Apple Crisp recipe to celebrate the season. Fox 8’s Kristi Capel learned how easy it is to make this delicious sweet treat. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is also very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her here.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Show Info: September 21, 2022
Upgrade your home with new floors from 50 Floor! Use the promo code “New Day Cleveland” for $100 off your order. Treat-making parties! Learn more about The Bom by visiting them online. Dodd’s Hillcrest Orchards. All about apples! Dodd’s Hillcrest Orchards is located on Telegraph Road in...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
What’s on the menu at Cleveland’s first quesadilla food truck
(WJW) – How does a quesadilla stuffed with Texas-style barbecue sound? The Proper Pig Smokehouse launched its quesadilla truck in the spring of this year. Find where you can grab dinner from Desperados Quesadillas here.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Missing: Tyresha Little
CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry need your help to find the missing. Tyresha Little, 40, has been missing from Cleveland since Aug. 25, 2022. Anyone with information should call 216-623-3138.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
All About Apples
All about apples! Dodd’s Hillcrest Orchards is located on Telegraph Road in Amherst.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Ovarian Cancer Awareness
Ovarian Cancer Awareness! Dr. DeBernardo from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Euclid police investigating after baby allegedly overdoses twice in two days
EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police are investigating after a 16-month-old girl allegedly overdosed twice in two days. “Her life has barely begun and already she has been treated two times for overdoses. We are very concerned,” said Euclid Police Captain Jeff Cutwright. According to Euclid police reports...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Ohio school board member censured after calling out alleged dress code violations
Chardon School Board member Todd Albright said he stood with school officials and pointed out violations as students walked by. The board president said members set but do not enforce policy and have no say over student attire after school is over.
