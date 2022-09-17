His driver’s license was suspended, but he had 27 others along with 27 Social Security cards that were all fake, so Margate Police said they arrested him. Junior Augustin Jeudy, 31, was driving a gray Dodge Charger at about 8:18 p.m. Saturday when he was pulled over in the 5500 block of Atlantic Boulevard for having tinted windows that were too dark, police said.

