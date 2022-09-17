Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Man faces charges for ‘stealing’ homes in Broward with deed scam
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man who stands accused of stealing houses from property owners in Broward County and defrauding the buyers with fraudulent deeds is facing criminal charges Wednesday. Christine McFarland is the legitimate owner of a home she purchased in 2014 in Fort Lauderdale, but Roosevelt Permenter...
flkeysnews.com
Florida Keys cops say a thief used a personal watercraft to commit a crime
Call it the perfect Florida Keys crime. A suspect on a personal watercraft stealing fishing equipment from a docked boat. Police say that’s what happened and arrested a Coral Gables man. He’s accused of using a waterbike to steal from a vessel. Frank Alexander Pena, 22, was released...
OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Realtor Anne Sturgis Arrested In Delray Beach
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Real Estate Agent Anne Sturgis is in jail early Wednesday morning following her arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Sturgis was arrested for DUI back in April of 2021. She was additionally charged with reckless driving. Through […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
iheart.com
Man threatens cousins after they evict his sister from their Florida home
Fort Lauderdale, FL - A South Florida man was arrested after threatening his cousins at gunpoint after they evicted his sister from their home. Carlin Daronte Jacobs was arrested by police after confronting two cousins outside of their home on the 2600 block of Northwest 14th Street in Fort Lauderdale last week.
WSVN-TV
Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony added to Brady List
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more controversy. On Tuesday, Tony was added to the Brady List, a list kept by prosecutors of Broward law enforcement officials who could be perceived as having credibility issues. The list includes officers who were convicted of crimes...
Click10.com
Federal agents seeking help from public to find mail thief in Sunrise
SUNRISE, Fla. – More people are coming forward following an exclusive Local 10 News story about a man stealing mail and packages in Broward County. Residents of the same Sunrise neighborhood are upset about the crimes that keep happening over and over. “Our officers are on the lookout for...
Click10.com
Police: Man initially thought to be victim was actually aggressor in shooting outside Miami-Dade bar
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who Miami-Dade police initially thought was one of several victims in a shooting that occurred over the weekend in northwest Miami-Dade, was the aggressor, authorities confirmed. Kijuan Sears, 30, faces numerous charges, including attempted murder, perjury, tampering with physical evidence, and discharging a...
iheart.com
Driver caught with dozens of fake licenses and social security cards
Margate, FL - Police arrested a 31-year-old man after finding dozens of fake licenses and social security cards during a traffic stop in South Florida on Saturday. Junior Augustin Jeudy was arrested following a traffic stop on the 5500 block of Atlantic Boulevard for having tinted windows that were too dark.
Miami New Times
Broward Sheriff's Office Wants $200,000 From Forfeiture Fund to Buy More Rifles
South Florida police departments are evidently eager to stock up on high-powered firearms before year's end. In early September, New Times reported the Miami Police Department was seeking $37,000 to buy five guns to replace its aging sniper rifle arsenal. The Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) is now requesting $200,000 from...
Click10.com
Broward mother pleads for help to find son’s killer, announces lawsuit against store
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The mother of a man shot and killed at a Fort Lauderdale convenience store in March shared a plea for help finding the suspect and announced a lawsuit against the store where the murder took place. Fort Lauderdale resident Steven Black, 34, was gunned down...
Click10.com
Parkland shooter’s brother says he pulled out of testifying due to ‘harassment,’ plans to sue county
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The brother of the Parkland school shooter pulled out of voluntarily testifying in his brother’s defense in his ongoing death penalty trial owing to “years of harassment” by Broward County and intends to sue the county, he said in a social media post.
NBC Miami
Tamarac Man Claiming to be Sovereign American National Arrested
A Tamarac resident was claiming to be a Sovereign American National, with his fake license plate reading Moorish Nobility Sovereign National, but he was arrested anyway for threatening deputies, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Tucorrie Wilton Chichester, 38, was driving a green Ford Focus with dark tinted windows...
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Armed Threats in Broward After Sister Evicted
A 33-year-old Fort Lauderdale man is accused of repeatedly threatening a couple of cousins at gunpoint after his sister was evicted from their home. Carlin Daronte Jacobs allegedly confronted the pair about 1 p.m. Sept. 12 outside their home in the 2600 block of Northwest 14 Street. According to the...
NBC Miami
Margate Man Caught with Fake Driver's Licenses, Social Security Cards, Real Drugs: Police
His driver’s license was suspended, but he had 27 others along with 27 Social Security cards that were all fake, so Margate Police said they arrested him. Junior Augustin Jeudy, 31, was driving a gray Dodge Charger at about 8:18 p.m. Saturday when he was pulled over in the 5500 block of Atlantic Boulevard for having tinted windows that were too dark, police said.
thewestsidegazette.com
Milestone for Miami: First Haitian American Nominee for U.S. Attorney
Miami attorney Markenzy Lapointe, a former U.S. Marine and federal prosecutor who was raised in Haiti and Liberty City, was nominated Thursday by President Joe Biden to become the next U.S. attorney in South Florida. If confirmed by the Senate, Lapointe, 54, would become the first Black lawyer to serve...
Click10.com
Feds: 3 men took migrants hostage, held them for ransom at Hialeah ‘stash house’
HIALEAH, Fla. – A federal grand jury indicted three men Thursday, after prosecutors accused them of smuggling Cuban migrants to a Hialeah “stash house,” where they were held for a $15,000 ransom. Prosecutors allege that Didier Perez Perez, Lester Leyniel Soca Diaz and Yoandy Alonso were part...
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale condo residents fed up with management over lack of security amid crime increase
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Residents of an upscale high-rise in Fort Lauderdale say they are fed up with the uptick in crime inside their building. Those people are on edge, with some even telling Local 10 News wanting to break their lease. The increase in crime has happened at...
NBC Miami
Man Who was Caught on Camera Shooting Up Lauderhill Fire Rescue Truck Arrested: Police
A man who was caught on camera shooting up a Lauderhill Fire Rescue truck last week has been arrested, police said. Jermaine Shennett, 41, was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm on an emergency medical provider, Lauderhill Police officials said. Officials said three emergency medical...
Complex
Attorneys for Parkland School Shooter Want Judge Removed From Case
Attorneys for the Parkland school shooter are pushing for the judge in his case to be removed. Per a report from the Associated Press, citing a motion from the Broward County Public Defender’s Office, attorneys for Nikolas Cruz—who last year pleaded guilty in connection with murdering 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida—have asked for Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to remove herself from the murder case.
NBC Miami
Authorities Investigating Shooting on I-95 in Miami-Dade
Authorities are investigating after someone in an SUV opened fire on another driver on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade Monday morning. Florida Highway Patrol officials said a woman was behind the wheel of a BMW sedan heading northbound on I-95 near Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV opened fire.
