ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesville, NC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
my40.tv

Coats American to close Hendersonville plant, lay off 51 workers

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Coats American Inc. plans to lay off 51 workers, then close its facility in Hendersonville. Henderson County Manager John Mitchell said county officials were notified last week about the closure by a WARN letter. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act is a federal...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Kids in the Creek program teaches Haywood students importance of water quality

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County middle school students got to splash around in a creek Wednesday, all while learning the importance of water quality. The Kids in the Creek program is hosted by Haywood Waterways Association in Waynesville. The purpose is to expose eighth-grade students to hands-on activities that raise awareness of the importance of clean water and the issues that could degrade water quality.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

ADA ramps added to downtown Waynesville sidewalks

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — First, it was fresh pavement for Waynesville’s Main Street. Now, it's ADA (American with Disabilities Act) compliant ramps for the sidewalks along a short section of Church Street. Crews were busy Monday and Tuesday installing the ramps. A short section of Church Street was...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waynesville, NC
Waynesville, NC
Lifestyle
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Lake Glenville is a Hidden Gem in Western NC

Lake Glenville in Jackson County, NC is truly a hidden gem, perfect for families especially who love the outdoors, and a peaceful retreat away from our busy lives. Thanks Jackson County, North Carolina for inviting us to spend a weekend at Lake Glenville. The Cashiers area of Western North Carolina...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frogs#Homelessness#Food Drink#Frog Level Brewing Co#Morgan Crisp
my40.tv

More bike lanes coming to downtown Asheville this fall

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downtown Asheville is getting more bike lanes this fall. The lanes will be installed along parts of College Street and Patton Avenue. One lane will run between Spruce Street and Pritchard Park. A second lane will connect Pritchard Park and Biltmore Avenue. The project also...
ASHEVILLE, NC
cohaitungchi.com

Kid Friendly Hikes Near Asheville, North Carolina

When we arrived in Asheville, North Carolina we were excited to get out and hit the trails! There are SO many hikes you can take that we had to do a lot of research to find what we thought would be the best hikes for our kids (8, 6, 6, 4). Below is a list of the best kid friendly hikes near asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
travellemming.com

21 Best Day Trips from Asheville (in 2022)

As a North Carolina native, I grew up exploring each of these day trips from Asheville. From popular getaways to locations off the beaten path, I’ve compiled a list of my favorite Asheville day trips for all types of travelers. Because of its central location, destinations near Asheville are...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
my40.tv

Asheville group opposed to Duke Energy substation rebuild says they want more transparency

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A group opposed to a Duke Energy substation plan in downtown Asheville has issued a response to a recent news release from the city. Friends of Lexington Avenue say they continue to call for transparency from the city and Duke over plans to replace the substation behind Harrah's Cherokee Center - Asheville. City officials say rebuilding the substation is "critical to power reliability of the area."
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

The Haunted Farm gears up for its 12th spooky season

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The proclaimed best haunt in Western North Carolina is gearing up to open for its 12th season. Crews at The Haunted Farm in Hendersonville are putting the finishing touches on their attraction ahead of its opening on Saturday, October 1, 2022. "We've got a lot...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Manufacturing giant announces 40 new jobs, $17M expansion to Henderson County facility

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A local manufacturing company has announced a multi-million-dollar expansion of its Henderson County facility. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Wednesday, Sept. 21 announced Cummins-Meritor has chosen to invest $17 million in its Henderson County facility located just outside Fletcher, which includes adding 40 new jobs.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy