Coats American to close Hendersonville plant, lay off 51 workers
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Coats American Inc. plans to lay off 51 workers, then close its facility in Hendersonville. Henderson County Manager John Mitchell said county officials were notified last week about the closure by a WARN letter. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act is a federal...
BeLoved Asheville leader honored as WNC Peacemaker of 2022 on International Day of Peace
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Wednesday, local peace activists and advocates commemorated International Day of Peace at the Elder and Sage Community Garden in Asheville. At the celebration, Ponkho Bermejo, co-director of BeLoved Asheville, was honored as the WNC Peacemaker of 2022. The community organizer has a passion for...
Kids in the Creek program teaches Haywood students importance of water quality
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County middle school students got to splash around in a creek Wednesday, all while learning the importance of water quality. The Kids in the Creek program is hosted by Haywood Waterways Association in Waynesville. The purpose is to expose eighth-grade students to hands-on activities that raise awareness of the importance of clean water and the issues that could degrade water quality.
ADA ramps added to downtown Waynesville sidewalks
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — First, it was fresh pavement for Waynesville’s Main Street. Now, it's ADA (American with Disabilities Act) compliant ramps for the sidewalks along a short section of Church Street. Crews were busy Monday and Tuesday installing the ramps. A short section of Church Street was...
Lake Glenville is a Hidden Gem in Western NC
Lake Glenville in Jackson County, NC is truly a hidden gem, perfect for families especially who love the outdoors, and a peaceful retreat away from our busy lives. Thanks Jackson County, North Carolina for inviting us to spend a weekend at Lake Glenville. The Cashiers area of Western North Carolina...
North Carolina Apple Festival in Hendersonville a Huge Success
The North Carolina Apple Festival is held annually over Labor Day Weekend in Hendersonville, North Carolina. It has been Western North Carolina’s Premier Family Festival for over 60 years. This was my first time attending the festival and I was not disappointed!. Why do they celebrate their apples in...
Developer has new plan for site of Enka clock tower -- and they could have competition
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A developer has a new plan for the site of the former American Enka Company and the beloved, historic Enka clock tower. Once rumored to be the future home of an Amazon distribution site, the land is now the focus of a new, larger proposal from Samet Corporation, which built the Amazon distribution facility in Mills River.
Blue Ridge Beer Garden, with a 'neighborhood garden party' feel, opens in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The wait is over! A new tap house has opened its doors in Hendersonville's South Slope. Blue Ridge Beer Garden, located at 402 South Church Street in downtown Hendersonville, serves 25 different beers and ciders on tap, as well as other alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks.
Be bear aware: Black bear activity increasing as population prepares for winter months
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year when black bears in the mountains begin to bulk up for winter. Bear experts say the next six to eight weeks are a busy time for black bears, with the growing population getting hungrier than usual. "Typically a bear will...
More bike lanes coming to downtown Asheville this fall
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downtown Asheville is getting more bike lanes this fall. The lanes will be installed along parts of College Street and Patton Avenue. One lane will run between Spruce Street and Pritchard Park. A second lane will connect Pritchard Park and Biltmore Avenue. The project also...
Kid Friendly Hikes Near Asheville, North Carolina
When we arrived in Asheville, North Carolina we were excited to get out and hit the trails! There are SO many hikes you can take that we had to do a lot of research to find what we thought would be the best hikes for our kids (8, 6, 6, 4). Below is a list of the best kid friendly hikes near asheville.
21 Best Day Trips from Asheville (in 2022)
As a North Carolina native, I grew up exploring each of these day trips from Asheville. From popular getaways to locations off the beaten path, I’ve compiled a list of my favorite Asheville day trips for all types of travelers. Because of its central location, destinations near Asheville are...
'Great success story:' Asheville leaders discuss remaining affordable housing bond funds
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville has spent $18.5 million of a $25 million affordable housing bond approved by voters in 2016. City leaders are now deciding how the remaining $6.5 million will be allocated. “The Housing Trust Fund has been a great success story for our...
Asheville group opposed to Duke Energy substation rebuild says they want more transparency
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A group opposed to a Duke Energy substation plan in downtown Asheville has issued a response to a recent news release from the city. Friends of Lexington Avenue say they continue to call for transparency from the city and Duke over plans to replace the substation behind Harrah's Cherokee Center - Asheville. City officials say rebuilding the substation is "critical to power reliability of the area."
Residents along East Street in Waynesville hope speed tables will slow traffic
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Residents along Waynesville’s East Street have long argued about vehicles speeding through their neighborhood. At one point, it appeared speed bumps might be the answer. But a different solution is now on the table. Residents said they're pleased with the compromise to slow traffic...
Buncombe County to apply for funding to cover housing repairs for low-income homeowners
BUNCOMBE COUNTY — Buncombe County is applying for $400,000 in community development block grant funding. After holding two public hearings, county commissioners voted Tuesday night, Sept. 20 to move forward with the application process. If awarded, the money would be put toward housing rehabilitation, including repairs and replacement work...
Pardee urges state to reject all 3 bids to bring more hospital beds to the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As three hospital systems compete to fill the need for more acute care beds in the mountains, a fourth hospital system is entering the conversation -- but not the competition. The 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan listed the need for 67 more acute care beds...
The Haunted Farm gears up for its 12th spooky season
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The proclaimed best haunt in Western North Carolina is gearing up to open for its 12th season. Crews at The Haunted Farm in Hendersonville are putting the finishing touches on their attraction ahead of its opening on Saturday, October 1, 2022. "We've got a lot...
Manufacturing giant announces 40 new jobs, $17M expansion to Henderson County facility
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A local manufacturing company has announced a multi-million-dollar expansion of its Henderson County facility. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Wednesday, Sept. 21 announced Cummins-Meritor has chosen to invest $17 million in its Henderson County facility located just outside Fletcher, which includes adding 40 new jobs.
Local library causing stir by promoting banned books
A local library is causing a stir by promoting books that have been banned. A listener tip to WORD News revealed that the Travelers Rest branch of the Greenville County Library system, is distributing flyers that have a list of banned books.
