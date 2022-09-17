Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
McLean County’s largest school district to host community meetings before November tax hike referendum
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Unit 5 school district will host a series of community meetings before residents vote on a tax hike referendum. The school board last month voted unanimously to put a referendum on the November 8 ballot that asks for an increase in the district’s tax rate to reduce multi-million dollar deficits in the district’s education fund.
25newsnow.com
Community to choose design for Peoria County’s flag.
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - The community is deciding what Peoria County’s new flag will look like. Voting is underway online, at libraries and at he Peoria County Courthouse to choose among three finalists. A local group selected the three finalists from 41 submitted designs, while members of...
25newsnow.com
Normal district referendum remains off the ballot following judge’s ruling
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The issue of districts for the Normal Town council will remain off the ballot following the most recent ruling from a McLean County judge. Following multiple hours of arguments before Judge Scott Kording Monday, he released his decision virtually Tuesday. The question at the heart...
25newsnow.com
Peoria mayor becomes Peoria principal for a day
PEORIA (25 News Now) - All three Peoria high schools had a new principal reading their morning announcements Tuesday. At Manual High School, it was Peoria Mayor Rita Ali patrolling the halls this morning, with the new title of principal. She spent the day talking with students, and facing the...
Central Illinois Proud
City of Peoria preparing for possibility of migrant buses arriving
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The controversy over immigration at the nation’s southern border has become an issue of increasing concern in Central Illinois. WMBD learned Tuesday that Peoria is now in the planning phase for taking on migrant arrivals. So far, republican governors in southern border states have sent many to cities like New York, Washington, and Chicago.
25newsnow.com
FEMA grant awarded to Peoria Fire Department
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Fire Department is receiving a FEMA grant to hire new personnel. Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger says the FEMA SAFER grant will be used in the hiring of 11 new firefighters. The total grant award is in excess of $4 million. FEMA says the...
25newsnow.com
IDOC officials criticized over audit findings, future of Pontiac prison
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - State lawmakers grilled officials from the Illinois Department of Corrections Wednesday over weaknesses found in the department’s lack of financial reporting, including how taxpayer money was used within prisons. IDOC Director Rob Jeffreys said the response to COVID-19 in prisons was the top priority for the agency during the time of the most recent audit.
Central Illinois Proud
Applications open for Peoria’s energy assistance funds
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria kicked off its application period Monday for the new Utility Assistance Program, dedicating $300,000 citywide to help Peorians pay their energy bills. The program is dedicated to help provide financial relief to low-income renters and homeowners impacted by energy rate increases. The program funding,...
25newsnow.com
32 law enforcement agencies around Illinois to receive firearm enforcement grants
(25 News Now) - A handful of area law enforcement agencies are on the list to receive a portion of $1 million in grants for firearm enforcement. The Illinois State Police say the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the Spring Valley, Peru and South Pekin police departments are some of the 32 agencies on the list for grants aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a significant threat to themselves or others.
25newsnow.com
122 years and the wait continues to look at time capsule’s contents
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It was September 20, 1900. William McKinley was the U.S. President and a time capsule was sealed at Hale Memorial Church in Peoria’s West Bluff. Exactly, 122 years later, the time capsule was opened but the public will have to wait to learn what was inside.
25newsnow.com
Peoria launches program to provide utility bill relief
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Relief is coming for some Peoria residents struggling to pay soaring utility bills. Applications are being accepted through October 7 for the city’s Utility Assistance Program to help low-income renters and homeowners impacted by energy rate increases. The city has dedicated $300,000 from the...
wmay.com
Riverton Truck Stop Nearing Completion
The long-awaited truck stop at Interstate 72 and the Riverton exit is nearing completion… and could be open in early October. Ground was broken on the site in August of 2021, with initial plans for an opening in the spring of this year. That was later pushed back to summer, then pushed back again. Ryan McCrady of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says supply chain issues have slowed construction. Riverton officials say there have also been delays in hiring and training staff for the TA Express, which includes a gas station, a convenience store, food from Little Caesar’s and Taco John’s, and a laundry facility.
Central Illinois Proud
Unit 5 cleans up debris left from storms
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Cleanup continues across central Illinois after severe storms left trails of damage from Peoria to Normal. Unit 5 schools, called in custodial staff early Monday morning to prepare for the school day. School officials said most of the damage was at Normal Community High School...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Homicide victim identified as Georgia man formerly of Peoria
UPDATE 3:23 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the man shot Tuesday night. Christopher Tilman, 46, of Mableton, Georgia and formerly of Peoria, was pronounced dead at 9:43 p.m. after being transported to OSF unresponsive, not breathing and having no pulse. Autopsy on Tillman shows that he...
wglt.org
'So tired of fighting:' Low-income and accessible housing remain in short supply in B-N
For some people seeking housing in the Twin Cities, the rental struggles that have emerged since Rivian came to town in 2021 are new — long waits to find an open place, and sticker shock from the rates. For others, the situation is not new. Absent in the Bloomington-Normal...
25newsnow.com
Pekin’s Mylee Hansen makes tackle heard ‘round Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - Pekin kicker Mylee Hansen made history last year as the first female football player in Dragon program history. This past Friday night, she took her story to the next level when she made a big touchdown-saving tackle in the Dragons’ 49-28 win over Washington in the tackle heard ‘round Central Illinois.
25newsnow.com
Storms fell trees, power lines in Central Illinois Counties
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Heavy Sunday night storms left a trail of debris in their wake blocking several roads with trees and debris. Those on the West, East and South sides of Peoria might not have noticed any damage at all. Most of the damage was in the central neighborhoods of Peoria, near Sheridan and University Streets.
25newsnow.com
‘He died for me’: Brother of homicide victim in Peoria speaks out
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A visitor to Peoria critically hurt in a shooting Tuesday night died soon after, marking the city’s 18th homicide of the year. Now, new details on the victim are emerging, including his roots tied to the same place he was shot. Christopher Tillman, 46,...
25newsnow.com
Peoria homeowners turn to high-tech filter to remove ‘forever’ chemicals from water
PEORIA (25 News Now) - BL Plumbing owner Shannon Lamie did something he’s never done before as a part of his plumbing business. He installed a filter meant to catch persistent particles known as “forever chemicals.”. Tiny plastic particles can come off common household materials, get in the...
25newsnow.com
40,000 pounds of food makes trip from Salt Lake City to Bloomington/Normal
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A massive food donation arrived at the Midwest Food Bank headquarters in Bloomington-Normal on Wednesday. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints sent the shipment of 40,000 pounds of various non-perishable food items from their headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. Local leader Corey Wurtzbacher said when they have an abundance of food, they try to find areas of greatest need to send donations.
