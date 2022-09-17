Read full article on original website
For Rent | 305 East 6th Avenue, #1 | Conshohocken | Suburbs2City Team
Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 305 East 6th Avenue, #1 in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Available for rent November 2nd is this gorgeous two bedroom two bathroom first floor unit in the heart of Conshohocken. The apartment offers newer vinyl flooring throughout. You are greeted by a spacious living space, which gives way into the updated kitchen that features quartz countertops, white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a built-in microwave. Through the kitchen is a large mudroom that houses the laundry. The front bedroom is very spacious and offers plenty of closet space. Just outside the bedroom is a full bathroom with a tub/shower with custom tile work throughout. The rear bedroom has its' own full bathroom with a stall shower with custom subway tile. There are two off street parking spots included! The apartment is located in the heart of Conshohocken with walkability to all of the restaurants, nightlife, and shopping that Conshy has to offer. Also just a short distance to the train station which gives you a short ride right into the city! Close proximity to the Turnpike, 476, and 76.
The Montco Beer Festival
The Montco Beer Fest (formerly known as the Conshohocken Beer Festival) is being held at Lulu Shriners in Plymouth Meeting on Saturday, October 15th from 1 pm to 5 pm. During the festival, attendees will have the opportunity to sample dozens of beers and other adult beverages, enjoy live music from Staycation, grab some great food, and spend time with 2,000 of their closest friends. The festival benefits the Conshohocken Plymouth Whitemarsh Rotary and is produced by MoreThanTheCurve.com.
Missed Connection | Doordash delivery driver in Conshohocken
Things must really be getting back to pre-pandemic normal as there is a Missed Connection on CraigsList.com involving Conshohocken!. According to the post, our hero ordered a pizza through Doordash and was wowed by the delivery driver who was described as a “pretty Hispanic or light skinned female.” This person then ordered from the same pizza place the next day in the hopes of getting the same delivery driver. No luck.
