Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 305 East 6th Avenue, #1 in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Available for rent November 2nd is this gorgeous two bedroom two bathroom first floor unit in the heart of Conshohocken. The apartment offers newer vinyl flooring throughout. You are greeted by a spacious living space, which gives way into the updated kitchen that features quartz countertops, white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a built-in microwave. Through the kitchen is a large mudroom that houses the laundry. The front bedroom is very spacious and offers plenty of closet space. Just outside the bedroom is a full bathroom with a tub/shower with custom tile work throughout. The rear bedroom has its' own full bathroom with a stall shower with custom subway tile. There are two off street parking spots included! The apartment is located in the heart of Conshohocken with walkability to all of the restaurants, nightlife, and shopping that Conshy has to offer. Also just a short distance to the train station which gives you a short ride right into the city! Close proximity to the Turnpike, 476, and 76.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO