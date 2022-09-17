ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, WA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelton, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Shelton, WA
Crime & Safety
KOMO News

Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
OLYMPIA, WA
KXRO.com

Accident on SR 8 saw driver airlifted

An accident outside McCleary on Sunday afternoon sent a local woman to the hospital. The Washington State Patrol says that a 28-year-old Ocean Shores woman was at a stop sign on SR 108 in a 2003 Toyota Corolla when she went to turn onto SR 8. When she entered the...
MCCLEARY, WA
KING 5

Suspect in Delridge homeless encampment murder pleads not guilty

SEATTLE — The suspect accused of killing a man at a Delridge homeless encampment in West Seattle pleaded not guilty Tuesday. Jaycee Cedric Thompson was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to the June shooting. According to...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Johnston
KIRO 7 Seattle

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Lakewood

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Lakewood on Sunday morning, Washington State Patrol announced. According to WSP, the 48-year-old driver from Oregon was heading north on Interstate 5 at Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest when their motorcycle left the roadway and hit a barrier on the left shoulder. The...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Retrial of accused Lakewood Four getaway driver set to begin

It was one of the most shocking crimes in Puget Sound history – four police officers sitting down in a coffee shop ahead of their Sunday morning shift in 2009 were gunned down in cold blood. The ambush-murders of the Lakewood Four, as they would come to be known, led to a massive two-day manhunt for their killer, Arkansas felon Maurice Clemmons. The manhunt ended two nights later when Clemmons was shot and killed by a lone Seattle police officer he encountered.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Lynnwood strip mall fire believed to be arson

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A fire at a Lynnwood strip mall Wednesday morning was intentionally set, according to investigators. The fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at Highway 99 and 156th Street SW in a one-story building housing four businesses. The area of the building occupied by a sunroom...
LYNNWOOD, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Crime#Drugs#Washington State Patrol#Wsp
q13fox.com

Troopers arrest driver who fled the scene of a deadly two-car crash in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers located and arrested a driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash near the Sprinker Recreation Center on Saturday. According to the WSP, at around 4:00 p.m., troopers responded to a two-car crash on SR-7 at 143rd St. S in Tacoma. When troopers arrived, one of the drivers in the crash was severely injured, and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The other driver was nowhere to be seen.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car slams into Kent restaurant

KENT, Wash. — An investigation is underway to determine what caused a car to smash into a restaurant in Kent on Monday evening. The crash occurred in the 26200 block of 116 Avenue Southeast at Nazes Seafood. No one was injured. Authorities did not release the identity of the...
KENT, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy