Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect shot at Washington State trooper, barricaded himself in car for hours on SR 9
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A suspect shot at a Washington State Patrol trooper and barricaded himself in his car for hours on State Route 9 Monday night. Two Washington State Patrol troopers returned fire at the suspect, striking and injuring him. The suspect was taken into custody and sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after an hours-long standoff.
2 arrested; guns and drugs recovered from stolen state patrol vehicle
EVERETTE, Wash. — Everett police said two people were arrested after officers stopped the pair in a stolen Washington State Patrol vehicle two weeks ago. A man who was wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle from an earlier incident in Lynnwood was arrested, authorities said.
Retrial for getaway driver in Lakewood police killings to begin Thursday
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A retrial in the case against the getaway driver in the 2009 killings of four Lakewood police officers will begin on Thursday with jury selection. A Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision paved the way for Darcus Allen to be retried for four counts of first-degree murder for his role in the shooting.
1 Person Died After A Two-Car Crash In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a two-car collision in Tacoma that claimed a life. The crash happened on Saturday around 3 p.m. on State Route 7 at 143rd Street South in Tacoma. According to WSP, one driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The driver later died due to his injuries...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMO News
Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
KXRO.com
Accident on SR 8 saw driver airlifted
An accident outside McCleary on Sunday afternoon sent a local woman to the hospital. The Washington State Patrol says that a 28-year-old Ocean Shores woman was at a stop sign on SR 108 in a 2003 Toyota Corolla when she went to turn onto SR 8. When she entered the...
Last suspect pleads not guilty to killing woman whose decapitated body was found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The last suspect to be arraigned for the 2005 murder of Shanan Read pleaded not guilty in Kitsap County Superior Court on Wednesday. Brian Bourquard, one of three men arrested, is being held on $2 million bail for first-degree murder. Oscar Gonzalez and Brandon Reeve...
Suspect in Delridge homeless encampment murder pleads not guilty
SEATTLE — The suspect accused of killing a man at a Delridge homeless encampment in West Seattle pleaded not guilty Tuesday. Jaycee Cedric Thompson was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to the June shooting. According to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Lakewood
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Lakewood on Sunday morning, Washington State Patrol announced. According to WSP, the 48-year-old driver from Oregon was heading north on Interstate 5 at Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest when their motorcycle left the roadway and hit a barrier on the left shoulder. The...
Retrial of accused Lakewood Four getaway driver set to begin
It was one of the most shocking crimes in Puget Sound history – four police officers sitting down in a coffee shop ahead of their Sunday morning shift in 2009 were gunned down in cold blood. The ambush-murders of the Lakewood Four, as they would come to be known, led to a massive two-day manhunt for their killer, Arkansas felon Maurice Clemmons. The manhunt ended two nights later when Clemmons was shot and killed by a lone Seattle police officer he encountered.
Man arrested after threatening to ‘take everyone down’ at a Georgetown nightclub
SEATTLE — An armed man was arrested after he made threats to “take everyone down” at a nightclub in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood on Friday. At about 9:30 p.m., someone called 911 to report that a man made threats at the nightclub in the 5800 block of Fourth Avenue South.
Lynnwood strip mall fire believed to be arson
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A fire at a Lynnwood strip mall Wednesday morning was intentionally set, according to investigators. The fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at Highway 99 and 156th Street SW in a one-story building housing four businesses. The area of the building occupied by a sunroom...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXRO.com
Homemade explosive devices brought to Raymond Police Station; investigation ongoing
An investigation into explosive devices brought to the Raymond Police Department is ongoing. According to the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, on September 14th, a resident arrived at the Raymond Police Department with what he believed to be three small homemade explosive devices in the bed of his truck. The...
Chronicle
‘Safe by the Grace of God’: Eye Surgical Team That Departed From Chehalis Escapes Fiery Jet Crash
Ten passengers and crew survived a plane crash and rapidly spreading fire Tuesday on the main runway at the Tri-Cities Airport. The small privately-owned jet was carrying surgical technicians and a registered nurse for the Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute when the landing gear failed just after 7 a.m. They were flying in from Chehalis.
q13fox.com
Troopers arrest driver who fled the scene of a deadly two-car crash in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers located and arrested a driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash near the Sprinker Recreation Center on Saturday. According to the WSP, at around 4:00 p.m., troopers responded to a two-car crash on SR-7 at 143rd St. S in Tacoma. When troopers arrived, one of the drivers in the crash was severely injured, and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The other driver was nowhere to be seen.
Car slams into Kent restaurant
KENT, Wash. — An investigation is underway to determine what caused a car to smash into a restaurant in Kent on Monday evening. The crash occurred in the 26200 block of 116 Avenue Southeast at Nazes Seafood. No one was injured. Authorities did not release the identity of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
Person reported missing delays Seattle ferry route; Coast Guard locates the person
SEATTLE - Authorities were searching for a person reported missing on a ferry headed for Seattle. However, shortly after the person was reported missing, the Coast Guard confirmed that the person got off the ferry without the party they got on with, prompting the scare. Washington State Ferries delayed several...
Tri-City Herald
Can I make a left turn at a red light onto a one-way street? Here’s what WA law says
Many downtown areas in urban areas in Seattle and Tacoma are full of one-way streets, causing confusion about what rules apply, or the differences from two-way streets. But what about turning left onto a one-way street during a red light?. Although a steady red light while turning left usually means...
q13fox.com
Suspect in deadly Olympia shooting appears in court
The suspect involved in the deadly Olympia grocery store shooting appeared in court Monday. Investigators are calling the shooting a 'random attack'.
Ellensburg doctor who sold vaccine waivers has license suspended
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A Washington state medical board has suspended the license of an Ellensburg doctor who was at the center of a KING 5 investigation for selling COVID-19 vaccine waivers to help workers dodge a state vaccine mandate. The Washington state Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery announced...
KING 5
Seattle, WA
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 0