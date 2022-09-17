ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Westfield Police searching for man last seen two weeks ago

By Nick DeGray
 5 days ago

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Police say 41-year-old Jeremy Emmonds was last seen at his home on Pontoosic Road on August 30th. The police department shared two photos of Jeremy, one that was taken in June and the other is the photo on his driver’s license.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Westfield Detective Cekovsky at 413-579-4825.
