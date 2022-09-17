Westfield Police searching for man last seen two weeks ago
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.Westfield woman wins $1 million prize off $5 scratch ticket
Police say 41-year-old Jeremy Emmonds was last seen at his home on Pontoosic Road on August 30th. The police department shared two photos of Jeremy, one that was taken in June and the other is the photo on his driver’s license.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 1