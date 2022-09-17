Palin bringing Colorado U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert to Alaska for joint fundraiser

Congressional candidate Sarah Palin is bringing in Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert as she continues to seek Outside star-power to support her campaign. The fundraiser on Sept. 24 includes a reception and dinner at the Petroleum Club in Anchorage, with a contribution for the reception of $250, a VIP rate of $1,000, and $2,900 to be included in the dinner. The VIP rate includes a photo with the candidates.

The proceeds will be split between the two campaigns. For more information, constant [email protected]

Palin is running against three others for the two-year seat for Congress, which is now held by Mary Peltola, who won the special general election to fill out the remainder of the late congressman’s term. In the latest Federal Elections Commission report, it appears Palin has less cash on hand than the other two major candidates, Nick Begich and Peltola.