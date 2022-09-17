ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palin bringing Colorado U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert to Alaska for joint fundraiser

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
 5 days ago
Congressional candidate Sarah Palin is bringing in Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert as she continues to seek Outside star-power to support her campaign. The fundraiser on Sept. 24 includes a reception and dinner at the Petroleum Club in Anchorage, with a contribution for the reception of $250, a VIP rate of $1,000, and $2,900 to be included in the dinner. The VIP rate includes a photo with the candidates.

The proceeds will be split between the two campaigns. For more information, constant [email protected]

Palin is running against three others for the two-year seat for Congress, which is now held by Mary Peltola, who won the special general election to fill out the remainder of the late congressman’s term. In the latest Federal Elections Commission report, it appears Palin has less cash on hand than the other two major candidates, Nick Begich and Peltola.

Comments / 33

Autism 101
5d ago

omg why would you bring this person from lower 48 to speak about Alaska issues, when clearly she doesn't know anything about Alaska or Alaska needs. Palin you can do better then this.

Reply
9
Ete Amituanai
5d ago

Laughable 🤮🤮🤮🤧🤧🤧🤡🤡🤡 when they can’t handle the truth. They look for more lies. This is how they roll..pathetic

Reply(4)
11
Jonis Pistov
4d ago

Going downhill? She started with Trump and is moving down the list. Who's next? Hannity? Not spending any money on her dinner and reception, are you? She has become unhinged by the looks of her last 'press conference'. I hear she is coming up with platform to compete with Peltola's Fish, Family and Feeedom. It's Fishin', Fightin' and Fu**ing

Reply
6
 

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

