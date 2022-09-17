Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spacecoastdaily.com
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Rain Likely, High Near 89 for Brevard On Wednesday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Wednesday in Brevard County calls for a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with sunny skies and a high near 89. Winds will be northeast at 5 to 15 mph. ■ Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with...
SpaceX plans for another Falcon 9 launch attempt, here’s when you can look up
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: SpaceX reschedules its Falcon 9 launch date to Sunday, Sept. 18 at 8:18 p.m. Eastern Time, but the reason for this change was not given. After multiple launch attempts scrubbed this week, SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket Saturday night. >>> STREAM...
click orlando
More storms in Central Florida forecast. Here’s when rain chances dip
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances for the next several days across Central Florida. Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will be at 40% on Wednesday before dropping to 20% on Thursday, the first day of fall. [TRENDING: Become a...
spacecoastdaily.com
Cape Canaveral Lighthouse Foundation to Celebrate 154 Years During Event at American Muscle Car Museum Nov. 5
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – The Cape Canaveral Lighthouse is 154 years old, and there will be a celebration during a special evening at the American Muscle Car Museum, a 123,000-square-foot complex that houses a collection of more than 300 cars. The American Muscle Car Museum...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spacecoastdaily.com
With Faster Trains Headed for Brevard, Alliance for Safe Trains Announces Petition to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – With over 60 deaths on the Brightline tracks and trains going 30 mph faster headed for the Space Coast, the Alliance for Safe Trains is sponsoring a petition to get the Governor’s attention. The Alliance is focusing on the residents in the Phase 2...
mynews13.com
We are inching closer to our dry and cooler season in Central Florida
The fall equinox is nearly here, which means even Central Florida should start cooling down soon. We are nearing closer to our dry and cooler season here in the Sunshine State after months of heat and humidity. In fact, this summer was one of the hottest summers on record for...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Titusville Fire Department, Brevard County Fire Rescue Extinguish Structural Blaze on Echo Drive
ABOVE VIDEO: Titusville Fire Department and Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a structure at 1665 Echo Drive in Titusville on Wednesday morning. BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Titusville Fire Department and Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire located at 1665 Echo Drive in Titusville on Wednesday morning.
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Palm Bay Receives $60,000 Grant to Put Towards Improvements for Castaway Point Park
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – The City of Palm Bay has been awarded a grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Agency for $60,000 for the Palm Bay Castaway Point Park Restoration and Enhancement Project, which includes repairs to the north and south pier boardwalks, upgrades to the lighting and restroom facilities, and educational signage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Zoo Release Nearly 50 Florida Grasshopper Sparrows After Successful Breeding Season
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard Zoo is happy to report that our breeding season for critically endangered Florida grasshopper sparrows has concluded and was wildly successful. Forty-seven birds were released or are soon to be released into their natural range to boost the population of this species. Our...
spacecoastdaily.com
Sensei Des Chaskelson’s Cocoa Beach Karate School to Celebrate 20th Anniversary
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Karate school, located at 1355 North Atlantic Avenue, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in October. The popular school was founded by Sensei Des Chaskelson in October of 2002, and 20 years later, the dojo is still conducting karate classes as well as special community service events.
Apocalypse Disney! Massive thunderstorms and a sinister funnel cloud send Epcot guests scrambling for cover, as Orlando residents say they've 'never seen anything like that in this area'
On Thursday, guests at Disney's Epcot park were left stunned and concerned as they watched funnel clouds roll through the most magical place on Earth as strong storms made their way through Central Florida. The out-of-this-world storm clouds were captured on video by guests at Epcot who ran for cover...
spacecoastdaily.com
MISSING PET: Adult Male Tuxedo Cat Named ‘Kronic’ Missing Since Last Week in Palm Shores
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM SHORES, FLORIDA – The owner of a missing cat in Palm Shores is asking for help to locate the adult male tuxedo cat. The cat is named ‘Kronic’ and frequents the area of Palm Shores near US-1. The 12-year-old ‘Kronic’ is chipped...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
usf.edu
Central Florida gets ready to welcome Puerto Rican evacuees again, if necessary, as Fiona threatens
Leaders who helped Central Florida welcome evacuees after Hurricane Maria are getting ready in case they’re needed again, as Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to bring high winds and flooding to Puerto Rico this weekend. The community leaders and government officials came together in person and via Zoom Friday...
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida Tech’s Mertens Marine Center Provides Lagoon Access, Lab Space for Students and Faculty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – As their boat returns to Florida Tech’s anchorage at the mouth of Melbourne Harbor, students grab the samples they just collected and head for the parked cars. Up next is the 10-minute drive to campus, where they will hustle to a lab to process...
spacecoastdaily.com
Patrick Space Force Base Holds Change of Command Ceremony for Col. Jesse Hamilton
BREVARD COUNTY • PATRICK SPACE FORCE, FLORIDA – Col. Jesse Hamilton recently took command of the 920th Rescue Wing from Col. John Dobbin in a change of command ceremony. Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff, 10th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony and highlighted the importance of the rescue wing’s mission to the success of combat operations.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 21, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
click orlando
WATCH: Bird migration captured on Florida weather radar
ORLANDO, Fla. – Weather radar can “see” much more than just the weather. The radar, located in Melbourne, picked up the likely migration of songbirds Thursday evening that made a pit stop in and around the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge. A large fallout, birds taking a...
spacecoastdaily.com
West Melbourne Man Dies in Vehicle Crash on State Road 528 in Orange County
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – A 21-year-old man from West Melbourne died Sunday night after a fatal crash in Orange County on State Road 528. The crash happened around 8:31 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Road 528 near mile marker 19 when he ran off the roadway and crashed into a ditch.
spacecoastdaily.com
MISSING PERSON: Palm Bay Police Searching For Missing 80-Year-Old William Hanks
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – The Palm Bay Police Department is looking for 80-year-old William Hanks who went missing Wednesday morning. William is a white male, approximately 6-foot-4 and 160-pounds with white hair and wears glasses. He was last seen in Palm Bay at approximately 9...
spacecoastdaily.com
Fitness Club Merritt Island’s AED, Quick-Thinking Staff and Members Save ‘Big Frank’ Buzzo’s Life
Manny Shaw, Erik Johnson and Dana Allen: “They are three angels God sent to save me,” said Frank Buzzo after a near-death cardiac event at the gym. BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – July 18 was supposed to be just another day in paradise for Frank Buzzo, but it quickly became a day in hell for the 70-year-old Cocoa resident who is very, very lucky to be alive.
Comments / 0